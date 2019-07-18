Market Live: Sensex, Nifty start on negative note as Asian indices lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree tank

ADB Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast to 7% for FY20

Asian Development Bank lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for the current year on the back of fiscal shortfall concerns.

"India is expected to grow by 7 per cent in 2019 (FY20) and 7.2 per cent in 2020 (FY21), slightly slower than projected in April because the fiscal 2018 outturn fell short," ADB said in its supplement to the Asian Development Outlook 2019.

For the south Asian region, ADB said the outlook remains robust, with growth projected at 6.6 percent in 2019 and 6.7 percent in 2020. Source: PTI