Market Live: Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty at 10,970; auto majors gain

Selan Exploration gets extension from oil ministry: Share price of Selan Exploration Technology added 8 percent after company received approval from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stating they have approved the proposal for grant of extension of 10 years w.e.f. 13.03.2020 for the entire contract area measuring 36 Sq. Km of Bakrol field.