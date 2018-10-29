Market Live: Sensex soars almost 500 points, Nifty above 10,150; midcaps outperform

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Bank soars 6%
Divis Labs soars 12%
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains from the morning session, with the Sensex soaring over 470 points. The Nifty is trading well above 10,150-mark.
The Sensex is up 473.15 points or 1.42% at 33822.46, and the Nifty up 142.30 points or 1.42% at 10172.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,622 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 1,323 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are the top losers. Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank have lost the most.
Update | The buyback by Redington will open on November 6 and close on November 22, 2018.
Relief for Adani, Tata Power: Supreme Court allowed for application to be made before CERC to amend PPA as per recommendations.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all it morning gains and trading flat at around 73.44 per dollar.
Vijaya Bank Q2: The company has posted 24 percent dip in its Q2 net profit at Rs 140 crore against Rs 185.5 crore. Net interest income was up 15.6 percent at Rs 1,165.5 crore against Rs 1,008.4 crore, YoY.
Results reaction: Shares of Biocon rose 2.6 percent as company beat analysts’ estimates by posting robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
Jefferies on Nestle: The research house maintained buy call but cut target price to Rs 11,600 from Rs 11,650 per share. It increased EPS estimates by 3-f% For CY18-20.
Just In | J Kumar Infra receives Letter of Acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 275 crore.
Hester Biosciences Q2 results: The company's net profit rose 12 percent at Rs 9.9 crore against Rs 8.8 crore. Revenue was up 7.7 percent at RS 42 crore versus Rs 39 crore.
Natco Pharma to consider buyback: Shares of Natco Pahrma gained 5 percent as company is going to consider buyback of it shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 05 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The board will also consider the buyback of equity shares of the company.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading on strong note with Nifty hovering around 10,100 level and Sensex gains 200 points.
The Sensex is up 197.66 points at 33546.97, while the Nifty is up 60.50 points at 10090.50. About 1385 shares have advanced, 647 shares declined, and 1584 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Travel company Cox & Kings shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 192.25 on Monday after the company sold its education business to UK-based firm for hefty amount of Rs 4,387 crore.
Correction in crude provides opportunity to accumulate auto stocks at current levels
Private banks and consumer are the other preferred sectors to be watched at the current levels, said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 73.37 against Friday's close of 73.46 per dollar.
Rupee update The Indian currency is hovering around 73.36 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com
Buzzing stock: Shares of Granules India are higher by 2 percent even as its arm, located in Virginia, US, completed FDA inspection with two Form 483 observations.
ICICI Bank soars 6% Shares of ICICI Bank rose over 6 percent as investors are reacting to its September quarter performance. Take a look at its intraday chart.
Divis Labs soars 12% Shares of Divis Labs are surging in trade today morning. The stock is up around 12 percent. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
Market Update Equities are off their opening highs. The Nifty is still above 10,050, while the Sensex is up over 100 points.
The Sensex is up 117.52 points or 0.35% at 33466.83, while the Nifty is up 34.10 points or 0.34% at 10064.10. The market breadth is narrow as 811 shares advanced, against a decline of 496 shares, while 2,308 shares were unchanged.
Market opens It is a good start to the week for the market, with the Nifty surpassing 10,050 in the opening trade. The Sensex opened over 150 points higher.
Buying is visible across all sectors, with pharmaceuticals, banks, automobiles and metals trading in the green. The midcap index is up around half a percent.
The Sensex is up 170.33 points or 0.51% at 33519.64, and the Nifty up 40.20 points or 0.40% at 10070.20. The market breadth is positive as 419 shares advanced, against a decline of 107 shares, while 3,089 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have gained the most, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank are the top losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 17 paise at 73.29 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 73.46.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Nifty trading around 10,050 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 285.02 points or 0.85% at 33634.33, while Nifty is up 17.80 points or 0.18% at 10047.80.
ICICI Bank gained 7 percent in the pre-opening trade.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 56 points or 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,103-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Cipla gets approval: Cipla receives final approval for generic version of Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Toprol XL (Metoprolol Succinate) ER Tablets 50mg, 100mg, 200mg.
Crude prices stable: Oil prices were stable on Monday, supported by a bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing, reported Reuters.