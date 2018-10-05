Market Live: Sensex plunges 400 pts; Nifty Bank flat ahead of MPC rate decision

FII View: Christopher Wood of CLSA said

The bond sell-off is potentially of enormous significance since the breaking of a trend line of declining Treasury bond yields in place since 1981 is, on the face of it, marking the end of an extremely benign era for financial assets.

The renewed steepening of the US yield curve also raises the potential for a greater number of Fed rate hikes than currently envisaged by the markets. That in turn raises the probability of more casualties in Asia and emerging markets from the current Fed tightening cycle.

In terms of stock level changes, the investment in Geely in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio will be removed, while the investments in CNOOC, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gruh Finance and Godrej Properties will be increased by 1 percent each. Source: CNBC-TV18