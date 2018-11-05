Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates gap down start for Indian indices

Live now
Nov 05, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SGX Nifty Update:
Dollar Update: The dollar lost ground against most of its major peers on Monday, as growing expectations of an orderly Brexit bolstered the pound, euro and broader global investor sentiment, reported Reuters.
Indiabulls Real | Dr Reddy's Labs | Strides Pharma Science | | SAIL | Cadila Healthcare | BEML | Godfrey Phillips and Torrent Pharma are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 50.50 points or 0.48 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,538.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: US stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the White House dampened optimism over US-China trade talks, reported Reuters.
