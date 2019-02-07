Market Live: Sensex reclaims 37K, Nifty tests 11,100; Lupin falls over 2%

Live now
Feb 07, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Cummins India has slipped 3% despite better Q3 numbers. However, Nomura has maintained a buy rating on the stock. Read more
Ratings Reaffirmed: CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed the rating of Shree Cement Ltd as under:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs. 1900 Crore
Long Term Rating CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Buzzing: Punj Lloyd locked at 5% down, at the lower circuit as the loss has widened in Q3. Read more
All sectoral indices are trading in green led by Media, Auto and Pharma.
Market Update: The positive momentum has continued and the indices are trading higher. Sensex is up 139.03 points or 0.38% at 37114.26, and the Nifty up 35.50 points or 0.32% at 11098.00.
About 1,248 shares have advanced, 645 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
New Listing: Shares of Chalet Hotels listed at a discount of 5 percent on the exchanges at a price of Rs 265.
The initial public offering of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 1.57 times.
Top 12 rate-sensitive stocks likely to benefit most if MPC cuts rates
Experts advise investors to stay with sectors like banking, discretionary consumption, heavily indebted sectors like steel, power, real estate and infra which are likely to be key beneficiaries of a possible rate cut.
Cipla receives final approval USFDA: The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tadalafil Tablets 20mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading lower by 10 paise at 71.65 per dollar against previous close 71.55 per dollar.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday morning with Nifty holding above 11,050 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 51.30 points at 37026.53, while Nifty is up 12.70 points at 11075.20. About 415 shares have advanced, 368 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Manappuram Finance, Jet Airways, Grasim, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Cipla, Sun Pharma are some of the early gainers, while losers are JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Lupin, Cummins, Punj Lloyd, Rel Infra, Adani Power, Bombay Dyeing, Vodafone Idea, JSPL, IDFC, Allahabad Bank.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading with marginal gains in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 68.73 points at 37043.96, while Nifty is up 12.70 points at 11075.20.
Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Manappuram Finance are trading higher, while Lupin, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 31 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,074-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,086-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks edged lower on Wednesday as videogame makers gave disappointing revenue forecasts and investors awaited developments on US-China trade relations.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Majesco, Vodafone Idea, Britannia, Manappuram Finance, MRF
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Coffee Day Enterprises, Eros International Media, Grasim Industries, Hindustan
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.