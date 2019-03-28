Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher in pre-opening; HCL Tech gains 3%

Live now
Mar 28, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade on Thursday.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.14 points or 0.17% at 38199.02, and the Nifty up 13.50 points or 0.12% at 11458.50.
Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian share markets were painted red on Thursday as recession concerns sent bond yields spiralling lower across the globe, overwhelming central bank efforts to calm frayed nerves.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 31 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,415-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in US stocks.
Sheela Foam | Bharat Financial Inclusion | Unichem Laboratories | Ruby Mills and Marathon Nextgen Realty are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks eased on Wednesday as Treasury bond yields fell again and a prolonged inversion in the yield curve fanned fears of a US economic slowdown.
The BSE Sensex fell 100.53 points to 38,132.88 while the Nifty50 declined 38.20 points to 11,445.05 and formed bearish candle on daily charts.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 22 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,424-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.