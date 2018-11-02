Market Live: Sensex surges 600 pts, rupee at day's high; Auto, Metals shine

Live now
Nov 02, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB's Loss Widens in Q2
Punjab National Bank has posted a loss of Rs 4,532.4 crore crore for the quarter ended September 2018 as provisions increased four-fold compared to year-ago, but asset quality improved sequentially.
The bank had reported profit at Rs 560.6 crore in Q2FY18 and the loss widended sharply from Rs 940 crore in June quarter.
The loss was much higher compared to analyst expectations. Nomura and Kotak Securities had expected the same at around Rs 2,400 crore for the quarter.
The stock was one of the biggest losers among banks, falling 57 percent year-to-date and 21 percent during July-September quarter on asset quality concerns.
Earnings Update:
Ingersoll Rand's second quarter net profit grew by 2 percent to Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 22 crore in same period last year despite strong operating income.
Revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 177.4 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 80.4 percent YoY to Rs 31.5 crore and margin expanded 690 bps to 17.7 percent in Q2.
US-China Trade Deal likely?
US President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 nations summit in Argentina later this month, Bloomberg reported today, citing four people familiar with the matter.
Trump has asked key US officials to begin drafting potential terms, Bloomberg said, adding that the push for a possible deal with China was prompted by his telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Trump and Xi both expressed optimism about resolving their bitter trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting planned for the two leaders at the end of November in Argentina. Source: Reuters.
Nomura's Q2 Expectations for Punjab National Bank
1) PNB will continue to get impacted from amortised expenses on NCLT, MTM loss, gratuity and Nirav Modi/Gitanjali Gems related provisioning.
2) We expect PPOP/assets to remain weak at 1.3% levels but higher provisions and slippages of Rs 8,500 crore will lead to Rs 2,400 crore of loss in Q219F.
3) Any details on stress book and capital raising plans will be the key thing to watch out for.
Vikas Ecotech Zooms 11% After NCLT Approval for Demerger
Vikas Ecotech (VEL) has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its proposed scheme of arrangement for the demerger of its high-volume ‘Trading and Recycled Compounds Division’ and its subsequent amalgamation with Vikas Multicorp (VML).
As a result of this scheme, the resultant company, Vikas Multicorp will be listed on the stock exchanges and the shareholders of Vikas Ecotech will receive one equity share of VML for every one equity share held in VEL.
The scheme of arrangement is effective from April 1, 2017 and will come into effect on filing of certified copy of NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana.
As the NCLT approval has come, the company is taking necessary steps to implement the same and for listing of VML shares with BSE & NSE and will endeavour to list VML shares on the stock exchanges at the earliest, the company said.
Rupee Update:
The rupee appreciated 57 paise to 72.88 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange after crude prices fell to seven-month lows in the global market amid fresh foreign fund inflows.
The rise was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.
They said a higher opening in the domestic equity market too supported the rupee.
The rupee had gained 50 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar Thursday, posting its biggest single-session spurt in three weeks on increased selling of the greenback by exporters, softening crude oil prices and upbeat economic numbers.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, as per provisional data. Source: PTI
Hindalco In Action After Novelis Earnings
Novelis said profit in quarter ended September 2018 grew by 56 percent to $116 million and revenue increased 12 percent to $3.1 billion compared to year-ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 18 percent to $355 million in Q2 YoY.
Shipments increased 1 percent to 805 kt compared to same quarter last year, the company said.
Indraprastha Gas gains 2% as it takes over supply of natural gas in Gurugram district
Nomura believes that Gurugram can boost volume outlook higher and longer.
BUZZING STOCK | Shares of HDFC were higher by over a percent on Friday morning as investors cheered the September quarter results.
Brokerages termed the performance to be in line with estimates, but believe that steady asset quality and loan spread bode well for the stock.
The housing finance company reported a healthy 24.71 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 2,467 crore, driven by income from stake sale in AMC business.
Marico surges 6%: Shares of Marico have surged 6 percent as investors are reacting positively to its earnings announcement for September quarter.
Brokerage houses have termed the quarter to be in line with estimates, but expect a better show ahead due to reducing input costs.
The FMCG major’s second quarter net profit grew by 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 218.3 crore despite weak operating margin due to higher copra prices.
Rupee Gains Past 73/$
The Indian rupee gained past 73 against the US dollar for the first time since October 1, up 0.78 percent at 72.88 on sharp dollar selling.
Crude Oil Update
Oil prices dipped as record crude output by the world's top-three producers offset supply concerns from the start of US sanctions next week against Iran's petroleum exports.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $72.73 per barrel, down 0.22 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.27 percent at $63.52 a barrel.
The 15-member producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) boosted oil production in October to the highest since 2016 at 33.31 million barrels per day (bpd), a Reuters survey found this week. Source: Reuters.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended rally with the Sensex climbing over 500 points on the back of rupee appreciation and sharp recovery in oil prices after positive US-China talks over trade.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 529.53 points or 1.54 percent to 34,961.50 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 166.10 points or 1.60 percent at 10,546.60.
About 1,523 shares advanced against 461 declining shares on the BSE.
RUPEE ALERT The Indian rupee is off 73-mark. It is now trading at 72.91 per US dollar.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading strong, with the Sensex rising over 500 points.
At 10:20 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 527.08 points or 1.53% at 34959.05, while the Nifty is higher by 165.50 points or 1.59% at 10546.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,521 shares advanced, against a decline of 462 shares, while 81 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN | L&T construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,329 crore.
Nomura Expectations for Axis Bank
With just around Rs 10,000 crore of stress book left to be recognised, we expect slippages to normalise with some normalisation in retail/agri slippages. We expect Rs 3,800 crore of slippages in Q219F and expect provision cover to increase by 200bps to 56-57 percent.
2) Margins should start trending up as MCLR rate hike-related benefit starts flowing through. We expect NIMs ex of one off interest reversal benefit in Q119F to improve by 10bps versus Q418.
3) Key thing to watch out for in the quarter will be the liquidity situation and the commentary on the margin/growth outlook.
IGL gains: Shares of Indraprastha Gas are surging as it will be now supplying gas to Gurugram district after taking over from Haryana City Gas Distribution.
Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj Auto has reported healthy numbers for October. Here is a look at the overall sales chart.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains, with the Sensex soaring over 350 points, while the Nifty is around 10,500.
At 09:32 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 388.63 points or 1.13% at 34820.60, and the Nifty up 119.40 points or 1.15% at 10499.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,194 shares advanced, against a decline of 253 shares, while 38 shares were unchanged.
HCC surges 6% Shares of Hindustan Construction Company rose 6 percent as investors cheered its results for September quarter.
The company posted a loss of Rs 1,525.23 crore for the July-September quarter, hit by exceptional write offs related to its group firm Lavasa Corporation which is under insolvency proceedings.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 11.60 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in BSE filing.
Its total income fell to Rs 994.40 crore in July-September 2018-19 from Rs 1,031.93 crore in July-September of 2017-18 fiscal.
The company provided for an exceptional loss of Rs 2,011.13 crore related to write offs of its investment in group firms HCC Real Estate Limited (HREL) and Lavasa Corporation Ltd (LCL), the filing said. HREL held 68.7 percent stake in LCL.
OMCs surge Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trading higher on the back of fall in crude prices. Take a look at the intraday chart of leading OMCs.
Rupee Update | The rupee is trading strong and is trading around 73.10 per US dollar.
Market opens It’s a gap-up opening on indices, with the Nifty surging past 10,450, while the Sensex is higher by over 260 points.
The Sensex is up 260.74 points or 0.76% at 34692.71, while the Nifty is higher by 83.60 points or 0.81% at 10464.10. The market breadth is positive as 438 shares advanced, against a decline of 83 shares, while 17 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, banks, automobiles, energy, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are in the green, while technology names are trading in the red. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by a percent.
Jindal Drilling | Parag Milk Foods | Aarti Industries | Reliance Home Finance | Laurus Labs | Paramount Communications and SRF are stocks which are in the news today.