Market Live: Sensex turns volatile, Nifty still holds 11,500; Pharma index jumps 3%

Market Update

Benchmark indices turned volatile in afternoon. The BSE Sensex was down 44.57 points at 38,676 and the Nifty50 fell 18.70 points to 11,539.90.

Under Pressure - InterGlobe Aviation was down 2.7 percent, DHFL 8 percent and REC 12.4 percent.

Mindtree (down 1.85 percent) was off its day's low.