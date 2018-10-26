Market Live: Sensex recovers 200 pts from day's low; Kajaria Ceramics zooms for 2nd day

Market Outlook

Dilip Bang, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Nirmal Bang said globally, crude oil prices softened considerably in the previous fortnight owing to increased supply in the market. This drop in crude oil prices helped strengthen the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Earnings results of India Inc have started pouring in and seem to be in line with market expectations.

The Indian stock markets look good in the coming fortnight. The Nifty Futures has support at 10,180 and 10,075 levels. On the upside, it could go up to the 10,450 level and touch the 10,680 level, thereafter.

Market participants should watch out for the outcome of the ongoing trade war between the US and China as well as growing geopolitical tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia. Also, they could keep an eye on the money market situation in India, which has been disturbed in the past one month as well as the upcoming corporate earnings results..