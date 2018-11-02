Market Live: Sensex surges 600 pts, rupee at day's high; Auto, Metals shine

PNB's Loss Widens in Q2

Punjab National Bank has posted a loss of Rs 4,532.4 crore crore for the quarter ended September 2018 as provisions increased four-fold compared to year-ago, but asset quality improved sequentially.

The bank had reported profit at Rs 560.6 crore in Q2FY18 and the loss widended sharply from Rs 940 crore in June quarter.

The loss was much higher compared to analyst expectations. Nomura and Kotak Securities had expected the same at around Rs 2,400 crore for the quarter.

The stock was one of the biggest losers among banks, falling 57 percent year-to-date and 21 percent during July-September quarter on asset quality concerns.