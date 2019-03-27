App
Mar 27, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,500; IndusInd Bank gains 4%

Except energy all the sectoral indices are trading in green led by PSU bank, auto, infra, pharma and metal.

highlights

  • Mar 27, 10:17 AM (IST)

    United Breweries jumps 6%: United Breweries shares rallied 6 percent on Wednesday after a media report indicated that Heineken raised its stake in company.

  • Mar 27, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Sheela Foam tanked 6 percent on March 27 after two promoters of the company decided to sell 8.68 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on March 27-28.

  • Mar 27, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Wockhardt gains 5%: Shares of Wockhardt added 5 percent after company received clearance certificate from Ireland drug regulator.

  • Mar 27, 09:31 AM (IST)

    GMR Infra gains: Shares of GMR Infra rose 9 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on proposed investment from Tata Group, GIC and SSG Capital worth of Rs 8000 crore.

  • Mar 27, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Rupee trades lower: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 9 paise at 68.95 per dollar on Wednesday versus 68.86 yesterday.

  • Mar 27, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is strong start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,500 level.

    The Sensex is up 171.44 points at 38404.85, while Nifty is up 40.50 points at 11523.80. About 559 shares have advanced, 239 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged. 

    IOC, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, IOC, HDFC Bank, SBI, HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Rel Comm, REC, BPCL and HPCL.

    Nifty Bank has reported a record high with index trading above 30000 level.

  • Mar 27, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,550 mark

    Jet Airways, UCO Bank, PNB and BoB are among major gainers in the pre-opening.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 149.19 points or 0.39% at 38382.60, and the Nifty up 61.60 points or 0.54% at 11544.90.

  • Mar 27, 09:04 AM (IST)

  • Mar 27, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends higher: US stocks gained on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields stabilized above 15-month lows

  • Mar 27, 08:12 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader indices in India. Nifty futures were trading around 11,504-level, down 20 points, on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Mar 27, 07:52 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy.

  • Mar 27, 07:46 AM (IST)