Market Live: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 11,550; IndiGo operator cracks

Jul 10, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Relief for Singh Bros:
BOI cuts lending rate:
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to go public by year-end:
Relief for Singh Bros
NCLAT disallows HDFC plea seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings.
NCLAT order says: Cannot permit IBC proceedings against a provider of financial services, NBFC. Any claims of illegal receipt of deposits by RHC Holdings should be placed before RBI.
HDFC had moved NCLAT seeking to initiate IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings. RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh Bros. HDFC had sought IBC proceedings against RHC Holdings for unpaid dues of Rs 41 crore
Bank of India cuts lending rate by 5 bps effective today
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to go public by year-end
British billionaire Richard Branson will take Virgin Galactic public by year-end, giving it the much-needed funds to take on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the race to space.
The company will list its shares as part of a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which will also take a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic for about $800 million, a source who worked on the deal told Reuters. Read more
Gold Update:
Gold prices slipped as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powellfor clarity on an expected US rate cut.
US gold futures slipped 0.44 percent to $1,394.30 an ounce.
The dollar index edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies, as easing bets of deep US interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher. Source: Reuters.
Riding on strong Q4 nos, over 50 BSE500 shares return in double-digits during June qtr
However, with demand showing signs of a slowdown in the consumption space, high rural distress, ongoing NBFC crisis and below normal monsoon could hit earnings growth of India Inc.
Rupee Falls
The rupee declined 7 paise to trade at 68.62 against the US dollar in morning amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.
The rupee opened weak at 68.61 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.67 intraday, showing a decline of 16 paise against its previous close.
The domestic unit had rebounded 15 paise to close at 68.51 against the US dollar Tuesday on fag-end selling of the greenback by banks and importers in line with a late recovery in domestic equities. Source: PTI
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Stocks Under Pressure
Reliance Infrastructure fell 5 percent and Reliance Capital was down nearly 4 percent.
Titan To Declare Q1 Earnings Next Month
Titan Company said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 6 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
InterGlobe Aviation Cracks 17%
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of budget airline IndiGo, fell more than 17 percent intraday after the differences between two promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal over company's operation.
Rakesh Gangwal Group sent letter to SEBI alleging lack of compliance with corporate governance norms, global brokerage Credit Suisse said, adding the dispute between Rakesh Gangwal & InterGlobe Enterprises has potential of lingering on & becoming a significant headwind.
The investment firm further said dispute hasn't had an operational impact so far but can't rule out.
Indian markets registered sharp cuts on the first trading session after the Union Budget as Nifty slipped well below 11,600 mark on the back of a heavy selloff in bluechip stocks.
Market Outlook
"Long-term prospects of Indian market remain intact," said Vikas Khemani, Founder at Carnelian Capital Advisors LLP in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
He said would not buy Titan now, better to wait & watch and would see a shift from over-owned stocks to under-owned stocks.
IT will continue to remain a defensive sector, he said, adding investors will stay away from IndiGo until boardroom battle doesn't subside.
Market Update:
The market turned volatile as it is looking for firm direction on either side and hence is closely watching Q1 earnings season that started by TCS on a subdued note.
The BSE Sensex was down 22.81 points at 38,708.01 and the Nifty50 fell 2 points to 11,553.90.
The market consolidated and closed on a mixed note on July 9 after a steep fall in the previous two straight sessions. Traders now look for cues from June quarter earnings that began this week.
Crude Update:
Oil prices rose, led by US crude after an industry group reported that US stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had climbed 1.3 percent to $58.58. Brent was up 0.89 percent at $64.73.
The US and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output. Source: Reuters.
Nifty Bank Gains More Strength
Market Update:
Benchmark indices recouped all opening losses to trade marginally higher on further short covering. The BSE Sensex was up 41.55 points at 38,772.37 and the Nifty50 gained 13.40 points at 11,569.30.
The market breadth was in favour of bulls as about two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Gainers & Losers
Market Opening
Benchmark indices fell moderately despite positive Asian cues, hit by TCS earnings which disappointed Street.
The BSE Sensex was down 103.77 points at 38,627.05 and the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 11,517.90.
Divestment in CPSE
Government official told CNBC-TV18 that Finance Ministry will shortly seek cabinet nod for lowering stake in CPSEs below 51 percent and may take list of CPSEs while seeking cabinet nod on going below 51 percent.
Government is open to aligning stake in CPSEs like other promoters in the market and is expected to retain management control while paring stake below 51 percent, sources said.
Sources further said 51 percent government stake includes current shareholding of public financial institutions & cross holdings.
However, the confirmation would come if the index manages to close above 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 11,714, but on the other hand, a breach of 11,460 on the downside could fuel further selling pressure, suggest experts.
Auto Preview
Nomura expects auto companies' Q1 to be one of the weakest quarters in recent times.
"For our coverage universe (ex-JLR), we forecast 5 percent YoY revenue decline and EBITDA/PAT are likely to decline 23 percent /34 percent YoY. Margin is likely to come off by 250 bps YoY on lower operating leverage," the brokerage explained.
However, lower commodity prices will support margin by 50-100 bps in Q1 & Q2. Nomura expects Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp & Exide to surprise positively while Maruti, Bharat Forge & Motherson Sumi could disappoint.
TCS Management
After Q1 earnings, TCS management told CNBC-TV18 that currency will be a major factor in determining margin going ahead and temporary blips in currency can be baked into the model.
"We will moderate some investments if rupee appreciates significantly."
"We are building capabilities in tech & intellectual property, and we can do more," they said, adding board will discuss & take appropriate decision w.r.t buybacks.
TCS Q1 profit flat at Rs 8,131 cr; revenue misses analyst estimates
IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services has reported sequentially flat profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. In the March quarter, the profit stood at Rs 8,126 crore.
Airtel Africa listed its 3.76 billion shares on Nigeria’s stock market at 363 Naira each on Tuesday.
IndusInd Bank said Haribhakti & Co appointed as auditor for FY20.
Jefferies Bearish on Yes Bank
Jefferies is bearish on Yes Bank as it has underperform rating on the stock and slashed price target by nearly half to Rs 80 from Rs 155 earlier.
The global brokerage house cut EPS estimates by 82 percent, 24 percent & 22 percent & book-value by 30 percent, 20 percent and 15 percent for FY20-22.
"Below investment grade book has inched up materially. Any lumpy NPL will shave off its wafer thin capital below regulatory level," Jefferies said, adding upside rationale, if any, completely hinges on the bank's ability to raise capital.
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on July 10: GTPL Hathway, Himachal Futuristic Communications TCS Q1: Profit grows 0.1 percent to Rs 8,131 crore versus Rs 8,126 crore, revenue increases 0.4 percent to Rs 38,172 crore versus Rs 38,010 crore; dollar revenue rises 1.6 percent to $5,485 million versus $5,397 million QoQ.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee opened lower at 68.62 against the US dollar, down 8 paise compared to Tuesday's close of 68.54 a dollar.
Market Pre-opening
Benchmark indices were mixed in pre-opening trade, indicating another day of consolidation for the market.
The BSE Sensex was up 156.29 points at 38,887.11 while the Nifty50 fell 50.60 points to 11,505.30.