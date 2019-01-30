Market Live: Volatile trade continues on D-St; Nifty below 10,650; metal stocks outshine

Live now
Jan 30, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Bajaj Auto Q3 result: Two-wheeler major has registered 15.7 percent growth in its Q3 net profit at Rs 1101.9 crore against profit of Rs 952.44 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company at Rs 7409.4 crore
IOC Q3 net profit falls 78% to Rs 716 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1.6 L crore
Indian Oil Corporation has reported a fall of 78 percent in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 716 crore against Rs 3,247 crore that the company reported last quarter.
JUST IN | IOC Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 716 crore, revenue at Rs 1.60 lakh crore.
Trade volume toppers: Axis Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank are the most traded stocks on the BSE today with total traded quantity over a million for each of the stocks.
Market Update: Sensex is down 4.38 points or 0.01% at 35588.12, and the Nifty down 17.30 points or 0.16% at 10634.90.
About 1166 shares have advanced, 986 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
More than half of the FMCG stocks are trading in the red. Godrej Industries and Godrej Consumer Products are the biggest losers of Nifty FMCG index, down 1.8% and 6.8%, respectively. Consequently, the index itself is trading 0.8% down.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex up 11.97 points or 0.03% at 35604.47, and the Nifty down 7.40 points or 0.07% at 10644.80.
About 1127 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
52-week low: Among S&P BSE 500 stocks, 10 stocks have hit their respective 52-week lows. They include DHFL, JSW Steel, Cadila Healthcare and Tata Coffee, among others.
Budget 2019 | 66% citizens want full budget, 73% want 'angel tax' gone, says survey
The Union Budget is around the corner and there has been speculation that the Narendra Modi government may release a full-fledged budget as opposed to a vote-on-account usually released in an election year.
Buzzing: Godrej Consumer products shares have sunk more than 7% intraday as brokerage houses cut their earnings estimates after the company's weak set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2018.
Buzzing: Ahead of its Q3 earnings, Bajaj Auto is trading about 0.6% down, with comparatively higher volume.
Chinese bamboo tree approach: Vijay Kedia raises stake in 2 stocks in Q3
Vijay Kedia tweaked stake only in three companies, which reflects his stand of staying put and giving his investments time to grow and give multi-fold returns
HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance are two of the biggest losers on the Nifty as well as Nifty Financial Services index. Contrastingly, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are the biggest gainers nullifying their effect on the Nifty Financial Services index. The index is trading flat with a positive bias.
Should you buy, sell or hold the Axis Bank stock after Dec quarter show?
CLSA and Macquarie have given mixed views on Axis Bank 's Q3 performance. While they both see internals to be strong, CLSA is more optimistic on earnings rebound ahead.
Ahead of its Q3 earnings, ICICI Bank has surged about 4%. Axis Bank, after impressive Q3 earnings, is the highest gainer on the Nifty Private Bank index. The index itself is up about a percent.
HDFC Bank, however, is down over 1%.
Market Update: The benchmark indices have lost their early gains. Sensex is down 22.43 points or 0.06% at 35570.07, and the Nifty down 15.90 points or 0.15% at 10636.30.
About 1046 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
Market Update: benchmark indices are holding on to the morning gains with Nifty hovering around 10,700 level.
The Sensex is up 129.98 points at 35,722.48, while Nifty is up 29.70 points at 10,681.90.
DHFL shares tank 8% despite management clarification on Cobrapost allegations
The management in the press conference on January 29 said that it has apprised its board and auditors of the allegations and also appointed an external expert to examine the complaint to ensure transparency
Buzzing: Shares of Bosch gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company's buyback offer to open on February 6 and will close on February 20.
The buyback is of 10,27,100 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company at a price of Rs 21,000 per equity share.
ICICI Bank Q3 preview: Analysts expect double-digit growth in profit, NII
Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank is likely to show further improvement in earnings with loan growth and net interest income in double digits.
Market Opens: It is a strong start for the Indian indices on Wednesday with Nifty is trading around 10,700.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 148.83 points at 35741.33, while Nifty is up 41.10 points at 10693.30. About 472 shares have advanced, 299 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Adani Ports, BPCL, HDFC Bank, Hero Moto, Dr Reddy's Lab.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 25 paise at 71.36 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close 71.11.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices gained in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading above 10,700 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 92.03 points at 35684.53, while Nifty is up 58.60 points at 10710.80.
Shares of DHFL is trading 10 percent higher post company clarified on the allegation against the company.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,687-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, pressured by a cloudy outlook for the global economy but supported by worries over disruptions to supply from US sanctions on Venezuelan exports.