Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-opening; Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 2%

Feb 22, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opnes: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.25 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.25.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trade with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.31 points or 0.12% at 35,941.66, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 10,788.50.
Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2 percent and Jet Airways is up 1 percent.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,794-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
ING Mauritius to sell stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank: ING Group is looking to sell around 1.20 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank worth over Rs 2,800 crore via block deal, according to a report by The Economic Times. ING Mauritius Investments held about 3 percent stake, or 5,84,53,476 shares, in Kotak Mahindra Bank as of December 31, 2018, shows BSE data.
Wall Street ends lower: Weak economic reports pressured US stocks on Thursday after the market's recent run of gains, and a drop in healthcare shares added to the bearish momentum.
Gabriel India | Allahabad Bank | Bank of Baroda | Tata Steel | Kaveri Seed and BEL are stocks which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19.50 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,794-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 142.09 points or 0.40 percent to end at 35,898.35 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54.40 points or 0.51 percent to close at 10,789.90, forming a bullish candle for second day.
Asian markets trade lower: Shares in Asia were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.