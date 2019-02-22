Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-opening; Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 2%

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trade with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.

At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.31 points or 0.12% at 35,941.66, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 10,788.50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2 percent and Jet Airways is up 1 percent.