Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn positive amid strong midcap trends; M&M down 3%

Shares of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 have surged in trade as investors are reacting to its September quarter show. TV18 Broadcast turned profitable for the quarter ended September 2018 on a sequential basis. The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period. Network18 narrowed its net loss to Rs 68 crore.

Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.