Market Live: Sensex off early high; Midcap, Bank Nifty indices under pressure

Jul 15, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opening
Crude Oil Update
Rupee Opening
Allahabad Bank Under Pressure
Shares of public sector lender Allahabad Bank crashed 14.5 percent intraday after company reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel.
It was the second lender after Punjab National Bank to report fraud in Bhushan Power.
"It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks," Allahabad Bank said.
Technical Outlook
"For the week, we are anticipating down move to continue at a gradual pace. At 11,300, we should be a contra buyer in the market, and look to buy strong and largecap companies in the market. As per option data, markets are down but not oversold, which is the reason that short covering trend is missing even though frequent pull back moves are occurring," Ashish Nanda EVP & Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities said.
Results To Watch Out For Today
Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, Automotive Stampings and Bajaj Consumer Care will announce June quarter earnings today.
Should debt fund investors be worried about credit quality hitting a six-year low?
At a time when the global slowdown is seen impacting Indian economy despite the fact that it remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the continuing credit quality deterioration domestically is an added worry for investors.
PSU Bank index Falls 2%
Broader Markets Under Pressure
The Nifty Midcap index was down 0.9 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.4 percent.
Market Outlook
Ajit Mishra, Vice President-Research at Religare Broking expects further slide in the benchmark and suggests continuing with “sell on rise” approach till Nifty holds below 11,800.
"On the other hand, stocks may see volatile swings across the board; in reaction to the earnings thus we advise focusing on stock selection and trade management," he said.
Zero Observations for Natco's Plant
Natco Pharma said there was a successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019. The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations, it added.
Market Update
Benchmark indices were off their opening high on correction in metals and select banks stocks.
The BSE Sensex was up 95.96 points at 38,832.19 and the Nifty50 rose 19.10 points to 11,571.60. About 795 shares advanced against 604 declining shares on the BSE.
'Bank Nifty likely to gyrate in narrow range; deploy Iron Butterfly Spread'
The market witnessed selling pressure that pushed Nifty lower by 2.1 percent while the open interest (OI) rose 2.2 percent for the week ended July 12.
Events To Watch this week
The earnings season would gain pace in the coming week and some of prominent names like Wipro, Yes Bank, ACC, Dabur, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank will announce their numbers during the week along with several others. On the macroeconomic front, WPI inflation will be unveiled on July 15. Besides, progress of monsoon, crude oil movement and global developments will also remain on participants’ radar, Ajit Mishra, Vice President-Research, Religare Broking said.
DHFL in Bears' Trap
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) shares were locked at 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 61.65 after posting a loss for first time since inception and warning about its survival.
There were pending sell orders of 6,49,477 shares, with no buyers available on the BSE. The stock had lost nearly 90 percent of its value in the last one year.
Infosys Rallies
Infosys shares rallied more than 4 percent after IT services company revised its full year constant currency revenue growth guidance upwards to 8.5-10 percent.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices started off day on a positive note, with the Sensex rising 201.47 points to 38,937.70 and the Nifty climbing 47.30 points to 11,599.80.
Traders are advised to stay light and avoid taking any undue risks. Existing longs should be exited if the index breaches its key support of 11,460-11,430 convincingly
Infosys To React its Earnings
Software services provider Infosys' June quarter profit fell 6.8 percent sequentially but raised its full-year constant currency revenue guidance to 8.5-10 percent on strong start to FY20.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ACC with stop loss at Rs 1550 and target of Rs 1625, Infosys with stop loss at Rs 719 and target of Rs 738 and United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1365 and target of Rs 1415.
Piramal Enterprises in Action
CRISIL reaffirmed its A1+ rating on company's Rs 10,500 crore commercial paper of Piramal Capital.
Listing on BSE
The exchange said the equity shares of SK International Export Ltd (Scrip Code: 542728) are listed today and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'MT' Group Securities.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 7.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,539-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Just In
Tata Communications said it added fully-managed Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN service to its IZO cloud platform.
Crude Oil Update:
Oil prices slipped after China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in the world's largest crude oil importer.
Brent crude futures for September fell 0.16 percent to $66.62 a barrel while US crude for August was down 0.32 percent to $60.02 a barrel. Both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks on cuts in US oil production and diplomatic tensions in the Middle East. Source: Reuters.
As many as 8 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended June which include names like Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Metaliks, and Tinplate Company of India Ltd.
China GDP Data
World's second largest economy China reported April-June GDP growth at 6.2 percent YoY, which was in line with analyst expectations.
Petrol & Diesel Price Update
Petrol price increased by 13 paise to Rs 78.82 per litre but diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 69.43 per litre in Mumbai.
Rupee Opening:
The Indian rupee started off day on a positive note, appreciating 14 paise to 68.54 against the US dollar. Friday's close was 68.68 a dollar.
Avenue Supermarts | Allahabad Bank | BHEL | Urja Global | Mercator | Parag Milk Foods and InterGlobe Aviation are stocks which are in the news today.
Alkem Labs received approval from US FDA for Sildenafil.
Market Pre-Opening Trade
The pre-opening trade and SGX Nifty indicated that there could be strong start for benchmark indices. The Sensex gained 505 points at 39,241.23 and the Nifty50 rose 45 points to 11,597.50.