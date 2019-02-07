Market Live: Sensex reclaims 37K, Nifty tests 11,100; Lupin falls over 2%

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday morning with Nifty holding above 11,050 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 51.30 points at 37026.53, while Nifty is up 12.70 points at 11075.20. About 415 shares have advanced, 368 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

Manappuram Finance, Jet Airways, Grasim, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Cipla, Sun Pharma are some of the early gainers, while losers are JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Lupin, Cummins, Punj Lloyd, Rel Infra, Adani Power, Bombay Dyeing, Vodafone Idea, JSPL, IDFC, Allahabad Bank.