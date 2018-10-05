Market Live: Sensex plunges 400 pts; Nifty Bank flat ahead of MPC rate decision

Live now
Oct 05, 2018
Goa Carbon Q2 Earnings
Oil Marketing Companies' Two-Day Performance
OMCs under pressure on excise cut on petrol, diesel
FII View: Christopher Wood of CLSA said
The bond sell-off is potentially of enormous significance since the breaking of a trend line of declining Treasury bond yields in place since 1981 is, on the face of it, marking the end of an extremely benign era for financial assets.
The renewed steepening of the US yield curve also raises the potential for a greater number of Fed rate hikes than currently envisaged by the markets. That in turn raises the probability of more casualties in Asia and emerging markets from the current Fed tightening cycle.
In terms of stock level changes, the investment in Geely in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio will be removed, while the investments in CNOOC, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gruh Finance and Godrej Properties will be increased by 1 percent each. Source: CNBC-TV18
Unilever Withdraws Proposal To Move To Netherlands
The board of Unilever on scrapped its plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands in the face of growing opposition from UK investors.
The withdrawal means that for now, Britain gets to keep one of its most valuable companies as it moves closer to Brexit. It is also a victory for UK shareholders, big and small, who had spoken out against the move, which would have kicked the company out of the benchmark FTSE 100 index.
So far, shareholders representing about 12 percent of the shares had publicly opposed the move.
Their main practical concerns were around the forced selling of their shares with no premium, uncertainty around the future tax treatment of Dutch dividends and a perception that the move was in part aimed at securing the greater takeover protections under Dutch law. Source: Reuters.
Pidilite Industries said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on October 30 to consider the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and 6 months ended on September 2018.
All eyes on RBI policy, but it will be hard for MPC to ignore macro situation
Kotak Institutional Equities Even as the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets to debate the impact of rising crude prices and depreciating rupee, among other global and domestic factors on the inflation trajectory, the broader discussion needs to focus on macro stability.
Goa Carbon Q2 Earnings:
Goa Carbon has posted net loss of Rs 1.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 as plants were shut in Q2 due to absence of export & domestic orders.
The company had reported profit at Rs 13.7 crore in same period last year.
Dixon Technologies Rises 4% after Co Starts Manufacturing of Mi LED TVs For Xiaomi
Shares of Dixon Technologies rose 4.4 percent intraday as company commenced manufacturing of Mi LED TVs for Xiaomi in Andhra Pradesh.
Dixon Technologies (India) and Xiaomi India has entered into agreement for manufacturing of LED TVs for Xiaomi.
Dixon shall be manufacturing Mi TVs for Xiaomi from its facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh where it has recently commenced production of Liquid Crystal module (LCM) Line under Central Government’s flagship programme Make in India and such LCM line provides overall cost efficiency to Dixon’s elite allies.
Dixon Technologies has commenced its local production of Mi LED TVs with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm (32”) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm (43”) for now.
As market braces for 25 bps rate hike by RBI, experts list 12 defensive buys
Sectors like consumption, consumer durables, banking, and real estate will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.
Havells India said meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on October 17 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended September, 2018.
Benchmark indices extended losses ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's interest rate decision due later in the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 400.76 points or 1.14 percent to 34,768.40, dragged by oil, metals and FMCG stocks.
The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 158.60 points or 1.50 percent to 10,440.70. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
HPCL (down 22.59 percent), BPCL (17.98 percent), IOC (14.61 percent), ONGC (13.98 percent) and GAIL (8.57 percent) were top losers among Nifty50 stocks.
Top gainers on the Nifty were Titan Company (4.34 percent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (2.57 percent), IndusInd Bank (1.31 percent), Bharti Infratel (1.31 percent) and Infosys (1.10 percent).
Oil Marketing Companies' Two-Day Performance:
Shreyas Shipping said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on October 31 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.
Zydus Receives Approval from the USFDA for Exemesfane Tablets
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA in market Exemestane tablets, 25 mg. It will be manufactured al the group‘s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Delta Corp shares gained 3 percent after global brokerage house UBS initiated coverage on the stock with Buy rating and target price of Rs 310.
It believes new casino policy should unlock the sector's potential. "Positives are rising popularity of Goa and casinos, increasing traffic for poker site, less chances of issuance of new casino licenses, high option value of Daman license and increasing traction for the Sikkim casino."
Market may not pricing in Delta's growth sustainability, it feels.
Dilip Buildcon bags orders: The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project, Phase -I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore and Rs 228.96 crore respectively by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (M.P).
RBI policy: Rate hike certain; outlook, liquidity and financial market concerns key
With interest rate hike being a forgone conclusion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have a larger task at hand than just the monetary policy announcement on October 5.
Market Update: Benchmark indices pared some of its morning losses with Sensex trading above 34,800, while Nifty is trading around 10,450 level.
Titan Company, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.
Reliance Capital get IRDAI approval: Reliance Health Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has received R3 approval from IRDAI for its new health insurance business.
The new company will commence operations by the December quarter of 2018.
Bharti Airtel to refinance 1 billion euro debt
The debt was raised by its Netherlands-based subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., which handles Africa operations, in 2013 through 4 per cent Euro 1,000 notes maturing in December this year.
Buzzing: Shares of Steel Strips Wheels rose 1.6 percent after company bagged an order worth over Euro 6 million.
The company has bagged a new exports order from OPEL Spain (Group PSA Company) for Steel wheels.
The said order includes more than 6,50,000 wheels to be shipped in period of 6 years starting October 2019.
Rupee Outlook
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said emerging markets are still under pressure due to rising US yields, risk aversion and trade tensions.
In India, the latest bout of Rupee depreciation met with some government responses, he feels.
"The measures announced will have impact in taking away some demand from the market in the long term. Given this background, I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 73.70-74 per dollar for today," he said. Source: CNBC-TV18
Cupid Outperforms
Shares of Cupid rose 5.4 percent intraday as company is going to consider the allotment of bonus shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2018 to consider the allotment of bonus shares in ratio of 1 bonus equity share for every 5 existing equity share of Rs 10 each pursuant to shareholders approval received at 25th annual general meeting held on September 28, 2018 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of chairperson.
The company has fixed October 12, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.
The bonus issue of equity shares will be issued out of the securities premium account and free reserves created out of profits, available as at March 31, 2018.
Benchmark indices extended selling pressure again in morning with the Sensex falling 303.66 points to 34,865.50 and the Nifty down 124.60 points at 10,474.70.
Expectations on Monetary Policy Committee's Rate Decision
Samiran Chakraborty of Citi said from the time of October monetary policy preview note, oil prices have moved up $5 per barrel, US yields have inched up 15 bps and INR has depreciated 1.5 percent.
On the other hand, liquidity situation has improved with lesser stress on the shadow banking system, he added.
"The combination of these developments reinforces our view of a 25 bps rate hike along with a change in stance. In fact, on the margin, it increases the chances of a stronger policy action through a 50 bps rate hike to restore market confidence on macro stability," he said. Source: CNBC-TV18
What Should Investors Do With ICICI Bank? Buy, Sell or Hold
Macquarie and UBS maintained their outperform and buy rating, respectively, on ICICI Bank after the bank board approved MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's early retirement.
Kochhar had led ICICI Bank since 2009 and her third term was due to end in March 2019. Sandeep Bakhshi, who was appointed the bank's COO in June, will succeed Kochhar, ICICI Bank said in a release.
Most experts feel that resignation of Chanda Kochhar removed the uncertainty from the stock and is largely positive for the bank and the business.
UBS maintained a buy rating on ICICI Bank but raised its target price to Rs 440 from Rs 410 earlier which means an upside of nearly 40 percent from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 316.50.
Market Outlook
Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse said while investors have been wanting to hide in domestic markets to escape the US-China trade war, she has been highlighting the potential downside risk to forex particularly in countries running current account deficits.
She re-iterated Underweight calls on India, Australia and the Philippines. Source: CNBC-TV18.
Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for Ahmedabad unit
Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 2 percent in the early trade after company received EIR from USFDA for its Ahmedabad unit.
The company's Biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad has received an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit.
The plant had completed the USFDA audit from August 14 to 24, 2018 with Zero 483 observations.
Zydus has received USFDA nod for breast cancer drug, Exemestane Tablet (25 Mg), reported CNBC-TV18.
Benchmark indices turned volatile ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's interest rate decision due afternoon.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 175.98 points to 34,993.18 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 100.60 points to 10,498.70.
Motilal Oswal's Auto Earnings Estimates for Q2FY119
Timing difference in festive season would influence volume growth momentum in 2QFY19. However, healthy volume growth momentum continued in 2QFY19 in 2Ws (+9 percent), 3Ws (+35 percent) and CVs (27 percent). PVs (including UVs) took a breather in 2QFY19, with a volume decline of 2 percent, impacted by Kerala floods and rising fuel and financing costs.
EBITDA margin for our OEM (ex-JLR) universe is likely to contract by 110 bp YoY (-40 bp QoQ to 13.6 percent) after four consecutive quarter of margin expansion, impacted by high commodity costs, weak INR and heightened competitive intensity in 2Ws. The base quarter of 2QFY18 witnessed one of the highest EBITDA margins in over 12 years.
We have lowered our FY19/20E EPS estimates for MSIL (by 11 percent/13 percent), TTMT (35 percent/13 percent), ESC (7 percent/13 percent), EIM (3 percent/7 percent), and HMCL (7 percent/6 percent). We have raised our FY19/20E estimates for BJAUT by 3 percent/11 percent.