Market Live: Nifty around 10,700, Sensex slips 200 pts; Adani Power tumbles 15%

Market Opens: Benchmark indices started the week on lower side with Nifty trading around 10,750 level.

The Sensex is down 68.14 points at 35957.40, while Nifty is down 23.90 points at 10756.60.. About 315 shares have advanced, 331 shares declined, and 55 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 12 percent, L&T up 2% and Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Hindalco are other major gainers, while losers includes ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.