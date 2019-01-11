App
Jan 11, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex rangebound ahead of Infosys Q3 results, Nifty holds 10,800

The Nifty IT index is down around half a percent, with TCS dragging around 1 percent. Banks, consumption and metals were the other big gainers.

highlights

  • Jan 11, 10:22 AM (IST)

    ITC on Buyers' Radar

    ITC shares gained 1.88 percent in morning after global brokerage house CLSA retained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 400 from Rs 390 earlier due to unchanged in tobacco taxes. It implies more than 38 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.

    In the last 18 months, GST Council had more than 13 meetings but has not made any change in tobacco taxes, the research house said.

    With elections now around the corner, further GST tax changes seem unlikely, according to CLSA.

  • Jan 11, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equities have extended their gains, with the Sensex rising nearly 100 points, with the Nifty trading near 10,850-mark. 

    The Sensex is up 96.35 points or 0.27% at 36202.85, and the Nifty up 23.00 points or 0.21% at 10844.60. The market breadth is narrow as 805 shares advanced, against a decline of 635 shares, while 80 shares were unchanged.

  • Jan 11, 09:46 AM (IST)

    TCS falls Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was down 1.7 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of Q3 numbers announced by the company on January 10.

  • Jan 11, 09:41 AM (IST)

    BUZZING STOCK Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) gained 5.8 percent intraday Friday after company won orders worth Rs 502 crore.

    The company has received the purchase orders worth Rs 502.73 crore approximately from Larsen & Toubro and a consortium led by ITI for creating OFC Network Infrastructure under BharatNet Phase-II project in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.

  • Jan 11, 09:22 AM (IST)

  • Jan 11, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market opens It is a flat start to the market on Friday morning, with the Nifty holding 10,800-mark. 

    The Nifty IT index is down around half a percent, with TCS dragging around 1 percent. Banks, consumption and metals were the other big gainers. The Nifty midcap index is up one-tenth of a percent. 

    The Sensex is up 48.99 points or 0.14% at 36155.49, while the Nifty is higher by 9.10 points or 0.08% at 10830.70. The market breadth was positive as 301 shares advanced, against a decline of 115 shares, while 32 shares were unchanged.

    Yes Bank and ITC are the top gainers, while TCS, Power Grid, and Bharti Airtel lost the most.

  • Jan 11, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened flat at 70.42 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 70.41.

  • Jan 11, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session, with Nifty is around 10,850 level

    The Sensex is up 125.95 points at 36232.45, while Nifty is up 39.70 points at 10861.30.

    Shares of TCS gained 1.5 percent in the pre-opening trade after company reported a 2.6 percent sequential growth in December quarter profit at Rs 8,105 crore, with constant currency revenue growth of 1.8 percent QoQ meeting analyst expectations on Thursday.

  • Jan 11, 08:57 AM (IST)

  • Jan 11, 08:50 AM (IST)

    Crud Update: US oil prices edged down on Friday as concerns over economic growth were rekindled after talks fell short of offering concrete steps to end the Sino-US trade conflict, although OPEC-led production cuts bolstered sentiment in crude markets.

  • Jan 11, 08:38 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Thursday in a session of whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy's pummeled retail stocks.

  • Jan 11, 08:25 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 28.50 points or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,889.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jan 11, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks inched higher to one-month highs on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the US central bank can be patient on raising interest rates further.

  • Jan 11, 07:46 AM (IST)

  • Jan 11, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

