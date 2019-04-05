Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SGX Nifty Update:
Asia trade mixed:
Stocks in the news: Godrej Properties, Cipla, Titan, VST Tillers, Bal Pharma, Zensar Tech
Titan Company | VST Tillers Tractors | HMT | Bal Pharma | Zensar Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,697.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market fell for the second consecutive session on April 4 as a lower growth forecast by RBI dented trader sentiment. Banks, technology and metal stocks pulled benchmark indices lower.
Asia trade mixed: Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-US talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of US payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility.
