Market Live: Rangebound trade continues on D-Street with Sensex down 100 pts; ITC, Tata Motors slide 3%

Macquarie on Jubilant Life Sciences: Research house maintain outperform rating on stock with target of Rs 1,192. It sees potential upside of 61 percent in the stock.

According to Macquarie, pharma business is witnessing broad-based growth across segments. The channel checks suggest subdued Q2 for LSI, but better H2FY19. The valuations are attractive and remain bullish on share.

At 15:18 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 760.00, up Rs 20.55, or 2.78 percent.