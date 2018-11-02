Market Live: Sensex opens 260 points higher, Nifty surpasses 10,450; BPCL up 5%

Market opens It’s a gap-up opening on indices, with the Nifty surging past 10,450, while the Sensex is higher by over 260 points.

The Sensex is up 260.74 points or 0.76% at 34692.71, while the Nifty is higher by 83.60 points or 0.81% at 10464.10. The market breadth is positive as 438 shares advanced, against a decline of 83 shares, while 17 shares were unchanged.

Among sectors, banks, automobiles, energy, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are in the green, while technology names are trading in the red. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by a percent.