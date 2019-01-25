Market Live: Nifty above 10,900, Sensex gains 250 points; IT stocks trade higher

Live now
Jan 25, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
All eyes on Budget: 15 stocks that are likely to benefit as analysts expect sops ahead of elections
The Interim Budget for FY20 is likely to forecast a fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP whilst the actual fiscal deficit is likely to be 3.5 percent of GDP for FY20, suggest experts
Buzzing: Shares of Kokuyo Camlin slipped 5 percent on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.
Yes Bank gains further: Shares of Yes Bank added 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO of the company.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices started the day on positive note with Nifty is trading above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 201.85 points at 36396.95, while Nifty is up 59.60 points at 10909.40. About 445 shares have advanced, 240 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank gained 10 percent in early trade on appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO. UPL, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Bhrati Airtel, RIL, Axis Bank, TCS are other mojor gainers, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.07.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in pre-opening session with Nifty trading above 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 83.67 points at 36278.77, while Nifty is up 18.70 points at 10868.50.
Yes Bank, L&T, Biocon are trading higher in pre-opening trade, while ICICI Bank is trading lower.
Oil Update: US oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by the US threat of sanctions on Venezuela, but gains were capped by record high gasoline inventories and an unexpected big build in crude stocks in the United States.
Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo, Yes Bank, L&T, Kokuyo Camlin, Pfizer, Jindal Saw
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal, CDSL, Jtekt India, Wonderla Holidays, Vakrangee, Rane
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks.
Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
After a rangebound move, the Nifty fell sharply in last hour of trade on January 24 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 62.50 points or 0.57 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,948.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.