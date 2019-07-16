Market Live: Sensex rallies 250 pts; Tata Motors climbs 5%, TCS top loser

Live now
Jul 16, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sensex Rallies 200 pts
Market Trades Higher
FADA on Auto Sales
Cummins India falls 5% after MD resigns:
Market Opening
Over 30 'growth' stocks trade at high multiples; will the slowing economy punish them?
The de-rating could be quite severe, as happened in the case of automobile stocks once the market reconciled to a 'longish' period of weak volumes, Kotak said
Piramal Enterprises made interest payment on non-convertible debentures due today.
Sensex jumps 250 pts:
Benchmark indices rallied further in last hour of trade. The BSE Sensex climbed 250.65 points to 39,147.36 and the Nifty50 rose 71.50 points to 11,659.90 but the market breadth was in favour of bears.
About six shares declined for every five shares rising on the BSE.
Earnings
HDFC AMC's Q1 profit grew by 42.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 292 crore and revenue increased 7 percent to Rs 504.4 crore YoY.
FMCG Index Gains 1%
Benchmark indices extended gains in afternoon with the Sensex rising 211.56 points to 39,108.27 and the Nifty50 climbing 65.60 points to 11,654.
Hotel Leela in its BSE filing said promoter released pledge on 7 lakh shares on July 11.
Yes Bank may infuse fresh capital soon, 4 PE players part of consortium
Yes Bank's bid for fresh capital infusion via the equity investor route may soon materialise, The Economic Times reports.
Smallcap Gainers & Losers
Earnings
Federal Bank's first quarter net profit grew by 46.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 384.2 crore and net interest income increased 17.8 percent to Rs 1,154.2 crore.
Yes Bank Gets Back Above Rs 100 per share after seven trading sessions.
The stock is set for biggest one day in a month, rising 10 percent.
TV18 Broadcast Q1 Earnings
TV18 Broadcast posted a profit of Rs 18.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against loss of Rs 12.48 crore in same period last fiscal.
Consolidated operating revenue during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 1,198 crore, compared to Rs 1,088 crore in corresponding period last year.
Subscription revenue increased significantly by 48 percent to Rs 424 crore in June quarter and operating EBITDA grew by 96 percent to Rs 77 crore.
Yes Bank Jumps 8%
Yes Bank shares rallied nearly 8 percent intraday after a media report indicated that private equity firms showed interest for major stake in the private sector lender.
"US-based private equity investor made an offer to acquire a $850 million stake in the bank, the term sheet offer for which was made over the weekend," The Economic Times said quoting unnamed sources.
"There are three more PE players in the consortium, two US-based and two domestic. The consortium leader may pick a 10 percent stake in the bank, while the rest may together pick another 10 percent," the report added.
Benchmark indices remained in a positive terrain in afternoon with the Sensex rising 152.60 points to 39,049.31 and the Nifty50 climbing 47.50 points to 11,635.90.
Management Interview
MR Jaishankar, Chairman and MD, Brigade Enterprises told CNBC-TV18 that promoter's stake will increase to 50 percent after warrant conversion.
Promoter stake is currently at 46.84 percent in Brigade Enterprises.
"Talks to sell hospitality business to private equity are still underway. We are targetting completion of hospitality business sale in this fiscal," he said, adding the company will not use the funds infused by promoters to reduce debt.
IT index underperforms
'Maintain sell-on-rise approach as long as Nifty trades below 11,800'
On the downside, the index may find support around 11,400. On the other hand, stocks may see volatile swings across the board in reaction to the earnings
FADA on Auto Sales;
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said June quarter ended on a negative note with total vehicle registrations down 6 percent YoY.
Commercial vehicle segment showed a 14 percent decline, followed by 2-wheeler at 6.4 percent fall and 3-wheeler at 6.1 percent while passenger vehicle fell the least with 1 percent In Q1, it added.
In June, sales were negative both YoY & MoM.
HDFC Bank said it would delist Global Depository Receipts from Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Trident in Action
CRISIL said it has assigned its AA-/Stable/A1+ ratings to the bank facilities and commercial paper programme of Trident.
'Federal Bank, HOEC, Manappuram among 5 top short-term picks for double-digit gains'
Nifty has formed opening bearish Marubozu candlestick pattern on the weekly timeframe that implies bearish sentiment. This month's pivot point is placed around 11,839 and S1 level is around 11,574
Shares of Tinplate Company of India and Tata Metaliks fell nearly 7 percent intraday after weak set of June quarter earnings reported by both companies.
Federal-Mogul in focus
Tenneco has filed an appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal w.r.t open offer for Federal-Mougl's shares.
Tenneco had launched an open offer for 25 percent stake in company.
McLeod Russel in its BSE filing said lenders invoked pledge on 20.4 lakh shares (representing 1.9 percent of total equity) on July 8.
Sensex hovers around 39,000:
Benchmark indices traded higher in late morning deals with the Sensex rising 116.60 points to 39,013.31 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.30 points to 11,624.70.
M&M Falls 2%
Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell 2 percent intraday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock to sell from underperform, citing weak earnings growth ahead.
The investment firm also slashed its target price to Rs 590 from Rs 690 per share.
MF shopping list: Top 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in June
SIPs continue to be the backbone of mutual funds as inflows via this mode remained above Rs 8,000 crore for a seventh consecutive month despite a mixed performance seen in the Indian indices