Jul 09, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: Sensex turns volatile, Nifty still holds 11,500; Pharma index jumps 3%
Sectoral trend is mixed with Nifty Financial Service index falling a percent while Nifty Pharma gained 3 percent.
Rupee Falls 18 Paise
Benchmark indices turned volatile in afternoon. The BSE Sensex was down 44.57 points at 38,676 and the Nifty50 fell 18.70 points to 11,539.90.
Under Pressure - InterGlobe Aviation was down 2.7 percent, DHFL 8 percent and REC 12.4 percent.
Mindtree (down 1.85 percent) was off its day's low.
Bajaj Finance Q1 Business Update
The non-banking finance company said it booked 7.3 million new loans during quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in same period last year. "In Q1, company acquired 2.5 million new customers."
Bajaj Finance further said its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 1,29,000 crore as of June 2019, increasing significantly by 41.3 percent compared to Rs 91,287 crore as of June 2018 and 11.3 percent compared to Rs 1,15,888 crore at the end of March 2019.
Customer franchise as of June 2019 stood at approximately 36.9 million, which was quite higher compared to 28.3 million in same period last year.
New CTO at Hero Motocorp
The country's largest two-wheeler maker appointed Vikram Kasbekar as its Chief Technology Officer and said Rajat Bhargava will head newly created ‘Emerging Mobility’ business unit.
Rajat Bhargava is currently the head of global business at Hero and Vikram Kasbekar is Hero's executive eirector - Operations.
Benchmark indices rebounded after morning sell-off and big crash in last two sessions, backed by short covering.
The BSE Sensex rose 80.75 points to 38,801.32 and the Nifty50 gained 18.50 points at 11,577.10.
TCS to announce Q1 earnings on July 9; here is what to expect
Country's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to deliver steady growth in revenue but there could be pressure on the margin that may impact profitability in the first quarter of FY20.
Oil prices dipped on demand concerns following the latest signs the US-China trade war is dragging on the global economy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle East offered support.
Brent crude futures were down 0.11 percent, at $64.04 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.3 percent, at $57.49 a barrel. Source: Reuters.
Benchmark indices recovered from day's low to trade moderately lower in late morning deals. The recovery was driven by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Axis Bank.
The Sensex was down 25.66 points at 38,694.91 and the Nifty50 fell 15 points to 11,543.60.
Glenmark Pharma Gains 4%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rallied 3.6 percent intraday after company received approval from US health regulator for anti-anginal drug.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted its approval for Ranolazine extended-release tablets, which will be available in 500 mg and 1,000 mg strengths.
Ranolazine is a generic version of Ranexa extended-release tablets of Gilead Sciences, Inc. The drug improves blood flow to help the heart work more efficiently.
Goa Carbon Q1: Weaker end market demand, lower product spreads key negatives
Highlights: Sequential improvement in sales volume though utilisation is still sub-par Operating profit impacted by adverse operating leverage and lower spreads While volumes are expected to gradually improve, margins would
Inflation Expectations
India's retail inflation likely reached an eight-month high in June on rising food prices, but stayed under the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for an eleventh straight month, a Reuters poll predicted.
Another reading below the inflation target will likely support the RBI's decision last month to cut interest rates to boost economic growth that slowed to more than a four-year low in the January-March quarter.
According to the median consensus of 40 economists polled by Reuters between July 4-7, retail inflation rose at an annual rate of 3.20 percent in June, up from 3.05 percent in May. Forecasts ranged between 2.90 percent and 3.84 percent. Source: Reuters
JSPL in focus
Promoter released a pledge on 52 lakh shares (0.51 percent of total paid-up equity) on July 5.
Benchmark indices fell for a third straight session as a proposed tax on the super-rich continued to rattle the markets, while investors awaited fresh cues from corporate results that kick-off later in the day.
The BSE Sensex fell 179.58 points to 38,540.99 and the Nifty50 declined 59.60 points to 11,499.
The government's proposal to increase the public float by 10 percent, a surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and a 20 percent tax on buyback of securities in the annual budget on July 5 dealt a heavy blow on the stock markets on Monday.
Nifty IT Index Falls ahead of TCS Earnings
Sensex tanks 1,500 pts from all-time high; over 160 BSE500 stocks fall 10-50%
The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 156.14 lakh crore recorded on June 3 to Rs 148.23 lakh crore witnessed on July 8, which translates into a fall of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore
Tata Motors Dips 1%
Tata Motors shares dipped over a percent intraday after global brokerage house CLSA remained bearish on the stock due to multiple headwinds at luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover.
"We have a sell rating on Tata Motors with a target price at Rs 150, implying 3 percent downside from current levels," the research firm said, adding rising warranty & impairment are concerns.
Rupee Falls 18 Paise:
The rupee declined by 18 paise to 68.84 against the US currency, due to strong dollar demand from banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund outflows.
A strengthening dollar against major currencies overseas and weak domestic equity market weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.
However, softening crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall, they added.
The rupee opened weak at 69.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. It fell further to quote at 68.84, registering a decline of 18 paise from the previous close. Source: PTI
Benchmark indices remained under pressure in morning with the Sensex falling 167.21 points to 38,553.36 and the Nifty50 declining 55.60 points to 11,503.
The broader markets were mixed in trade with the Nifty Midcap falling 0.16 percent while Smallcap index gaining 0.07 percent.
Rising effective tax rate creates headroom for further corporate tax cuts
The effective corporate tax rate in 2017-18 has risen to 29.5percent, a good three percentage points higher than a year ago and is the highest in the past five years
Benchmark indices came off their early lows. The Sensex was down 70.99 points at 38,649.58 and the Nifty fell 23.30 points to 11,535.30.
The market breadth was balanced as about 671 shares declined against 664 advancing shares on the BSE.
LT Foods in its letter for investors said
Company, is on a growth trajectory and remains fundamentally strong as we continue to work towards strengthening balance sheet and delivering profitable growth. To re-iterate the guidance given during our Q4 2019 earnings: endeavor is to expand EBITDA margins to12.5 percent by the end of the FY2020 and continue efforts going forward as well.
We also aim to reduce our total debt to around Rs.1,500 Crores by the end of FY2020.
Hero Raises Motorcycle prices
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp July 8 said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent. The price hike will be with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added. Source: PTI
Liquid funds witness highest outflows in June; equity funds see inflows
The mutual fund industry witnessed the highest outflows of Rs 1.5 lakh crore among income and debt schemes in the month of June, according to the data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Titan Company plunged 9 percent, followed by UPL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv which were down 1.5-2.5 percent.
IOC bucked the trend, rising 3.7 percent. BPCL, Coal India, Yes Bank and ONGC were other gainers.
The BSE Sensex slipped 189.05 points to 38,531.52 and the Nifty50 declined 61.50 points to 11,497.10. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Benchmark indices extended previous day's losses in opening trade. The BSE Sensex fell 69.57 points to 38,651 and the Nifty50 slipped 38.80 points to 11,519.80.
Morgan Stanley remained bearish on midcap IT firm Mindtree with a target price at Rs 820 per share, implying 6.7 percent potential upside from current levels.
"We are expecting a soft Q1 due to push out in deal closures," said the brokerage. "It will be important to see how growth is likely to play out in FY20 and we will also have an eye on any potential uptick in attrition rates."
TCS Earnings Poll
Country's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to deliver steady growth in revenue but there could be pressure on the margin that may impact profitability in the first quarter of FY20. Company will announce its quarterly earnings on July 9.
The constant currency revenue growth could be more than 3 percent with around 20-50 basis points cross currency headwinds, driven by strong order book and retail segment.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening flat; Lupin, IndusInd Bank top sell ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 14 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,554-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
USFDA Nod
Dr Reddy's has received approval from US FDA for Trientine capsule, which are used to treat wilson's disease.