Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 10,500; SBI up 2% ahead of Q2 results

Nov 05, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update
Rupee Update:
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading flat, erasing a huge chunk of losses.
At 10:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 7.48 points or 0.02% at 35004.17, and the Nifty down 11.30 points or 0.11% at 10541.70.
The market breadth is positive as 1,153 shares advanced, against a decline of 661 shares, while 97 shares were unchanged.
Banks have turned flat from the negative territory, while auto, consumption, pharmaceuticals and IT trading in the green. The Nifty Midcap index is up over one-third of a percent.
Axis, ONGC surge
Market opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
RESULTS | PSP Projects has reported 39 percent rise in net profit for September quarter at Rs 17.6 crore against Rs 12.7 crore year on year.
The revenue has risen 50 percent at Rs 210 crore against Rs 140 crore year on year.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Nifty hovering above 10,500.
The Sensex is down 102.25 points or 0.29% at 34909.40, and the Nifty down 45.00 points or 0.43% at 10508.00. The market breadth is negative as 1,136 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,171 shares, while 125 shares were unchanged.
Axis Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing and IOC have lost the most.
Housing finance cos under pressure as government raises concerns on liquidity
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) fears a "significant default" from large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) in the next 6 weeks if additional liquidity support is not forthcoming.
Venkys Q2 result: Company's net profit was down 79.8 percent at Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 27.1 crore, revenue was up 9.9 percent at Rs 646.2 crore versus Rs 588 crore, YoY.
Order Win: Sterlite Technologies has won a Rs 1,512 crore MahaNet-I project for the implementation of BharatNet-II in Maharashtra.
Gold could correct to Rs 31,000 in next 2-3 months: Reliance Commodities
Pritam Patnaik of Reliance Commodities said if the Fed remains hawkish, then more upside momentum is expected for the US dollar.
Deutsche Bank Research on Whirlpool India: Research house maintained hold with target of Rs 1,390. According to firm, this is a first EBITDA decline since 2015, while weak revenues led the miss.
Traded goods saw muted performance due to weak summers and excessive inventory, it added.
SBI likely to report sharp fall in Q2 profit, but slippages may be stable
Elevated provisions, tepid growth in net interest income, and lower other and operating income may hit SBI's profitability
Gold Updates: Gold prices held steady on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of the US congressional elections due on Tuesday which will determine whether the Republican or Democratic Party controls Congress, reported Reuters.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is inching towards 73 mark as it is trading lower by 48 paise at 72.92 per dollar.
IOC falls 4.5% on poor Q2 performance; brokerages expect subdued H2
Brokerages have remained bearish on the stock and expect a subdued show in the second half of this fiscal.
ALERT | Adani Gas has settled at Rs 71 per share in pre-opening session, CNBC-TV18 reports.
Strides Pharma up 3%: Share price of Strides Pharma Science added 3 percent in the early trade on Monday on successful completion of USFDA inspection of Bangalore unit.
The company's formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent a USFDA inspection that ended on November 2, 2018. The inspection was completed successfully with Zero 483 observations, company said in release.
Here are what several brokerages talking about Axis Bank Q2 performance
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 720
The global research firm said that the bank is seeing a near completion of NPL recognition cycle. The focus further should move to balance sheet and commensurate the PPoP growth. It expects corporate loan growth to have bottomed and sees a course correction ahead. The stock remains a top buy. The brokerage also cut FY19 PAT estimate by 8.5 percent on higher credit costs.
Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 610
Citi expects elevated credit costs to continue to limit RoA/RoE expansion. Further, the impending CEO change could lead to some business consolidation. It has lowered PAT estimates for this and next fiscal by 9 and 5 percent, respectively.
Brokerage: BNP Paribas | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 760
The research firm expects the bank to recoup double digit return on equity by FY20. It continues to like the corporate recovery story. Further, tier-i provides support, succession planning a potential catalyst.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750 from Rs 630
Nomura said that core performance improved along with stability in asset quality. Further, it expects credit costs to normalize. Current valuations are undemanding considering improving credit cycle, it said.
Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 750
The global investment bank believes that there are strong trends across all vectors. The bank is well-positioned to build up on its strong positioning. It also expects credit costs to fall materially from Q3.
Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750 from Rs 690
The brokerage said that a key positive was the moderation of slippage to 2.7%. It sees credit costs falling sharply from next fiscal. It has cut earnings for FY19 and expect it to stabilize from FY20.
Axis, ONGC surge Shares of Axis Bank and ONGC are trading higher by 3 percent on Monday morning on the back of strong September quarter performance. Here is a look at their intraday charts.
Market opens It’s a negative start to the week, with the Nifty trading around one-third of a percent lower.
The Sensex is down 71.27 points or 0.20% at 34940.38, while the Nifty is lower by 37.60 points or 0.36% at 10515.40. The market breadth is narrow as 395 shares have advanced, against a decline of 203 shares, while 52 shares are unchanged.
The Bank Nifty is lower by around 0.4 percent, while energy and infra sectors have declined the most. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is down over half a percent too.
Shares of Axis Bank and ONGC are up over 3 percent on the back of good results.
Rupee opens weak at 72.80 per dollar
USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.60, says Motilal Oswal
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks have started higher in pre-opening trade, with the Nifty surging past 10,550.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 249.39 points or 0.71% at 35261.04, while the Nifty is higher by 10.70 points or 0.10% at 10563.70. The Indian rupee has opened weaker at 72.80 per US dollar.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 9-14% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 46.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,542-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to US sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow some countries to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily, reported Reuters.
Dollar Update: The dollar lost ground against most of its major peers on Monday, as growing expectations of an orderly Brexit bolstered the pound, euro and broader global investor sentiment, reported Reuters.
Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Real, Dr Reddy's Strides Pharma, Sun TV, BEML
Indiabulls Real | Dr Reddy's Labs | Strides Pharma Science | | SAIL | Cadila Healthcare | BEML | Godfrey Phillips and Torrent Pharma are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 50.50 points or 0.48 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,538.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: US stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the White House dampened optimism over US-China trade talks, reported Reuters.