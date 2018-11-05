Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 10,500; SBI up 2% ahead of Q2 results

Here are what several brokerages talking about Axis Bank Q2 performance

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 720

The global research firm said that the bank is seeing a near completion of NPL recognition cycle. The focus further should move to balance sheet and commensurate the PPoP growth. It expects corporate loan growth to have bottomed and sees a course correction ahead. The stock remains a top buy. The brokerage also cut FY19 PAT estimate by 8.5 percent on higher credit costs.



Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 610

Citi expects elevated credit costs to continue to limit RoA/RoE expansion. Further, the impending CEO change could lead to some business consolidation. It has lowered PAT estimates for this and next fiscal by 9 and 5 percent, respectively.

Brokerage: BNP Paribas | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 760

The research firm expects the bank to recoup double digit return on equity by FY20. It continues to like the corporate recovery story. Further, tier-i provides support, succession planning a potential catalyst.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750 from Rs 630

Nomura said that core performance improved along with stability in asset quality. Further, it expects credit costs to normalize. Current valuations are undemanding considering improving credit cycle, it said.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 750

The global investment bank believes that there are strong trends across all vectors. The bank is well-positioned to build up on its strong positioning. It also expects credit costs to fall materially from Q3.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750 from Rs 690

The brokerage said that a key positive was the moderation of slippage to 2.7%. It sees credit costs falling sharply from next fiscal. It has cut earnings for FY19 and expect it to stabilize from FY20.