Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat with negative bias; Dish TV, Wockhardt in focus

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on Thursday.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 8.36 points or 0.02% at 38576.99, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 11582.90. About 419 shares have advanced, 296 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.

IOC, Wipro, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Motors, HUL, Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Zee Ent, Infosys, Adani Ports, Cipla, Hindalco and Axis Bank.

Among the sectors, bank, IT, metal and pharma are trading lower, while some buying seen in the energy, infra and FMCG sectors.