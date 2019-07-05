Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty eyes 12K ahead of Union Budget 2019

Market Extends Gains

Benchmark indices extended gains in early trade with the Sensex reclaiming 40,000 levels for first time since June 11.

The BSE Sensex gained 104.96 points at 40,013.02 and the Nifty50 rose 28.20 points to 11,975.

The market breadth is in favour of bulls as about 522 shares advanced against 309 declining shares on the BSE.