Market Live: Sensex, Nifty start on negative note as Asian indices lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree tank

Jul 18, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asian Indices Lower
Asian stocks traded lower amid renewed trade tensions between US and China.
China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were down 0.3-0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7 percent.
ADB Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast to 7% for FY20
Asian Development Bank lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for the current year on the back of fiscal shortfall concerns.
"India is expected to grow by 7 per cent in 2019 (FY20) and 7.2 per cent in 2020 (FY21), slightly slower than projected in April because the fiscal 2018 outturn fell short," ADB said in its supplement to the Asian Development Outlook 2019.
For the south Asian region, ADB said the outlook remains robust, with growth projected at 6.6 percent in 2019 and 6.7 percent in 2020. Source: PTI
CARE in Focus
CARE Ratings has sent its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Mokashi on leave after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received an anonymous complaint.
Mokashi has been sent on leave with immediate effect until further notice, CARE Ratings said in a filing with the BSE.
The ratings agency appointed TN Arun Kumar, an executive director, as the interim CEO.
"He (Arun Kumar) will not be part of Rating Operations to ensure independence of ratings," the company said in the statement.
Emkay's Take on Wipro After Q1 Results.
Wipro remains a perennial 'tactical trade' in the sector as the excitement generated in Q2/Q3FY19 has failed to carry on in Q4FY19 and Q1FY20. Wipro's relatively inferior positioning to keep growth prospects under check notwithstanding recent interventions, the brokerage said.
Emkay moderated its FY20/21 EPS estimates by 1/3 percent to around Rs 16/17. "Assume coverage with a sell rating and target price of Rs 240, based on 14x FY21E P/E."
Impending buyback should support stock price in the near term, it said.
Gainers & Losers
Jefferies Has Underperform rating and Cut Target Price to Rs 225 from Rs 245
"The first quarter disappointed on topline where it reported QoQ decline of 1.2 percent in constant currency. On top of that, Q2 growth guidance was tepid at 0-2 percent despite low Q1 base."
"All above factors indicated weakness in parts of BFSI viz capital markets & European banks."
"We cut revenue & earnings estimates over FY20-21 and expects growth underperformance to continue. We believe it is over-valued at 16/15x FY20/21 estimated P/E."
Yes Bank Cracks After Weak Results
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened lower with the Sensex falling 81.89 points to 39,133.75 and the Nifty50 slipping 21 points to 11,666.50 due to weak Asian cues.
Eveready Industries in focus as India Ratings and Research has downgraded the company's Long term Credit Rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and maintained it on Rating watch Negative.
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty likely to face resistance around 11,775 levels
The Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range after reacting negatively on account of the Budget. The index managed to defend 11,500-11,460 mark and bounced back from lower levels, which is a positive sign.