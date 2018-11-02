Market Live: Sensex opens 260 points higher, Nifty surpasses 10,450; BPCL up 5%

Live now
Nov 02, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
OMCs surge
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
US markets close higher:
OMCs surge Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trading higher on the back of fall in crude prices. Take a look at the intraday chart of leading OMCs.
Rupee Update | The rupee is trading strong and is trading around 73.10 per US dollar.
Market opens It’s a gap-up opening on indices, with the Nifty surging past 10,450, while the Sensex is higher by over 260 points.
The Sensex is up 260.74 points or 0.76% at 34692.71, while the Nifty is higher by 83.60 points or 0.81% at 10464.10. The market breadth is positive as 438 shares advanced, against a decline of 83 shares, while 17 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, banks, automobiles, energy, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are in the green, while technology names are trading in the red. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by a percent.
Diwali 2018 picks: Top 12 bets to light up your portfolio
Moneycontrol Research identifies 12 stocks across sectors that hold the promise of decent returns.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks have opened higher in pre-opening, with the Nifty near 10,500.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 261.35 points or 0.76% at 34693.32, and the Nifty is up 116.70 points or 1.12% at 10497.20.
Falling crude oil prices is likely to keep oil marketing companies in focus. The rupee has opened higher by 35 paise at 73.10 per US dollar.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-8% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 80 points or 0.77 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,495-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Inox Leisure, Parag Milk, SRF, Trent, IIFL Holdings, GSK Consumer
Jindal Drilling | Parag Milk Foods | Aarti Industries | Reliance Home Finance | Laurus Labs | Paramount Communications and SRF are stocks which are in the news today.
Gold Update: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising about 1.5 percent in the previous session, while the dollar inched up ahead of the US payrolls data due later in the day.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Friday as record crude output by the world’s top-three producers offset supply concerns from the start of US sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know
A list of important headlines from across news agencies that could help in your trade today.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 77 points or 74 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,492-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US markets close higher: US stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving along nicely," reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
