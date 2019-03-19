Market Live: Indices hold gains on a lacklustre day; auto stocks under pressure

Market opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty hovering around 11,500 level.

The Sensex is up 108.79 points at 38203.86, while Nifty is up 18.80 points at 11481. About 557 shares have advanced, 296 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.

Gainers include Sun Pharma, BPCL, RIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, while losers are Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Hero Moto, M&M, Bajaj Auto and L&T.

Among the sectors, auto, infra and metal are under pressure, while pharma, IT, energy and bank are witnessing buying interest.