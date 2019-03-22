Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,550; Bank Nifty hits 30,000

Market Opens: It is good start for the Indian indices on the last day of the week with Nifty around 11,550 level.

The market remained shut on Thursday on account of Holi.

The Sensex is up 126.22 points at 38512.97, while Nifty up 40 points at 11561. About 612 shares have advanced, 298 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, NTPC, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Coal India, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Infratel and Wipro.

Among the sectors, except IT and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in green.