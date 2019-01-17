Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 10,900; Jet Airways slips 5%

Live now
Jan 17, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Upate:
Market opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
5paisa Capital locked at circuit: 5paisa Capital shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 279.30 on Thursday after the loss for December quarter narrowed.
Consolidated loss for the quarter stood at Rs 3.5 crore, which narrowed sharply against loss of Rs 6.7 crore in same period last year and loss of Rs 7.07 crore in September quarter.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower at 71.34 per dollar versus previous close 71.24.
Raymond Subsidiary Gets Registration Certificate of Project
Colorplus Realty, a subsidiary company of Raymond, has obtained 'Registration Certificate of Project: Raymond Realty Phase I from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHA RERA).
This registration is valid from January 15, 2019 till March 31, 2024.
Raymond Limited will also perform a bhoomi pujan at the project site on January 21, 2019.
SBI on Jet Airways
With respect to resolution plan for Jet Airways, SBI spokesperson said, "The bank would like to state that lenders are considering a restructuring plan under the RBI framework for resolution of stressed assets that would ensure a long term viability of the company."
"Any such plan would be subject to approval of boards of the lenders and subject to adherence and clearance, if required, from the RBI and / or SEBI (takeover code, ICDR regulations etc.) and / or Ministry of Civil Aviation and in compliance with all regulatory prescriptions," he added.
'Dabur, Axis Bank among 5 stocks that could return up to 15% in a month'
On the upside, the index has resistance zone in the region of 10840-10870 levels. But, crossing above 11000 levels on a sustainable basis will confirm the uptrend.
JUST IN
L&T Infotech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ruletronics Limited (UK), Ruletronics Systems Inc. (US) and Ruletronics Systems Private Limited (India).
CLSA on Axis Bank: Axis Bank gained a percent in morning on Thursday after global brokerage house CLSA increased price target to Rs 800 from Rs 750 earlier, implying 20.5 percent potential upside from January 16's closing levels.
While maintaining a buy call on the stock, the research hosue said more management changes are likely at the top level as new CEO has been preparing a new team.
Manali Petrochemicals: The operations at plant 1 have been restarted on 16-01-2019 pursuant to Central Pollution Control Board revoking its earlier direction issued under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1985.
Buzzing: Share price of DCB Bank added a percent in the early trade on Thursday after research house Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 210 from Rs 185 per share.
The company has reported 51 percent YoY earnings growth led by 42% YoY operating profit growth. Also, most of the key metrics were stable on QoQ basis.
Market opens: Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty is trading above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 137.17 points at 36458.46, while Nifty is up 36.40 points at 10926.70. About 472 shares have advanced, 170 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Midcap index is up 0.35 percent.
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance are trading higher, while HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, Mindtree, Infosys, BPCL have lost the most.
Shares of Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever are trading higher ahead of third quarter numbers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.24.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening trade with Nifty is below 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 168.15 points or 0.46% at 36489.44, and the Nifty down 58.60 points or 0.54% at 10831.70.
Infosys, IndusInd Bank are trading higher in pre-opening trade, while Hero Motocorp and Jet Airways are trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,941-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: US oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.
Stocks in the news: RIL, HUL, Motilal Oswal, Jet Airways, Mindtree, Fortis, Edelweiss
Reliance Industries | Hindustan Unilever | Motilal Oswal | Jet Airways | Mindtree and Fortis Healthcare are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian shares trade higher: Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment's peace.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The Nifty50 opened flattish and remained in narrow range of 50 points for most part of the session in the absence of any fresh news or triggers from both domestic and global markets.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 23 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,948-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.