Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher in pre-opening; HCL Tech gains 3%

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade on Thursday.

At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.14 points or 0.17% at 38199.02, and the Nifty up 13.50 points or 0.12% at 11458.50.

Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.