Market Live: Indices hold gains on a lacklustre day; auto stocks under pressure

Mar 19, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The broader market has outperformed the benchmark indices in day's trade. Nifty Smallcap is up 1 percent and Nifty Midcap is up around 0.6 percent.
Rupee update: Rupee is off day's high and is trading flat at 68.36 per dollar.
Market Update: Sensex is up 48.58 points or 0.13 percent at 38,143.65, and the Nifty up 12.90 points or 0.11 percent at 11,475.10. About 1,182 shares have advanced, 1,005 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
All PSU banks are trading in the green at this hour. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up about 1.8 percent.
Auto and auto ancillaries stocks are under pressure on a successive day this week. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Auto is trading in the red.
Buzzing | HCL is up about 1 percent after the company entered into a shared services arrangement with Xerox Corporation.
Just In | Granules India promoters have released pledge on 1.4 crore shares (5.5 percent of total share capital) on March 15.
The S&P BSE Sensex has already rallied over 2,000 points so far in March while Nifty has seen a fierce up move of 634 points, and both indices are on track to surpass their respective highs in near future.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 17 paise at 68.36 per dollar against previous close 68.53.
AurionPro Solutions to consider buyback: Shares of AurionPro Solutions added more than 10 percent after company board is going to consider buyback of equity shares.
Embassy Office Parks' public issue, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) offering, has been subscribed 20 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.
Crude Update: Oil prices hovered just below 2019 highs early on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.
Market opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty hovering around 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 108.79 points at 38203.86, while Nifty is up 18.80 points at 11481. About 557 shares have advanced, 296 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.
Gainers include Sun Pharma, BPCL, RIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, while losers are Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Hero Moto, M&M, Bajaj Auto and L&T.
Among the sectors, auto, infra and metal are under pressure, while pharma, IT, energy and bank are witnessing buying interest.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.55 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 68.53.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 123.62 points at 38218.69, while Nifty is up 43.70 points at 11505.90.
ADAG stocks including Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra are trading higher, also Mindtree and Zee Enterprises are up in the pre-opening session.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,532-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Gold Update: Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as the dollar weakened on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish tone at its monetary policy meeting this week.
DHFL | Pidilite Industries | FIEM Industries | Aarti Industries | Vakrangee | RattanIndia Infrastructure and Aegis Logistics are stocks which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 13 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,524-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Late recovery helped the market close higher for the sixth consecutive session on March 18, but the Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11,500 levels due to some profit booking.
Asian market trade flat: Asian shares treaded water on Tuesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, hovering near six-month highs, while sterling was choppy as the speaker of Britain's parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal.
Wall Street ends higher: Banks and tech helped lead Wall Street higher on Monday, while Boeing and Facebook were a drag and investors eyed this week's US Federal Reserve meeting for affirmation of its commitment to "patient" monetary policy.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.