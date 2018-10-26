Market Live: Sensex recovers 200 pts from day's low; Kajaria Ceramics zooms for 2nd day

Live now
Oct 26, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Crude Update
Market Update
Yes Bank Sinks 15%
Market Opening
Market at pre-open
Earnings Performance
Panama Petrochem's second quarter profit grew by 3.4 percent sequentially to Rs 10.8 crore on strong operational performance, but revenue fell 7.6 percent to Rs 286.4 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 18.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 22.9 crore and margin contracted 180 bps to 8 percent in Q2.
ICICI Securities Upgraded Kajaria Ceramics Post Earnings
Kajaria management has guided for better performance in second half of FY19 in recent media interaction. They have guided for 14-15 percent volume growth and EBITDA margin of 16 percent+ in H2FY19E.
In the context of improving financial performance and the recent correction in the stock, Kajaria is currently available at an attractive valuation of 21x FY20E EPS.
Hence, ICICI Securities upgraded recommendation on the stock to buy with a revised target price of Rs 450 (around 24x FY20E EPS).
Stocks Reacted to Strong Earnings
Subros has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2018 as net profit surged by 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 23.8 crore and revenue grew by 13.5 percent to Rs 564 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 9.1 percent to Rs 59.3 crore but margin contracted by 40 bps to 10.5 percent YoY.
Strong Results
Atul has reported a healthy 70 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 119 crore, driven by revenue as well as operational performance.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 70.1 crore.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 28 percent to Rs 1,007 crore compared to Rs 787 crore in same period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 52.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 190 crore and margin expanded by 300 bps to 18.9 percent YoY.
Market Outlook
Dilip Bang, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Nirmal Bang said globally, crude oil prices softened considerably in the previous fortnight owing to increased supply in the market. This drop in crude oil prices helped strengthen the Indian rupee against the US dollar.
Earnings results of India Inc have started pouring in and seem to be in line with market expectations.
The Indian stock markets look good in the coming fortnight. The Nifty Futures has support at 10,180 and 10,075 levels. On the upside, it could go up to the 10,450 level and touch the 10,680 level, thereafter.
Market participants should watch out for the outcome of the ongoing trade war between the US and China as well as growing geopolitical tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia. Also, they could keep an eye on the money market situation in India, which has been disturbed in the past one month as well as the upcoming corporate earnings results..
Buzzing
Premier Explosives shares gained 2.8 percent after the company has received Arms License from the Arms License Issuance Authority, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for manufacture of Ammonium Perchlorate at its Peddakandukuru plant with an annual capacity of 1,000 tons per annum.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices cut down losses in afternoon with the Nifty reclaiming 10,100 levels, backed by Reliance Industries (up 2.1 percent), Tata Motors (4 percent), ICICI Bank (0.9 percent) and HDFC (0.5 percent).
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 45.20 points at 33,644.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 8.90 points to 10,116.
The market breadth also turned in favour of bulls as about 1,173 shares advanced against 1,040 declining shares on the BSE.
Gold Update
Gold prices held steady but remained on track to rise for the fourth straight week, the longest string of weekly gains since January, amid increasing worries over the outlook for US corporate earnings and global economic slowdown.
Asian shares slipped again today, despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight. Spot gold was little changed at $1,231.76 an ounce. It was up 0.5 percent for the week. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,234.60 an ounce.
Gold prices have gained about 6 percent after falling in mid-August to their lowest since January 2017 at $1,159.96 an ounce. Hwever, the yellow metal has declined about 10 percent from its April peak after investors preferred the dollar as the US-China trade war unfolded against a background of higher US interest rates. Source: Reuters
Ajay Piramal sees short-term pain for NBFCs, stresses worst is over
Reiterating that the worst is over in the NBFC crisis, leading entrepreneur Ajay Piramal said that the need is to "separate men from the boys."
Earnings Performance
ZF Steering said its second quarter net profit degrew by 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.7 crore and revenue from operations declined 1 percent to Rs 109 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) plunged 27.1 percent to Rs 17.5 crore and margin contracted 580 bps to 16.1 percent compared to year-ago.
BHEL Under Pressure
Jefferies has maintained underperform rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 70 per share. The stock fell over 2 percent on top of 7 percent correction in previous session.
The research house said Q2 results came in below expectations. "We do not see any upside surprise potential from debtor monetisation. We remain negative as there is no change in the outlook."
Crude Update:
Oil prices fell on last day of the week and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.
Brent crude futures were down 0.78 percent, at $76.29 a barrel. The global benchmark is on course for a weekly loss of over 4 percent.
US crude was down 1.05 percent, at $66.62 a barrel. The US benchmark is set for a 3.5 percent loss this week. Source: Reuters
Leading Contributors to the Nifty's Recovery
Results Today
ICICI Bank, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL
Indian Overseas Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, Aavas Financiers, Sintex Plastics Technology, Steel Exchange India, Greenlam Industries, Lloyds Steels Industries, Diligent Media Corporation, The Investment Trust Of India, Uniphos Enterprises, Astec LifeSciences, Capital First, Bharat Electronics, De Nora India,
Mawana Sugars, Kirloskar Oil Engines, PI Industries, PI Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Eros International Media, Hindustan Media Ventures, Shanthi Gears, Kokuyo Camlin, Godawari Power and Ispat, Foseco India, Atul, Nucleus Software Exports, Onward Technologies, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers,
Supreme Petrochem, TRF, Kolte-Patil Developers, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Shoppers Stop, TECIL Chemicals, Panama Petrochem, DB Realty, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Subros, Coromandel International, Ruchira Papers.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices remained under pressure in late morning deals, though both were off their early trade lows. Banking & financials, technology and FMCG stocks weighed down the market.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 169.27 points to 33,520.82 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 57.50 points to 10,067.40.
Record Date for Share Buyback
Bharat Heavy Electricals said it has fixed November 6 as the record date to determine the entitlement and names of the eligible shareholders/ beneficial owners who are eligible to participate and to whom the letter of offer and Tender Form will be delivered in relation to the buyback of equity shares of the company.
Brokerages are wary of Dish TV and that Jio's acquisition of Den and Hathway could bring in structural uncertainties.
Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 68
Macquarie said that the Street is worried about repercussions of Jio’s acquisition of Hathway & Den. It is building in a material hit from this buyout. It raised FY19 and Lowered FY20/21 EBITDA estimates. Further, it also said that structural uncertainties are clouding outlook.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 39 from Rs 82
Nomura believes that threat from Jio will remain an overhang. There are structural risks to DTH segment from Jio GigaFiber launch. It lowered ARPU estimates by 2 and 4 percent for FY20 and FY21.
JUST IN | Glenmark Gets US FDA nod for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil
Market Update:
Benchmark indices recovered more than half of losses on short covering in beaten down stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 132.88 points at 33,557.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 48.10 points to 10,076.80.
The market breadth also improved as about five shares declined for every four shares rising on the BSE against 3:1 in opening.
ArcelorMittal buying Essar Steel?
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Committee of Creditors (CoC) selected ArcelorMittal as the winner for buying Essar Steel.
ArcelorMittal has been asked by CoC to sign letter of intent for Essar Steel and the same will be notified by ArcelorMittal to London Stock Exchange today before market opening.
Nippon Steel told CNBC-TV18 that ArcelorMittal will be majority owner of Essar Steel with slightly higher stake.
PVR Under Pressure
Shares of PVR are down nearly 2 percent even as the company posted a healthy growth in its net profit for the September quarter.
The company said that its profit rose 33.5 percent (year-on-year) for the September quarter at Rs 33.02 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 25.17 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
Its revenue rose 28 percent at Rs 708.5 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 555.3 crore that it posted in Q2 of FY18.
At an operating level, the company posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortaisation of Rs 124 crore for the quarter, a rise of 35.6 percent year on year from Rs 91.5 crore last year.
Asia Update
Asian shares slipped again, deepening this week's markets rout, after disappointing results from Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com heightened concerns over the outlook for US corporate earnings, global trade and economic growth.
The wobbly start for regional bourses came despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight, which was helped by bargain-hunting and positive earnings from Microsoft Corp.
Predictably, the Nasdaq futures turned down 0.8 percent and Dow Jones futures fell 0.5 percent, underscoring broad worries about US corporate earnings, and the outlook for the economy, which triggered a plunge on Wall Street on Wednesday and sent global markets into a tailspin. Source: Reuters.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi were down 1-2 percent followed by China's Shanghai Composite which lost half a percent.
Bharti Airtel Rebounds
TVS Motor Company Bets Big On Argentina
TVS Motor Company unveiled their super premium offering TVS RR 310, the 125cc connected scooter TVS NTORQ 125 and the race machine TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 at Salón Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018 held in Buenos Aires.
TVS RR 310 is a super-premium motorcycle brand from TVS Motor Company.
Acquisition
UFO Movies said its subsidiary Scrabble Entertainment Limited (SEL) at its board meeting approved purchase of 3,95,428 equity shares of Scrabble Digital Limited (SDL) an associate company of SEL, from the existing equity shareholders of SDL at a total consideration of Rs 24 crore.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil
Glenmark said its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01 percent (Body Oil).
It is a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2018, the DermaSmoothe/FS Topical Oil achieved annual sales of approximately $14.5 million.
Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial In Action:
Boards of Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) will meet next month to finalise steps to listing of the lender to meet the RBI regulations.
ESFBL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Eauitas Holdings, was granted licence to operate as small finance bank. Under the licensing norms, the bank has get listed within three years from the date of commencement of operations -- by September 4, 2019.
In view of the regulatory requirements, the boards of ESFBL and the company would be considering, in their ensuing board meetings scheduled on November 1, 2018 and November 2, 2018, respectively, "further steps to get the shares of ESFBL listed within the prescribed timelines".
They will also decided on approaching the RBI for an approval to merge Equitas Holdings with the bank at an appropriate time, post the lock-in period.
As per the RBI requirements, the promoter shareholding in the small finance bank has to be maintained at least 40 per cent, for a period of five years.
In case of ESFBL, the lock-in period ends on September 4, 2021.
Meanwhile, Ujjivan Financial Services, in regulatory filing, said it too would consider all appropriate measures to ensure the timely compliance of RBI directives regarding Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which has to get listed by January 31, 2020. Source: PTI