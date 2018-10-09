Market Live: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty around 10,300; Yes Bank, HDFC top gainers

Live now
Oct 09, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rupee Update:
Market Update
Oil Marketing Companies take a hit
Market Update
RUPEE SEES WEAK MOVES; TRADES AROUND 74/ USD
Coal India, NLC India rise
JSW Steel rises 2%
Market opens
Rupee opens:
JMC Projects bags order: The company secured new orders of Rs 514 crore. It includes two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Civil construction and related MEP works for residential building in Telangana for Rs141 crore and civil works for a steel plant in Orissa for Rs 137 crore.
SGX Nifty Update:
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the late morning trade with Sensex hovering around 34,500 level.
At 11:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.91 points at 34481.29, while Nifty is down 9.30 points at 10338.70. About 923 shares have advanced, 1291 shares declined, and 1126 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the positive contributors to the Sensex.
Vinay Rajani recommends sell on Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Share price has formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts projecting a healthy downside in the stock from current levels.
The stock is placed below all important moving average support. Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily are seen on weekly charts.
Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 205 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 250 on a closing basis.
NBFC body set to meet RBI, write to government to support funding
As on August 2018, the banks' credit exposure to NBFCs grew by 43.9 percent year-on-year. However, it declined by 1.3 percent since April 2018
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains, trading marginally lower at 74.10 per dollar on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 19 paise at 73.87 per dollar versus previous close 74.06.
SWEET RALLY | Sugar stocks are trading higher, with the likes of Dhampur Sugar surging 14 percent as well. Take a look at this chart for other sugar stocks.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended losses now, with the Sensex trading down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,300-mark.
The Sensex is down 106.71 points or 0.31% at 34367.67, while the Nifty is down 36.10 points or 0.35% at 10311.90. The market breadth is narrow as 1,028 shares advanced, against a decline of 992 shares, while 1,312 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Adani Ports are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Asian Paints have lost the most.
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES REACT TO NHB INCREASING REFINANCING LIMIT
Housing finance companies are in focus after National Housing Bank (NHB) increased the refinance limit for the period between July 2018 and June 2019 to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 24,000 crore for eligible institutions.
"Keeping in view the current scenario, NHB has decided to increase the refinance limit to Rs 30,000 crore. Now, eligible housing finance companies & other entities will have increased availability of funds," the finance ministry said in a press release.
Oil Marketing Companies take a hit Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and HPCL are all down 1-3 percent as oil prices steadily rose on Tuesday morning.
Prices rose after more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of US sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.
Iran’s crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, as buyers are seeking alternatives ahead of the start of the U.S. sanctions on Nov. 4 and creating a challenge to other OPEC oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.
RELIANCE HOME FINANCE IN FOCUS
CARE Ratings has revised rating by one notch to AA for its long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and NCO issue and to AA- for upper Tier-II bonds, representatives of the firm told exchanges in a filing. This, it said, is due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital.
ABAN OFFSHORE ARM TO ACQUIRE TWO BLOCKS IN UK NORTH SEA
Aban Offshore’s subsidiary will be acquiring two blocks in the UK North Sea for non-cash consideration of USD 75 million.
“The consideration shall be set-off against amounts due from certain customers to another wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company for drilling services provided,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
Shares of the firm are higher by 3.5 percent on the BSE.
Here is a look at how other sectoral indices are trading on the Nifty.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Britannia Industries gained nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company Board approved issue debentures by way of bonus.
The company board in its meeting held on October 7 approved the Scheme of arrangement of company and their respective shareholders, for issue of secured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures by way of bonus.
IMF downgrades outlook for world economy to 3.7% growth
Global growth has plateaued at 3.7 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, with its chief economist warning the world that there are clouds on the horizon and growth has proven to be less balanced than hoped.
"Last April, the world economy's broad-based momentum led us to project a 3.9 percent growth rate for both this year and next. Considering developments since then, however, that number appears over-optimistic: rather than rising, growth has plateaued at 3.7 percent," IMF Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld said as the world body released the World Economic Outlook, its annual flagship report. Read the full story here.
Market Update Indices are trading flat after witnessing a higher opening. The Nifty is trading around 10,350-mark, while the Sensex is flat.
The Sensex is up 21.22 points or 0.06% at 34495.60, while the Nifty is higher by 3 points or 0.03% at 10351.00. The market breadth is narrow as 1,004 shares advanced, against a decline of 687 shares, while 1,640 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and HDFC are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and BPCL have lost the most.
TATA MOTORS NEAR 7-YEAR LOW ON WEAK JLR SALES
Tata Motors share price corrected sharply on Tuesday, hitting nearly 7-year low on consistently weak performance from its luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover.
The stock went down almost near Rs 200 levels at Rs 200.80, the lowest level since January 11, 2012. At 09:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 204.10, down Rs 8.65, or 4.07 percent on the BSE.
JLR on Monday reported total retail sales of 57,114 vehicles in September 2018, down 12.3 percent year-on-year, hit by lower demand in China, the company said.
RUPEE SEES WEAK MOVES; TRADES AROUND 74/ USD
After seeing a positive opening, the Indian currency is witnessing some weak moves. It is currently close to 74 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com
Coal India, NLC India rise Shares of Coal India and NLC India have risen on the back of news that the firms will set up a joint venture for power generation.
"Coal India and NLC India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of a joint venture for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity," CIL said in a filing to BSE.
JMC PROJECTS GAINS AFTER ORDER WIN
JMC Projects is also buzzing in trade this morning. The stock is up 5 percent on the back of an order win. The firm secured new orders of Rs 514 crore.
JSW Steel rises 2% Shares of JSW Steel are higher by 2 percent in morning trade as investors were upbeat about ratings upgrade by CARE Ratings to its bank facilities, non-convertible debentures and commercial papers.
“CARE has upgraded the long-term rating to "CARE AA; (Stable)" from "CARE AA-; (Stable)" while it has reaffirmed short term ratings to CARE Al+, for bank facilities, non-convertible debenture programme and commercial paper programme of the company,” the firm told exchanges in a filing.
Market opens It’s a good start on the market on Monday, with the Nifty opening above 10,350, while the Sensex is up around 100 points.
Among sectors, pharma and energy names are gaining the most, while financials are trading in the green as well. There are cuts visible in the automobile segment, with the Nifty Auto losing half a percent. The midcap index is up over one-third of a percent.
The Sensex is up 89.48 points or 0.26% at 34563.86, while the Nifty is higher by 33.10 points or 0.32% at 10381.10. The market breadth is positive as 328 shares advanced, against a decline of 129 shares, while 2,870 shares were unchanged.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 19 paise at 73.87 per dollar versus previous close 74.06.
Yesterday it closed lower by 29 paise versus Friday's close 73.77.
Market pre-opening: Benchmark indices opens on positive note on Tuesday in the pre-opening trade with Nifty trading near to 10,400 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 252.64 points at 34727.02, while Nifty is up 37.30 points at 10385.30.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-12%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a falt to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.1 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,357-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Coal India, Tata Motors, NBCC, Britannia Industries, Sadbhav Infra
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Coal India: The firm and Neyveli Lignite sign MoU for formation of joint venture.
JMC Projects bags order: The company secured new orders of Rs 514 crore. It includes two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Civil construction and related MEP works for residential building in Telangana for Rs141 crore and civil works for a steel plant in Orissa for Rs 137 crore.
Crude oil update: Oil prices held little changed on Tuesday, as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of US sanctions, while a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.
Brent crude was down 7 cents at USD 83.84 a barrel. On Monday, Brent fell to a low of USD 82.66, but mostly recovered as investors bet China's economic stimulus would boost crude demand. Brent hit a four-year high of USD 86.74 last week, reported Reuters.
A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty needs to hold above 10,300 to witness upmove towards 10,420-10,500
Good thing is that crude cooled off slightly which helped OMC stocks in the previous trading session but the rupee still closed above 74/USD