Market Live: Selloff grips D-Street as Sensex falls around 200 points; Nifty hovers around 11,000; Indiabulls Housing rises 7%

Market Update A sharp selloff has gripped the market in the past few minutes. The Sensex has fallen nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is trading near 11,000-mark.

Financials, particularly PSU banks, are dragging the indices along with automobiles and FMCG names. Nifty IT index is also down over 1 percent. Midcaps, too, have given up all their gains. The Nifty Midcap index is trading quarter of a percent lower.

Tata Motors, ITC, and HCL Tech are the top losers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have gained the most.