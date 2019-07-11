Market Live: Sensex gains over 150 pts; all sectoral indices in green except IT

Market Outlook

"We expect to see a gradual improvement as GDP growth numbers have bottomed out. Crude oil at $75 a barrel is a risk for India," Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18,

The brokerage is neutral on IT sector as growth is stable but valuations are expensive while it is underweight on pharma sector.

"We expect private capex to pick up in next 2-3 quarters. Cement sector is going through a good phase & seeing greenshoots. Cement is a big pverweight for us as cement utilisation levels are improving & price increases have been sticky," he said.