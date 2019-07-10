Market Live: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 11,550; IndiGo operator cracks

Relief for Singh Bros

NCLAT disallows HDFC plea seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings.



NCLAT order says: Cannot permit IBC proceedings against a provider of financial services, NBFC. Any claims of illegal receipt of deposits by RHC Holdings should be placed before RBI.

HDFC had moved NCLAT seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings. RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh Bros. HDFC had sought IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings for unpaid dues of Rs 41 crore