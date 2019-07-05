Jul 05, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty eyes 12K ahead of Union Budget 2019
All eyes on Budget 2019 as it is going to set market direction going ahead. All Sectoral indices are in the green barring Metals.
Top
To catch our exhaustive coverage of Budget 2019, click here
GuruSpeak | A simple RSI based strategy that every retail trader can use
A simple strategy that can be easily incorporated by new traders
Market Extends Gains
Benchmark indices extended gains in early trade with the Sensex reclaiming 40,000 levels for first time since June 11.
The BSE Sensex gained 104.96 points at 40,013.02 and the Nifty50 rose 28.20 points to 11,975.
The market breadth is in favour of bulls as about 522 shares advanced against 309 declining shares on the BSE.
Gainers-Losers and Contributors to Sensex
Market Opening
Benchmark indices opened moderately higher ahead of Union Budget 2019 to be presented later today.
The BSE Sensex gained 40.35 points at 39,948.41 and the Nifty50 rose 15.10 points to 11,961.90.
Colgate Palmolive in focus
Ram Raghavan has been designated to be the Vice President & General Manager, India and will succeed Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director & CEO of the Company, who has been designated as Vice President & General Manager of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Eurasia Hub, Colgate said.
In view of the above, Bachaalani has informed the company of his decision to resign from the office of Managing Director and CEO with effect from August 1, 2019, it added.
Market Outlook
"In the coming session, volatility would remain elevated owing to the Union Budget. However, despite such elevated volatility, we do not foresee the Nifty sustaining below current week’s low (11,815). Rather, we expect the Nifty to surpass the psychological mark of 12,000 and accelerate upward momentum," ICICI Direct said.
GMR Infrastructure in Focus
GMR Infrastructure announced execution of definitive agreements for the proposed investment of Rs 8,000 crore by Tata Group, an affiliate of GIC and SSG Capital Management in its airports business.
Budget Expectations
"Big investment stimulus through the budget though, can come only after tax collection rises materially. However, we do expect the usual 14-18 percent growth in budgetary allocation to infrastructure spending. The rest of the commitments for infrastructure will come from Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR)," Amar Ambani, President & Research Head, YES Securities said.
Pre-Opening Trade
Benchmark indices are expected to see flat-to-positive opening on optimism ahead of Union Budget.
The BSE Sensex rose 78.72 points to 39,986.78 and the Nifty50 gained 37.90 points at 11,984.70 in pre-opening trade.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee opened at 68.55 a dollar, lower by 6 paise compared to Thursday's close of 68.49 a dollar.
Budget Expectations
"We expect the government to persist with reasonable levels of deficit on the fiscal front, as indicated in their earlier budget. The FM’s reassurance on sticking with the path of fiscal prudence in the years ahead will be equally important. The next on the agenda would be the much-needed boost to economic growth. Towards this front, the most pertinent measure would be providing capital buffers like a MSMSE fund, to make liquidity widely available," Amar Ambani, President & Research Head, YES Securities told Moneycontrol.
F&O Cues
12000 Call has maximum open interest (OI) that may act as immediate hurdle on upsides. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 34 points with a fall in IVs by 1.18 percent. The highest Put base is at 11,500 strike with almost 16 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 12,000 strike with 16 lakh shares, ICICI Direct said.
DHFL likely to be in action
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is planning to ask banks to lend Rs 1,500 crore ($217 million) every month to help revive the company, Livemint reported citing person with knowledge of the proposal.
The financier, which has about Rs 80,000 crore of obligations, will submit the resolution plan on July 10 to a consortium of seven lenders led by state-run Union Bank of India, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
Morgan Stanley Positive on ICICI Prudential
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley maintained overweight call on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a price target at Rs 450, implying 14 percent potential upside from current levels.
Company is amongst the few Indian insurers with an early/strong focus on technology and technology at company will be a key enabler to drive higher growth, the brokerage said.
Edelweiss Financial Services likely to be in action
Brickwork has downgraded outlook to negative from stable while maintaining rating of AA+ on company's NCD of Rs 50 crore.
Stocks in Focus
DHFL defaulted on Rs 4.75 crore worth interest payments.
SGX Nifty traded 10 points higher at 11,990, indicating flat opening
Budget Expectations
As MODI 2.0 sets out to present its first budget, the task seems to be cut out due to 1) deep agrarian distress 2) slowdown in Automobiles and consumer demand 3) NBFC crisis and rising pressures in real estate and housing 4) need to provide tax relief to middle class and 4) required push for revival of capex cycle in the economy, Prabhudas Lilladher said.
The brokerage believes that shortfall in direct tax and GST collections post an incremental challenge to balance the fiscal math.
GM Breweries May React To Earnings
Liquor maker GM Breweries reported a 27 percent year-on-year decline in June quarter profit at Rs 16 crore.
Revenue during the quarter ended June 2019 increased 8 percent to Rs 119 crore, but operating profit margin contracted to 21.7 percent in Q1 against 30.6 percent in same period last year.
Oberoi Realty likely to open lower
HSBC downgraded Oberoi Realty to hold with a price target at Rs 630 per share as company's cautious stance has resulted in non-deployment of funds.
The global brokerage expects opportunities to continue to emerge and said deployment remains a challenge. "Valuation & fund deployment remain concerns."
Stocks in Focus
Agarwal Industrial Corporation said CARE for the first time assigned to the company 'BBB' rating for bank facilities (short term) for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore.
Budget Expectations - Realty Sector
Reforms like RERA, GST, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, together with the first REIT issuance have been a positive for the organized real estate players.
"We now look forward to some more prudent steps by the re-elected government to encourage home buyers. As the nation undergoes rapid urbanisation, it is imperative for the government to focus on the liquidity crunch, land availability, rationalisation of GST with input tax credit benefit and more tax exemptions for the salaried class in the forthcoming budget," Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty said.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 929 and target of Rs 965, ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 387 and target of Rs 405 and Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 246 and target of Rs 266.
Stocks In News
Usha Martin has completed transfer of the operative iron-ore mine and coal mine under development to Tata Sponge Iron.
Budget Expectations - Divestment Target
Disinvestment target for FY19 of Rs 80,000 crore was achieved with considerable support from sales within PSU's.
"Interim budget had proposed a disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore which we believe might be increased to Rs 1,00,000 crore," Prabhudas Lilladher said.
Stocks in Focus
Commercial Syn Bags received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), for allotment of leasehold land admeasuring 40000 square metre in Industrial Area Pithampur- 6 District Dhar (MP) for new project.
Budget Expectations
Given recent slowdown in the economy there are expectations from the final budget would contain further stimulus measures to boost the economy, Angel Broking said.
With the RBI finally realizing that inflation is subdued they have cuts rates by 75bps so far in 2019. However transmission of policy rate cuts has been an issue and so far there has been negligible transmission given tight liquidity conditions. Tight fiscal and monetary policy over the past few years coupled with major structural changes have taken a toll on growth which was further exacerbated post the IL&FS crisis and its fallout. This is reflected in high frequency numbers like IIP and auto sales numbers as well as the GDP numbers which slowed down to 5.8 percent in Q4FY19 from 8.0 percent in Q1FY19.
Technical Outlook
On July 4, both Nifty and Nifty Bank formed Doji kind of candle pattern since three four sessions suggesting indecision in the markets before budget.
"Nifty has strong resistance around 12,000 mark any decisive break above 12,000 will only lead in strong move towards 12,100-12,200 zone or else every rise will use for profit booking, support for index is coming near 11,900-11,850 zone," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst - LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.
He said Nifty bank has support near 31,270-31,050 zone and resistance for index is coming near 31,700-32,000 zone.