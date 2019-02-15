Market Live: Indices deepen losses with Sensex down 250 pts; Sun Pharma, Tata Motors top losers

Jefferies on Dr Reddy's: Research house retained underperform rating with target at Rs 2,180 per share. Company's formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad had been inspected by the USFDA. It has been issued a Form 483 with 11 observations, out of which four are repeat observations.

The observations are around lack of thorough investigations, written records lacking details, employees not being trained and lack of infra.

The clearance for Bachupally unit by USFDA could take time and believes that observations related to facility structure are negative, it added.