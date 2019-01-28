Market Live: Nifty around 10,700, Sensex slips 200 pts; Adani Power tumbles 15%

Live now
Jan 28, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Lupin shares declined 2 percent in morning on Monday after the company's received six observations for Pithampur unit from the US health regulator.
Gold Update: Gold prices held steady on Monday, near a seven-month peak scaled in previous session, on hopes the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged during its two-day policy meeting later in the week.
'Selling pressure likely to accelerate this week, deploy Bear Put Spread in Bank Nifty'
Shubham Agarwal The Nifty started the week with gyration near 10,900. However, the selling pressure accelerated towards the end of the week as Nifty fell 1.29 percent and the Bank Nifty slipped 1.47 percent.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices started the week on lower side with Nifty trading around 10,750 level.
The Sensex is down 68.14 points at 35957.40, while Nifty is down 23.90 points at 10756.60.. About 315 shares have advanced, 331 shares declined, and 55 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 12 percent, L&T up 2% and Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Hindalco are other major gainers, while losers includes ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 71 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.18.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 10,800 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 116.87 points at 36142.41, while Nifty is up 9.70 points at 10790.20.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises up 10 percent, while L&T gained 3 percent in the pre-opening trade.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 3-5% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,811-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Monday after US energy firms added rigs for the first time this year in a sign that crude production there will rise further.
Stocks in the news: L&T, Zee Entertainment, Lupin, Jet Airways, Emami, M&M Financial, SIS India, Mindtree
Astec Lifesciences | M&M Financial | NBCC | Ansal Housing | Security and Intelligence Services (India) and Mindtree are stocks which are in the news today.
Asia trades higher: Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the US government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
The sell-off in the last hour of trade wiped all gains from the opening and the market closed lower for the session on January 25.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 20.50 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,815-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.