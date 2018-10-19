Market Live: Sensex opens over 470 points lower, Nifty around 10,300; RIL down 6%

Market opens It’s a negative start to the market on Friday morning as weak global cues and a fall in index heavyweight, Reliance Industries, are dragging the indices lower.

The Sensex has opened over 470 points lower, while the Nifty is down over a percent and is around 10,300.

All sectors are trading in the red, with maximum cuts from banks, auto, energy, IT, and metals space. The Nifty Midcap is down over a percent as well.

The Sensex is down 478.04 points or 1.37% at 34301.54, while the Nifty is lower 127.70 points or 1.22% at 10325.30. The market breadth is negative as 198 shares advanced, against a decline of 363 shares, while 2,970 shares are unchanged.