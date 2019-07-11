Market Live: Sensex gains over 150 pts; all sectoral indices in green except IT

Live now
Jul 11, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Off Opening High
Market Opening
Asia Update
Market Pre-Opening
Gold Jumps To One-Week High
Gold prices scaled a more than one-week peak, as the dollar slipped after dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted the case for an interest rate cut later this month.
US gold futures jumped nearly 1 percent to $1,423.90 an ounce. Source: Reuters.
Glenmark and Torrent sign licensing agreement for co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etaboriate in India
Even though the midcaps have underperformed the largecaps in 2019, the government's infra push will boost the earnings of companies involved in the sector
Aurobindo Pharma in Action
Aurobindo Pharma shares gained nearly 4 percent after company launches Sensipar generic in the US market. The drug is used for patients chronic kidney disease.
Market Outlook
"We expect to see a gradual improvement as GDP growth numbers have bottomed out. Crude oil at $75 a barrel is a risk for India," Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18,
The brokerage is neutral on IT sector as growth is stable but valuations are expensive while it is underweight on pharma sector.
"We expect private capex to pick up in next 2-3 quarters. Cement sector is going through a good phase & seeing greenshoots. Cement is a big pverweight for us as cement utilisation levels are improving & price increases have been sticky," he said.
FII Data
Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers in Indian equities so far in July in the cash segment for over Rs 2,000 crore as of 10 July 2019. The selling picked up the pace soon after the Budget was announced on 5th July, and experts feel that although it is a knee jerk reaction but flows could well slow down.
Himachal Futuristic Communications Climbs 10%
Shares of optical fiber cable manufacturer Himachal Futuristic Communications rallied 10 percent intraday after reporting healthy earnings growth in June quarter.
Its profit in June quarter increased 148 percent year-on-year to Rs 117 crore driven by strong revenue mix and operating performance.
Revenue grew by 23 percent to Rs 1,343 crore in quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 1,088 crore reported in same period last year.
Just In
L&T Construction has bagged orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.
Market Off Opening High:
Benchmark indices were off their opening high on a bit of profit booking. The BSE Sensex rose 105.56 points to 38,662.60 and the Nifty50 gained 34.60 points at 11,533.50.
The market breadth was in favour of bulls as about 853 shares advanced against 511 declining shares on the BSE.
US Update
Fed Chief Jerome Powel, in his testimony on capital hills, last evening flagged rate cut as he sees a cooling global economy and no sign of overheating in the jobs market in US. He said manufacturing, trade and investments are weak all around the world and job data is not strong enough to tilt the balance. Inflation is still too low.
"Markets saw his comments as confirmation that rates are headed lower at the Fed’s next meeting on July 30-31," SPA Securities said.
Reaction to Strong Earnings
Shares of digital cable television and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway rallied 20 percent intraday after company reported stellar earnings performance for quarter ended June 2019.
Consolidated profit during the quarter jumped 120 percent to Rs 29.45 crore compared to Rs 13.37 crore reported in same period last fiscal.
Revenue from operations grew by 50 percent to Rs 445.5 crore with subscription business showing a whopping 47 percent growth YoY in Q1.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 126, Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 685 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2430, target of Rs 2350.
Metals Shine
Just In
Piramal Enterprises said CRISIL reaffirmsed A1+ rating on company's Rs 12,000 crore commercial paper program.
Manappuram Finance said board of directors will meet on July 17 to discuss appointment of Chief Risk Officer.
Nifty Gainers & Losers
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices rebounded sharply and recouped some previous day's losses. The BSE Sensex was up 211.66 points at 38,768.70 and the Nifty50 gained 59.50 points at 11,558.40.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 39 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,533-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Technical Outlook
"Going ahead, breach of Tuesday’s low (11,461) would confirm breakdown from an upward sloping trend line, leading to prolonged consolidation (11,600-11,300) in coming sessions amid stock specific action as we enter Q1FY20 earning season," ICICI Direct said.
"In coming session, Nifty is likely to open on a buoyant note tracking firm global cues. We believe, Nifty futures holding above Wednesday’s low (11,468) on a closing basis would open pullback option open towards 11570-11600, else extended breather amid stock specific action," it added.
Experts feel as the index has been moving in a particular range and still holding 11,460, there is still hope for recovery on short covering.
Funding
Arshiya said subsidiary Anomalous Infra Private Limited has entered into a Deoeiiture Subscription Agreement with Ascendas IT Park (Chennai) Limited (ITPC), which is also a subsidiary of AiT, for the purpose of obtaining construction funding for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 70.0 crore.
Divestment
Religare Enterprises said it would divest entire stake in RFL, a subsidiary, to TCG Advisory Services.
Asia Update:
Asian markets are trading in the green as Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell hinted rate cut ahead.
Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 percent each while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi rallied over a percent each.
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on July 11: CCL Products, Den Networks Sun Pharma : Company gets US FDA approval for Risedronate Sodium Tablets Aurobindo Pharma : Company launched generic of Sensipar tablets in US.
Drug Approval
Sun Pharma has received approval from US FDA for Risedronate sodium tablets which are used to treat or prevent Osteoporosis, Paget's disease.
Glenmark & Torrent signed licensing agreement for co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etabonate in India.
11,600 is acting as a change of polarity as earlier support has become resistance. A sustained trade above 11,600 may induce rally towards 11,850 - 12,000.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee opened at 68.30 against the US dollar, rising 26 paise compared to Wednesday's close of 68.56 a dollar after Fed's Chief hinted rate cut ahead.