Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn positive amid strong midcap trends; M&M down 3%

Oct 15, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TV18 Broadcast Q1 results:
DMart falls 6%
OMCs fall
Market Update
HUL falls 3%
Crude Update
Market Opening
Rupee Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Shares of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 have surged in trade as investors are reacting to its September quarter show. TV18 Broadcast turned profitable for the quarter ended September 2018 on a sequential basis. The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period. Network18 narrowed its net loss to Rs 68 crore.
Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains on sale of API manufacturing biz: Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rose nearly 4 percent as company announced the sale of its API manufacturing business unit.
The company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its API manufacturing business unit located in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, to Therapiva.
TV18 Broadcast Q1 results: Company's Q1 consolidated net profit was at Rs 40.4 crore and revenue was at Rs 1,198.3 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Natco Pharma gained 6.7 percent after court affirmed Copaxone patents are invalid. The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the District of Delaware's decision that Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml dosing patents are invalid as obvious, company said in release.
September WPI inflation: September WPI inflation at 5.13 percent versus 4.53 percent (MoM). Food Inflation at 0.14 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 5 percent on completion of project before scheduled date. The project rehabilitation & upgradation of stretch of SH 317-Kalamb-Ralegaon-Wadki to two lane paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode (Package -21) has been completed.
The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the said authority on October 10, 2018 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on October 9, 2018.
However, the company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 14,62,50,000 in lieu of earlier completion (210 days before the schedule completion date) of the said project. The scheduled date for the project is May 7, 2019.
Rupee trades near 74: Indian rupee is trading lower by 40 paise at 73.95 per dollar on Friday. It opened lower at 73.80 per dollar versus Friday's close 73.56.
Given the increased volatility in market movements, most investors, including long-term investors tend to make a few mistakes in their investment behaviours. Even though this correction was long anticipated after a buoyant 2017, there are ways investors can come out of it stronger.
DMart falls 6% Shares of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts have fallen 6 percent as analysts are citing pressure to earnings, amid rising competition. The firm reported a rise of 19 percent in its Q2 net profit to Rs 226 crore.
JUST IN | According to CNBC-TV18, a Delhi Court has granted bail to Naveen Jindal and others in the coal block case.
ALERT | News agency Reuters is reporting that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline to submit expression of interest (EoI) for Uttam Galva Metallics, Uttam Value Steels to October 19, 2018.
OMCs fall Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trading lower by 1-4 percent amid rising crude oil prices. Here is a look at the intraday chart of IOC, BPCL and HPC
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Nifty giving up 10,450-mark. The Sensex is down around one-fifth of a percent.
The Sensex is down 71.57 points or 0.21% at 34662.01, while the Nifty is lower by 33.10 points or 0.32% at 10439.40. The market breadth is narrow as 1,024 shares advanced, against a decline of 688 shares, while 1,744 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, IT and pharmaceuticals are holding the fort for the market, while there is weakness in automobiles, banks, and the metals space. The midcap index is marginally higher.
Shares of ITC, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HPCL and GAIL have lost the most.
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK FALLS 1%
Shares of AU Small Finance are down around a percent on Monday morning even as the lender reported 34 percent rise in net profit to Rs 91.4 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.
The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 68.2 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18.
HUL falls 3% Shares of Hindustan Unilever are down around 3 percent even as the firm reported 20 percent jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,525 crore. The volume growth had beaten expectations.
JUST IN | Larsen & Toubro’s heavy engineering arm has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,050 crore in the second quarter of FY19.
These include three Super Heavy Hydrocracking Reactors for an Indian Refinery, with heaviest among them weighing 2,180 MT, to be built for the first time in the World.
Here is a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
Crude Update:
Crude oil futures rose sharply as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.
Crude markets were also supported in the wake of data that showed South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, before U.S. sanctions against the Middle East country take effect in November.
Brent crude had risen 98 cents, or 1.22 percent, to 81.41 a barrel, on track for its biggest daily gain since October 9.
US crude futures climbed 74 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $72.08 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday. Source: Reuters.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened flat on Monday amid weak Asian cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 3.91 points at 34,729.67 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 6.30 points to 10,466.20.
Nifty Midcap index gained 80 points. AU Small Finance Bank, Jay Bharat Maruti, Praj Industries, Bajaj Hindusthan, Triveni Engineering, Shree Renuka, CESC, Balrampur Chini, Info Edge and Dilip Buildcon rallied 1-8 percent. Avenue Supermarts fell 6 percent.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 24 paise at 73.80 per dollar on Monday versus Friday close 73.56.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening trade with Nifty is trading above 10,600.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 258.48 points or 0.74% at 34992.06, and the Nifty up 122.80 points or 1.17% at 10595.30.
Avenue Supermart is down, while Yes Bank, HDFC, TCS, Indiabulls Housing, Dhampur Sugar, Praj Industries are among the major gainers in the pre-opening trade
Dollar trades firm: The dollar firmed against the pound and euro on Monday as British efforts to secure a Brexit deal ahead of a key European Union summit kept global investors’ preference to safe haven currencies, reported Reuters.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a fall of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,476-level on the Singaporean Exchange.