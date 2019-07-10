App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 11,550; IndiGo operator cracks

Among sectors, IT was biggest loser due to weak TCS earnings while Bank Nifty, Metals and Realty indices gain.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Relief for Singh Bros

    NCLAT disallows HDFC plea seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings.

    NCLAT order says: Cannot permit IBC proceedings against a provider of financial services, NBFC. Any claims of illegal receipt of deposits by RHC Holdings should be placed before RBI.

    HDFC had moved NCLAT seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings.  RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh Bros. HDFC had sought IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings for unpaid dues of Rs 41 crore

  • Jul 10, 10:43 AM (IST)

  • Jul 10, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Bank of India cuts lending rate by 5 bps effective today

  • Jul 10, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to go public by year-end

    British billionaire Richard Branson will take Virgin Galactic public by year-end, giving it the much-needed funds to take on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the race to space.

    The company will list its shares as part of a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which will also take a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic for about $800 million, a source who worked on the deal told Reuters. Read more

  • Jul 10, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Gold Update:

    Gold prices slipped as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powellfor clarity on an expected US rate cut.

    US gold futures slipped 0.44 percent to $1,394.30 an ounce.

    The dollar index edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies, as easing bets of deep US interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 10, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Rupee Falls

    The rupee declined 7 paise to trade at 68.62 against the US dollar in morning amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

    The rupee opened weak at 68.61 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.67 intraday, showing a decline of 16 paise against its previous close.

    The domestic unit had rebounded 15 paise to close at 68.51 against the US dollar Tuesday on fag-end selling of the greenback by banks and importers in line with a late recovery in domestic equities. Source: PTI

  • Jul 10, 10:10 AM (IST)

    Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Stocks Under Pressure

    Reliance Infrastructure fell 5 percent and Reliance Capital was down nearly 4 percent.

  • Jul 10, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Titan To Declare Q1 Earnings Next Month

    Titan Company said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 6 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Jul 10, 10:06 AM (IST)

    InterGlobe Aviation Cracks 17%

    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of budget airline IndiGo, fell more than 17 percent intraday after the differences between two promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal over company's operation.

    Rakesh Gangwal Group sent letter to SEBI alleging lack of compliance with corporate governance norms, global brokerage Credit Suisse said, adding the dispute between Rakesh Gangwal & InterGlobe Enterprises has potential of lingering on & becoming a significant headwind.

    The investment firm further said dispute hasn't had an operational impact so far but can't rule out.

  • Jul 10, 09:40 AM (IST)

    Market Outlook

    "Long-term prospects of Indian market remain intact," said Vikas Khemani, Founder at Carnelian Capital Advisors LLP in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

    He said would not buy Titan now, better to wait & watch and would see a shift from over-owned stocks to under-owned stocks.

    IT will continue to remain a defensive sector, he said, adding investors will stay away from IndiGo until boardroom battle doesn't subside.

  • Jul 10, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Market Update:

    The market turned volatile as it is looking for firm direction on either side and hence is closely watching Q1 earnings season that started by TCS on a subdued note.

    The BSE Sensex was down 22.81 points at 38,708.01 and the Nifty50 fell 2 points to 11,553.90.

  • Jul 10, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Crude Update:

    Oil prices rose, led by US crude after an industry group reported that US stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had climbed 1.3 percent to $58.58. Brent was up 0.89 percent at $64.73.

    The US and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 10, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Nifty Bank Gains More Strength

    Nifty Bank Gains More Strength
  • Jul 10, 09:23 AM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices recouped all opening losses to trade marginally higher on further short covering. The BSE Sensex was up 41.55 points at 38,772.37 and the Nifty50 gained 13.40 points at 11,569.30.

    The market breadth was in favour of bulls as about two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

  • Jul 10, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Gainers & Losers

    Gainers & Losers
  • Jul 10, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opening

    Benchmark indices fell moderately despite positive Asian cues, hit by TCS earnings which disappointed Street.

    The BSE Sensex was down 103.77 points at 38,627.05 and the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 11,517.90.

  • Jul 10, 09:15 AM (IST)

    Divestment in CPSE

    Government official told CNBC-TV18 that Finance Ministry will shortly seek cabinet nod for lowering stake in CPSEs below 51 percent and may take list of CPSEs while seeking cabinet nod on going below 51 percent.

    Government is open to aligning stake in CPSEs like other promoters in the market and is expected to retain management control while paring stake below 51 percent, sources said.

    Sources further said 51 percent government stake includes current shareholding of public financial institutions & cross holdings. 

  • Jul 10, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Auto Preview

    Nomura expects auto companies' Q1 to be one of the weakest quarters in recent times.

    "For our coverage universe (ex-JLR), we forecast 5 percent YoY revenue decline and EBITDA/PAT are likely to decline 23 percent /34 percent YoY. Margin is likely to come off by 250 bps YoY on lower operating leverage," the brokerage explained.

    However, lower commodity prices will support margin by 50-100 bps in Q1 & Q2. Nomura expects Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp & Exide to surprise positively while Maruti, Bharat Forge & Motherson Sumi could disappoint.

  • Jul 10, 09:09 AM (IST)

    TCS Management

    After Q1 earnings, TCS management told CNBC-TV18 that currency will be a major factor in determining margin going ahead and temporary blips in currency can be baked into the model.

    "We will moderate some investments if rupee appreciates significantly."

    "We are building capabilities in tech & intellectual property, and we can do more," they said, adding board will discuss & take appropriate decision w.r.t buybacks.

  • Jul 10, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Airtel Africa listed its 3.76 billion shares on Nigeria’s stock market at 363 Naira each on Tuesday.

  • Jul 10, 09:05 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank said Haribhakti & Co appointed as auditor for FY20.

  • Jul 10, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Jefferies Bearish on Yes Bank

    Jefferies is bearish on Yes Bank as it has underperform rating on the stock and slashed price target by nearly half to Rs 80 from Rs 155 earlier.

    The global brokerage house cut EPS estimates by 82 percent, 24 percent & 22 percent & book-value by 30 percent, 20 percent and 15 percent for FY20-22.

    "Below investment grade book has inched up materially. Any lumpy NPL will shave off its wafer thin capital below regulatory level," Jefferies said, adding upside rationale, if any, completely hinges on the bank's ability to raise capital.

  • Jul 10, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opening

    The Indian rupee opened lower at 68.62 against the US dollar, down 8 paise compared to Tuesday's close of 68.54 a dollar.

  • Jul 10, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market Pre-opening

    Benchmark indices were mixed in pre-opening trade, indicating another day of consolidation for the market.

    The BSE Sensex was up 156.29 points at 38,887.11 while the Nifty50 fell 50.60 points to 11,505.30.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.