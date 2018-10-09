Market Live: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty around 10,300; Yes Bank, HDFC top gainers

Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the late morning trade with Sensex hovering around 34,500 level.

At 11:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.91 points at 34481.29, while Nifty is down 9.30 points at 10338.70. About 923 shares have advanced, 1291 shares declined, and 1126 shares are unchanged.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the positive contributors to the Sensex.