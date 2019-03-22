Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,550; Bank Nifty hits 30,000

Live now
Mar 22, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gold Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Gold Update: Gold extended losses on Friday, moving further away from a three-week peak hit in the previous session, as appetite for riskier assets improved on upbeat US economic data, while the metal was still on path for a third straight weekly gain.
JUST IN | Fitch sees India FY20 GDP growth at 6.8% and 7.1% in FY21.
The logical target for Nifty is 10,649 but I would watch crucial support at 11,450 and trade long, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
The Nifty Bank unfolded stretched and climbed towards our target of 30,000 and has closed in the green. I would just watch crucial support at 29,550 and trade long. The logical target beyond 30,000 is 30324.
Why Tata Sons may be best for Jet Airways as lenders scout for a 'long-term investor'
Though the preliminary talks between the Tatas and Jet Airways didn't make much headway last year, now is the opportune time to take it ahead
Crude Update: Oil prices on Friday hovered close to 2019 peaks reached the previous day, propped up by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.
Market Opens: It is good start for the Indian indices on the last day of the week with Nifty around 11,550 level.
The market remained shut on Thursday on account of Holi.
The Sensex is up 126.22 points at 38512.97, while Nifty up 40 points at 11561. About 612 shares have advanced, 298 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, NTPC, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Coal India, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Infratel and Wipro.
Among the sectors, except IT and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in green.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% returns
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,591-level, down 0.5 point on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 68.64 per dollar versus 68.82 yesterday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are higher in the pre-opening session.
Sensex is up 93.49 points or 0.24% at 38480.24, and the Nifty up 31.50 points or 0.27% at 11552.50.
RIL, UltraTech Cement are among gainers, while Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
Stocks in the news: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Mindtree, DB Realty, Asian Oilfield, Jet Airways, PFC
DB Realty | Asian Oilfield Services | | Jet Airways | KIOCL | PFC | REC | IDFC First Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares advanced on Friday after upbeat data and optimism in the tech sector lifted Wall Street stocks, helping calm some of the jitters sparked by the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on the world's biggest economy.
Wall Street ends higher: An Apple-led tech rally pushed Wall Street higher on Thursday as jitters over the Federal Reserve's forecast of an economic slowdown were calmed by upbeat economic data.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,584-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 23.28 points to 38,386.75 while the Nifty50 fell 11.40 points to 11,521 after consolidation, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.