Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty holds 10,000; Bharti Airtel rebounds

Live now
Oct 26, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Yes Bank Sinks 15%
Market Opening
Market at pre-open
Market Update:
Benchmark indices recovered more than half of losses on short covering in beaten down stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 132.88 points at 33,557.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 48.10 points to 10,076.80.
The market breadth also improved as about five shares declined for every four shares rising on the BSE against 3:1 in opening.
ArcelorMittal buying Essar Steel?
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Committee of Creditors (CoC) selected ArcelorMittal as the winner for buying Essar Steel.
ArcelorMittal has been asked by CoC to sign letter of intent for Essar Steel and the same will be notified by ArcelorMittal to London Stock Exchange today before market opening.
Nippon Steel told CNBC-TV18 that ArcelorMittal will be majority owner of Essar Steel with slightly higher stake.
PVR Under Pressure
Shares of PVR are down nearly 2 percent even as the company posted a healthy growth in its net profit for the September quarter.
The company said that its profit rose 33.5 percent (year-on-year) for the September quarter at Rs 33.02 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 25.17 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
Its revenue rose 28 percent at Rs 708.5 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 555.3 crore that it posted in Q2 of FY18.
At an operating level, the company posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortaisation of Rs 124 crore for the quarter, a rise of 35.6 percent year on year from Rs 91.5 crore last year.
Asia Update
Asian shares slipped again, deepening this week's markets rout, after disappointing results from Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com heightened concerns over the outlook for US corporate earnings, global trade and economic growth.
The wobbly start for regional bourses came despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight, which was helped by bargain-hunting and positive earnings from Microsoft Corp.
Predictably, the Nasdaq futures turned down 0.8 percent and Dow Jones futures fell 0.5 percent, underscoring broad worries about US corporate earnings, and the outlook for the economy, which triggered a plunge on Wall Street on Wednesday and sent global markets into a tailspin. Source: Reuters.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi were down 1-2 percent followed by China's Shanghai Composite which lost half a percent.
Bharti Airtel Rebounds
TVS Motor Company Bets Big On Argentina
TVS Motor Company unveiled their super premium offering TVS RR 310, the 125cc connected scooter TVS NTORQ 125 and the race machine TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 at Salón Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018 held in Buenos Aires.
TVS RR 310 is a super-premium motorcycle brand from TVS Motor Company.
Acquisition
UFO Movies said its subsidiary Scrabble Entertainment Limited (SEL) at its board meeting approved purchase of 3,95,428 equity shares of Scrabble Digital Limited (SDL) an associate company of SEL, from the existing equity shareholders of SDL at a total consideration of Rs 24 crore.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil
Glenmark said its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01 percent (Body Oil).
It is a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2018, the DermaSmoothe/FS Topical Oil achieved annual sales of approximately $14.5 million.
Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial In Action:
Boards of Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) will meet next month to finalise steps to listing of the lender to meet the RBI regulations.
ESFBL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Eauitas Holdings, was granted licence to operate as small finance bank. Under the licensing norms, the bank has get listed within three years from the date of commencement of operations -- by September 4, 2019.
In view of the regulatory requirements, the boards of ESFBL and the company would be considering, in their ensuing board meetings scheduled on November 1, 2018 and November 2, 2018, respectively, "further steps to get the shares of ESFBL listed within the prescribed timelines".
They will also decided on approaching the RBI for an approval to merge Equitas Holdings with the bank at an appropriate time, post the lock-in period.
As per the RBI requirements, the promoter shareholding in the small finance bank has to be maintained at least 40 per cent, for a period of five years.
In case of ESFBL, the lock-in period ends on September 4, 2021.
Meanwhile, Ujjivan Financial Services, in regulatory filing, said it too would consider all appropriate measures to ensure the timely compliance of RBI directives regarding Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which has to get listed by January 31, 2020. Source: PTI
Market Update
Benchmark indices extended losses in morning with the Nifty trading close to psychological 10,000 levels, dragged by weak Asian cues.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 310.48 points at 33,379.61 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 106.10 points or 1.05 percent to 10,018.80.
Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, NTPC and Hindalco were top losers among Nifty50 stocks, down 3.5-6 percent whereas Tata Motors and GAIL gained a percent each.
Yes Bank Sinks 15%:
Yes Bank shares plunged 15 percent in early trade after the bank said it has a loan exposure to subsidiaries of crisis-hit group Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) worth Rs 2,620.7 crore.
The mid-size lender posted a 3.8 percent drop in net profit and disclosed that it has a gross outstanding exposure which is entirely "standard" as of September 30, 2018 as per Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Income Recognition and Classification norms.
"Currently these accounts are all standard. The exposures are at the lower SPVs and not at the upper IL&FS holding company levels. The SPVs each one of them will have to be dealt with their own merit in terms of what the underlying performance of the underlying asset is and at the moment we continue to be satisfied with our exposure to IL&FS which does not require provisioning," said Rajat Monga, Senior Group President, Financial Markets at Yes Bank.
Stocks in the news: JSW Steel, CEAT, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Raymond, Biocon, Crompton Greaves
JSW Steel | CEAT | Yes Bank | Bharti Airtel | Raymond | Biocon | Crompton Greaves | Quess Corp | Essar Steel are the stocks which are in news today.
Market Opening:
Equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Friday morning with the Nifty breaking 10,100 levels amid weak Asian cues.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 167.16 points at 33,522.93 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 51.70 points or 0.51 percent to 10,073.20.
Nifty Midcap index fell half a percent.
NBFC, PFC, Ujjivan Financial, Equitas Holding, Ceat, Crompton Consumer and Jubilant Foodworks were under pressure among midcaps. Biocon, Raymond, L&T Technology and Intellect Design gained 1-5 percent.
Fiscal Deficit Widens in H1FY19
The fiscal deficit of the Central government has widened in the first half of 2018-19 to 95.3 percent of the Budget Estimate (BE), mainly on account of slow growth in revenue collections, as per an official data released on Thursday. The deficit was at 91.3 percent of BE at September-end of the last financial year.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.94 lakh crore during April-September this fiscal.
The government has budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP in 2018-19 from 3.53 percent in the previous financial year.
The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 is Rs 6.24 lakh crore. Source: PTI
Nifty Rollovers were at 75.83 percent, Higher Than the 3M Average of 68.2 percent on Thursday
Market wide rollover was at 84.79 percent, lower than 3M average of 88.33 percent
Sectorally, power, pharma and media stocks witnessed high rollover of positions while stocks from the oil & gas, capital goods and metals space witnessed relatively low rolls into the November series
Highest rollover was seen in TV18 (99 percent), PVR Ltd (98 percent), MGL (98 percent), United Breweries (98 percent) and SRF (97 percent) while rollover activity was relatively low in PFC, CONCOR, Engineers India, Marico and Petronet LNG.
Among index stocks, Tata Steel, Titan, Wipro and Sun Pharma witnessed high rolls into the November series while ONGC, GAIL, Bajaj Auto and Hind Unilever witnessed relatively low rolls into the next series.
The Nifty is starting the new series with 21.4 million shares which is almost 30 percent higher compare to last series at inception. Continued fresh additions in the mid month series has prompted the high roll percentage. As expected, the roll spread in the Nifty remained under pressure during the week and move towards 45 points suggesting fresh short accumulation. We believe any short covering should be expected only if Nifty sustains above 10200 levels in the coming sessions.
After three months of continued decline, Bank Nifty is starting the new series with 24 percent higher open interest. The roll spread in Banking index also suggests short accumulation.
The Nifty is starting the series tad below its major Put base of 10200 and failure to move above these levels may extend the current downtrend.
Among heavyweights, Auto companies saw rollover of short positions while Technology space saw fresh short additions. PSU Banks and FMCG companies are starting the series with relatively high short positions. Source: ICICI Securities
Market at pre-open Pre-opening rates suggest a flat opening for the Nifty at the start of November series, while the Sensex is higher by around 85 points.
The Sensex is up 87.59 points or 0.26% at 33777.68, and the Nifty up 1.10 points or 0.01% at 10126.00.
ICICI Bank Q2 preview: The country's largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, is likely to report a steep decline in the second quarter profit due to elevated provisions and weak treasury income, yet loan growth could support net interest income. Asset quality is expected to be stable with lower slippages and watchlist at the end of the September quarter.
The stock gained 1.8 percent year-to-date and rallied nearly 11 percent during the quarter on hopes of early resolution of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases.
Read the full story here.
Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short-term bets
Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 288 and target of Rs 310, JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 360 and Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 550 and target of Rs 575.
Asian shares struggle to shake off rout despite Wall St. bounce
South Korea's Kospi was also down 0.6 percent, and Australia's shares were hanging on to modest gains of 0.2 percent.
Wall Street rebounds after upbeat earnings, bargain hunting
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 401.13 points, or 1.63 percent, to 24,984.55, the S&P 500 gained 49.47 points, or 1.86 percent, to 2,705.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.94 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,318.34.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for real-time updates from the market in India and around the world.