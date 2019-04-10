Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal, pharma stocks in focus

Brokerages view: Source- CNBC-TV18

Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki

Neutral rating, target at Rs 6,100 per share

Market shares which stood at 52% in H1, slips to 50% in H2

CLSA on Infosys

Retain buy rating, target At Rs 930 per share

Forecast 2% CC QoQ growth in Q4, a 30 bps margin slip

HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,700 per share

Focus on value retailing, using scale & cost efficiencies passes on the best prices to consumers

HSBC on Jubilant Foodworks

Buy call, target at Rs 1,550 per share

Habit of ordering online food has increased substantially

Pizza is the favourite order & it’s a good news for Jubilant

HSBC on Nestle

Buy rating, target at Rs 12,600 per share

Focus on health & wellness is reflected in new product launches

HSBC on Dabur

Buy call, target at Rs 480 per share

Core focus is Ayurveda & Natural products, which is a rising trend

HSBC on Reliance Industries:

Maintained buy call with target at Rs 1,500 per share

One of the largest companies in the organised retail market