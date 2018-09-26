Market Live: Selloff grips D-Street as Sensex falls around 200 points; Nifty hovers around 11,000; Indiabulls Housing rises 7%

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Update
DMart operator rises 3%
Market Update
Yes Bank falls 1%
Market opens
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
Market Update A sharp selloff has gripped the market in the past few minutes. The Sensex has fallen nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is trading near 11,000-mark.
Financials, particularly PSU banks, are dragging the indices along with automobiles and FMCG names. Nifty IT index is also down over 1 percent. Midcaps, too, have given up all their gains. The Nifty Midcap index is trading quarter of a percent lower.
Tata Motors, ITC, and HCL Tech are the top losers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have gained the most.
With an eye on faltering rupee, RBI expected to raise rates next week
In an abrupt change from the last survey conducted two months ago, which predicted rates would stay on hold until this quarter next year, two-thirds of 61 economists polled September 19-25 said the RBI would lift the repo rate at least once by year-end.
Rupee Update: After a flat opening the rupee is trading higher by 5 paise at 72.64 per dollar versus previous close 72.69. Image Source: Bloomberg.com
Economy showing uptick fundamentally, but oil at $85-90 could be party spoiler: Mihir Vora
Even as NBFC stocks have been falling sharply in trade for the last few days, some experts are maintaining their long-term view for the companies.
Market Update: Benchmark indices have gave up all its morning gains with Nifty is trading around 11,050 mark, while Sensex is doing nearly 100 points.
Market breath is in favor of advances, as about 1242 shares have advanced, 887 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL and Wipro are the top losers on the Sensex.
Brent oil trades steady near four-year high while US crude retreats
Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $81.83 a barrel by 0342 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the previous session. Brent rose on Tuesday to its highest since November 2014 at $82.55 per barrel.
Gayatri Projects bags 3 road projects: The company has been declared as L-l bidder for 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore, awarded by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation and funded by prestigious Asian Development Bank.
These highway works are to be executed via the EPC model. They are also in close proximity to an ongoing highway project at Gaya.
SpiceJet in talks with Airbus to buy wide-bodied A330neo aircraft: Report
As of now, SpiceJet has 36 Boeing 737 planes and 22 Bombardier Q400 jets in its fleet. It has a pending order of 155 Boeing 737 Maxes and 24 Q400s
Just In: Bank of Baroda has informed that meeting of board of directors has been convened on September 29, 2018 to consider the amalgamation proposal of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.
Buzzing: Shares of Adani Green Energy added nearly 5 percent as company won tender for setting up a 300 MW wind generation project.
The project is to be set up anywhere in India and connected through Inter State Transmission System (-ISTS).
The tender was floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and which shall also be the PPA counterparty. The fixed PPA tariff is Rs 2.76/kWh for a period of 25 years and project is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY2021.
BEL SHARES EXTEND SURGE ON REVENUE, OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR FY19
According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the company has said it will maintain 12-15 percent revenue growth for next three years, while operating margin could growth 17-19 percent for the next three years.
Further, it could also report total order intake of Rs 18,000-20,000 crore in FY19.
Godrej Properties surges 3% Godrej Properties has announced the addition of a new project in Ghodbunder Road, Thane.
Spread across 4 acres, this project will offer approximately 65,000 square meters (approximately 0. 7 million square feet) of saleable area, the company told exchanges.
Shares of the firm are higher by 3 percent as a reaction to this development.
SEBI bans Seashore Securities from securities markets for 4 years
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Odisha-based Seashore Securities and its six present and former directors from the securities markets for at least four years and directed them to refund over Rs 503 crore collected illegally from investors.
The present directors are Prashanta Kumar Dash, Sapna Jena and Gopal Chandra Sahu, while the former are Pravat Kumar Dash, Jyotirani Sarangi and Sudhanshu Shekhar Pati.
According to the order dated September 24, Seashore had issued and allotted redeemable preference shares (RPS) to a minimum of 76,758 investors during the financial years 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 and raised at least Rs 503.23 crore.
(Source: PTI)
SUGAR STOCKS RALLY AHEAD OF CABINET MEET TO CONSIDER RS 4,500-CRORE PACKAGE
Shares of most of the sugar stocks are trading higher on Wednesday as Cabinet is likely to consider the Rs 4,500 crore package for sugar industry today.
Stocks including Shree Renuka, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Sugar, EID Parry, Bannari Amman Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Rana Sugars, Andhra Sugars are rose upto 8 percent in today's trading session.
Market Update Benchmarks have given up all of their gains and are trading in the flat-to-negative terrain.
Selling among FMCG names along with PSU banks have weighed on the market. However, midcaps are outperforming the benchmarks so far.
The Sensex is down 24.61 points or 0.07% at 36627.45, while the Nifty is higher by 3.60 points or 0.03% at 11071.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,127 shares advanced, against a decline of 600 shares, while 98 shares were unchanged.
PSP PROJECTS RISES ON RATINGS UPGRADES TO BANK FACILITIES
Shares of PSP Projects have risen 3 percent on the back of ratings upgrades by CARE Ratings to its long term bank facilities. The details of the upgrade can be seen in the table below, which was provided by the firm in its exchange filing.
DMart operator rises 3% Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart chain of retail stores, is trading higher by around 3 percent as investors cheered a ratings upgrade to its bank facilities.
It told the exchanges that CRISIL upgraded its rating on the longterm bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of the firm from CRISIL AA to CRISIL AA+.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their opening highs, with the Sensex trading around 100 points higher. The Nifty is trading around 11,100-mark.
The Nifty IT index has seen selloff, while the FMCG index has given up all of its gains. Financials, too, have erased a major chunk of gains as well. Meanwhile, strength has continued in the pharmaceuticals space, with the Nifty Pharma index rising over 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 93.86 points or 0.26% at 36745.92, while the Nifty is higher by 26.50 points or 0.24% at 11094.00. The market breadth is positive as 914 shares advanced, against a decline of 465 shares, while 67 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Lupin and Eicher Motors are the top gainers, while Wipro, ONGC, and HCL Tech have lost the most.
Yes Bank falls 1% Shares of Yes Bank are down over 1 percent as the Board has sought some extension of term for its MD & CEO Rana Kapoor till the completion of this financial year and being present at the annual general meeting. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock so far.
Market opens It’s a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surpassing 11,100-mark. The Sensex traded higher by over 200 points.
The Sensex is up 222.59 points or 0.61% at 36874.65, while the Nifty is higher by 67.50 points or 0.61% at 11135.00. The market breadth is positive as 432 shares advanced, against a decline of 98 shares, while 27 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others. The midcap index is also trading higher by a percent.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened flat at 72.70 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
Indiabulls Housing Finance in focus: CRISIL has reaffirmed its long term rating on non convertible debentures worth Rs 34k crore at 'AAA' and has maintained its outlook on it to be stable.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are likely to see a positive start as indices were trading higher in pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 176.71 points or 0.48% at 36828.77, while the Nifty is higher 90.90 points or 0.82% at 11158.40.
The Indian rupee has opened at 72.70 per US dollar.
Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Glenmark, Adani Green, Bank of Baroda, Ulfex, Avenue Supermarts
Yes Bank | Glenmark Pharma | Adani Green | Bank of Baroda | Ulfex and Avenue Supermarts are stocks, which are in news today.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 10-14%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,12-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Indian Indices set to open higher: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,12-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as US bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs, reports Reuters.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade, in part as South Korea is closed for a holiday. It stayed below a three-week high hit on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei edged down 0.4 percent
US Markets end flat: The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector, reports Reuters.
S&P 500 financials , including interest-rate-sensitive bank stocks , dipped 0.38 percent ahead of the expected rise in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday. Utilities, which tend to be favoured in low-rate environments because of their solid dividend payments, slid 1.22 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 percent to end at 26,492.21 points, and the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent to 2,915.56.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent to 8,007.47. Amazon.com Inc provided the greatest lift to the technology-heavy index, jumping 2.08 percent