Market Live: Sensex soars almost 500 points, Nifty above 10,150; midcaps outperform

Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains from the morning session, with the Sensex soaring over 470 points. The Nifty is trading well above 10,150-mark.

The Sensex is up 473.15 points or 1.42% at 33822.46, and the Nifty up 142.30 points or 1.42% at 10172.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,622 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 1,323 shares were unchanged.

ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are the top losers. Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank have lost the most.