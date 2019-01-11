Market Live: Sensex rangebound ahead of Infosys Q3 results, Nifty holds 10,800

ITC on Buyers' Radar

ITC shares gained 1.88 percent in morning after global brokerage house CLSA retained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 400 from Rs 390 earlier due to unchanged in tobacco taxes. It implies more than 38 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.

In the last 18 months, GST Council had more than 13 meetings but has not made any change in tobacco taxes, the research house said.

With elections now around the corner, further GST tax changes seem unlikely, according to CLSA.