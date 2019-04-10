Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal, pharma stocks in focus

Live now
Apr 10, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NDA vs UPA: Nearly as many multibaggers on Modi watch, despite lower index returns
Now that we are almost at the end of Narendra Modi-led NDA government's tenure, we can compare the returns that the market gave during his stint with his predecessors.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has further surged in the day at currently trading at 20.66.
Sensex heat map at this hour
D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks shine led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Cipla jumps 2%, HDFC Bank most active
The top Nifty gainers include Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and Kotak Mahindra Bank while TCS, Hindalco Industries, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC are the top losers.
Praj Industries in pact with US co: Praj Industries surged 7 percent after company signed a construction license agreement (CLA) with US-based Gevo, Inc to offer technology for production of high energy renewable aviation jet fuels.
Buzzing: Shares of Mahindra CIEAutomotive rallied nearly 2 percent after the company completed the acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals for Rs 830 crore.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged back towards five-month highs on Wednesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC and US sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela.
Operations at Hindalco's Muri plant suspended temporarily: There was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage
area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9th April 2019.
The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area. As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Nifty slipped below 11,650 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 60.01 points at 38879.21, while Nifty is down 19.10 points at 11,652.90. About 314 shares have advanced, 431 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Yes Bank, Cipla, Infosys, ONGC, RIL, HCL Tech, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Grasim, UltraTech Cement and Gail,
On the sectoral front, auto, infra, metal, pharma and infra are under pressure, while IT space is trading higher.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.28 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 69.29.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,650 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 96.44 points or 0.25% at 38842.78, and the Nifty down 20.70 points or 0.18% at 11651.30.
HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, SBI, Hindalco are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki
Neutral rating, target at Rs 6,100 per share
Market shares which stood at 52% in H1, slips to 50% in H2
CLSA on Infosys
Retain buy rating, target At Rs 930 per share
Forecast 2% CC QoQ growth in Q4, a 30 bps margin slip
HSBC on Avenue Supermarts
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,700 per share
Focus on value retailing, using scale & cost efficiencies passes on the best prices to consumers
HSBC on Jubilant Foodworks
Buy call, target at Rs 1,550 per share
Habit of ordering online food has increased substantially
Pizza is the favourite order & it’s a good news for Jubilant
HSBC on Nestle
Buy rating, target at Rs 12,600 per share
Focus on health & wellness is reflected in new product launches
HSBC on Dabur
Buy call, target at Rs 480 per share
Core focus is Ayurveda & Natural products, which is a rising trend
HSBC on Reliance Industries:
Maintained buy call with target at Rs 1,500 per share
One of the largest companies in the organised retail market
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return
The Nifty50 is likely to lower flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 67 points higher at 11,672 on Tuesday.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall 30.50 points or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,719.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: SBI, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Praj Ind, Avenue Supermarts, Info Edge
Jet Airways | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Ashok Leyland | Avenue Supermarts | Info Edge and Vodafone Idea are stocks which are in the news today.
Asia trading weak: Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs on Wednesday as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 12 things to know
After consolidating early in the day, the market managed to gain momentum in the last hour of trade and ended near the day's high on April 9 with all sectoral indices closing in the green.
Wall Street ends lower: Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as tensions over tariffs between the United States and its European trading partners went from simmer to boil and the IMF lowered its global growth outlook.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.