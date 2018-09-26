Market Live: Rangebound trade continues on D-Street with Sensex down 100 pts; ITC, Tata Motors slide 3%

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DMart operator rises 3%
Yes Bank falls 1%
Macquarie on Jubilant Life Sciences: Research house maintain outperform rating on stock with target of Rs 1,192. It sees potential upside of 61 percent in the stock.
According to Macquarie, pharma business is witnessing broad-based growth across segments. The channel checks suggest subdued Q2 for LSI, but better H2FY19. The valuations are attractive and remain bullish on share.
At 15:18 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 760.00, up Rs 20.55, or 2.78 percent.
Here's what to expect from US Federal Reserve policy review on Wednesday
The US unemployment is at record low levels as the rate of unemployment stood at 3.9 percent in August.
Cabinet okays Rs 4,500 crore package to sugar industry
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the food ministry's proposal that seeks to address the surplus domestic stock of sugar and help mills in clearing huge cane arrears of around Rs 13,000 crore.
UBS on Reliance Industries: The research house maintained sell rating on the stock with potential downside of 11 percent. It raise target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 870 per share.
It expect strong show from petchem and retail businesses to continue and raise refining and petchem estimates on INR depreciation.
It also expect strong subscriber addition for Jio, but ARPU to remain subdued.
Rupee Update: Indian Rupee is trading flat at around 72.66 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.69 per dollar.
Centre approves Rs 8,606 crore for border infrastructure and management
The Centre has approved Rs 8,606 crore for 60 projects being implemented under the umbrella scheme of Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) to meet special development needs of people living in those areas, officials said Wednesday.
Telecom stocks gain after Cabinet approves telecom policy
Moneycontrol News Shares of telecom companies rose after media reports said that the Cabinet has approved a telecom policy. Vodafone Idea gained about 1.5 percent, and Reliance Communications rose more than 3 percent.
Market Update: The rangebound trade continues on the Dalal Street with Sensex is down over 100 points, while Nifty is trading lower by 20 points on Wednesday.
The Sensex is down 140.51 points at 36,511.55, while Nifty is down 27.50 points at 11,040. About 1244 shares have advanced, 1202 shares declined, and 169 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, ITC, Wipro, SBI and TCS are the top losers on the Sensex.
Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi take a hit on BMW guidance tweak
Share prices of auto companies which earn major revenue from global business hit badly on Wednesday after German automaker BMW lowered its full year revenue as well as profit guidance.
Buzzing: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 3 percent as company board is going to consider capital infusion by government.
The Board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will consider capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by the government on September 27.
A meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 27 for considering infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by Government of
India by way of preferential issue of equity share.
Nifty likely to show sharp recovery, rally up to 11,410; Motherson Sumi among 3 top buy ideas
Aditya Agarwala Nifty has witnessed a sharp correction of 5.2 percent this month so far. However, following this correction, it is now trading close to the support line of a Broadening Wedge pattern placed in the zone of 10,880-10,855.
BREAKING NEWS | The Board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will consider capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by the government on September 27, reports CNBC-TV18.
Just In: Fitch places Bank of Baroda's VR on rating watch negative on merger announcement. Also, Fitch affirms BoB's issuer default rating at BBB- with stable outlook.
Cabinet approves financial package for sugar sector; stocks trade mixed
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Andhra Sugars are trading lower.
JUST IN | The Cabinet has approved a financial package for sugar sector, according to reports on CNBC-TV18. Further details awaited.
Erratic monsoon may impact kharif output in certain pockets
We expect erratic monsoon to have an impact on the Kharif output in Western and Southern states. However, with good reservoir levels we expect a healthy Rabi sowing in months to come.
Aavas Financiers IPO Update The initial public offering (IPO) of Aavas Financiers was subscribed 7 percent on Day 2 so far. The issue received bids for 9.77 lakh shares against an issue size of 1.47 crore shares, according to data available with NSE as of 12 pm.
Minda Industries rises Minda Industries is rising in trade so far. The stock is up around 3 percent, off its high point of Rs 384 apiece. The stock had risen 7 percent intraday.
Investors are cheering the firm’s decision to set up new manufacturing plant of 2 wheeler alloy wheel in Maharashtra, for supplies to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).
“The outlay of the Project is approved for Rs 500 crore, which will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, Rs. 300 Crore will be undertaken within two years and thereafter the second phase will be undertaken. The start of production is expected from November, 2019,” the company told stock exchanges in a filing.
TITAN RALLIES AFTER MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE
Titan Company share price rallied 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global investment firm Morgan Stanley raised target price on the stock on strong growth expectations in festive season.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 809.00, up Rs 14.40, or 1.81 percent on the BSE, at 11:14 hours IST.
Market Update A sharp selloff has gripped the market in the past few minutes. The Sensex has fallen nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is trading near 11,000-mark.
Financials, particularly PSU banks, are dragging the indices along with automobiles and FMCG names. Nifty IT index is also down over 1 percent. Midcaps, too, have given up all their gains. The Nifty Midcap index is trading quarter of a percent lower.
Tata Motors, ITC, and HCL Tech are the top losers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have gained the most.
With an eye on faltering rupee, RBI expected to raise rates next week
In an abrupt change from the last survey conducted two months ago, which predicted rates would stay on hold until this quarter next year, two-thirds of 61 economists polled September 19-25 said the RBI would lift the repo rate at least once by year-end.
Rupee Update: After a flat opening the rupee is trading higher by 5 paise at 72.64 per dollar versus previous close 72.69. Image Source: Bloomberg.com
Economy showing uptick fundamentally, but oil at $85-90 could be party spoiler: Mihir Vora
Even as NBFC stocks have been falling sharply in trade for the last few days, some experts are maintaining their long-term view for the companies.
Market Update: Benchmark indices have gave up all its morning gains with Nifty is trading around 11,050 mark, while Sensex is doing nearly 100 points.
Market breath is in favor of advances, as about 1242 shares have advanced, 887 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL and Wipro are the top losers on the Sensex.
Brent oil trades steady near four-year high while US crude retreats
Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $81.83 a barrel by 0342 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the previous session. Brent rose on Tuesday to its highest since November 2014 at $82.55 per barrel.
Gayatri Projects bags 3 road projects: The company has been declared as L-l bidder for 3 road projects worth Rs 405 crore, awarded by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation and funded by prestigious Asian Development Bank.
These highway works are to be executed via the EPC model. They are also in close proximity to an ongoing highway project at Gaya.