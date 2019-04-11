Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat with negative bias; metal stocks under pressure

Market Update: The benchmark indices are volatile on Thursday as the first phase of polling begins spanning across 20 states and Union Territories.

In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls. The counting of all votes will take place on May 23.

At 10:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 20.86 points or 0.05% at 38606.21, while Nifty is up 5.40 points or 0.05% at 11589.70. About 854 shares have advanced, 844 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.