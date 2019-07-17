Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in opening; Yes Bank, Wipro, IOC top gainers

Live now
Jul 17, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KNR Constructions Climbs 4%
KNR Constructions shares rallied 4 percent intraday after company received work order from Navayuga Engineering.
Company in its BSE filing on July 16 said it has received a work order for Rs 847.34 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, Hyderabad.
The order is on back to back basis for the balance work of 'Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme - Package 10 for the formation of Venkatadri Reservoir bund at Vattem (V), Bijinepally (M), Nagarkurnool District.
Market Opening Flat:
Benchmark indices opened flat after two-day rally, as traders await more corporate earnings. The BSE Sensex was up 6.94 points at 39,137.98 and the Nifty fell 1.50 points to 11,661.10.
Nomura expects Nifty to touch 12,900 by March 2020; overweight on financials, infra shares
Nomura India has set a target of 12,900 for Nifty by March 2020, driven by pick up in the investment cycle and lower bond yields.
Indian markets are expected to open weak on the back of renewed concerns over US-Sino trade tensions. Going ahead, market participants are expected to keenly watch Q1 earnings traction and global news flows, ICICI Direct said.
Domestic markets ended positive on July 16 ahead of key Q1 corporate earnings. US markets ended marginally lower following renewed uncertainty over US-China trade talks.
Technically, the brokerage said upsides look limited as on weekly expiry maximum Call OI at 11700 strike that may act as hurdle on upsides.The highest Put base is at 11,300 strike with almost 23 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 12,000 strike with 32 lakh shares.
Pre-opening Trade Settles Flat
The BSE Sensex was up 40.06 points at 39,171.10 and the Nifty50 rose 8.20 points to 11670.80 in pre-opening trade.
Wipro's Azim Premji lays the road ahead in his last AGM as Executive Chairman
Premji said, "To lead in this time of rapid change we have sharpened our strategy into four pillars based on what our clients' need, which is business re-imagination, engineering transformation and modernization, connected intelligence and trust."
KRBL in focus
CARE revised its ratings from to A1+ (under credit watch with negative implications) from A1+.
The rating agency said this revision is due to provisional attachment of properties by the Directorate of Enforcement of Punjab, valuing about Rs 15 crore, on July 4, in connection with the Embraer deal case.
BHEL Gets Contract Termination Notice from NMDC
Bharat Heavy Electricals received a notice of termination from NMDC for the construction of raw material handling system at NMDC’s steel plant in Chhattisgarh.
Company has proposed to take up the afore mentioned matter through redressal mechanism available for dispute resolution between state run companies.
Rupee Trade:
The Indian rupee was unchanged at 68.71 a dollar in opening trade.
Pre-opening Trade:
Pre-opening indicated that benchmark indices are expected to see volatile trade ahead. The BSE Sensex was up 71.88 points at 39,202.92 and the Nifty50 rose 59.40 points to 11,722.
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty may see follow-through buying in coming sessions
We believe that the Nifty can witness a follow-through buying in the coming sessions towards 11,780-11,800 mark while on the downside 11,600-11,550 level will act as strong support for the index.
Astron Paper & Board Mill, on July 16, said its unit-1 in Halvad, Gujarat will be shut during July 16-20 for scheduled preventive maintenance of boiler/power plant.
Results on July 17
Wipro, Yes Bank, Mindtree, Menon Bearings, DFM Foods, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Tata Elxsi and SEL Manufacturing Company will announce their June quarter earnings today.
Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, 5paisa Capital, MCX, DCB Bank, KNR Constructions, KRBL
InterGlobe Aviation | 5paisa Capital | MCX | DCB Bank | Jay Bharat Maruti | KNR Constructions and KRBL are stocks which are in the news today.
Cox & Kings on July 16 said it defaulted in repayment of interest of Rs 50 crore on NCD.
Suzlon Energy in Action
Company said it defaulted on the payment of $172 million due on bonds as principal. It is working on a holistic solution on debt obligations and in talks with stakeholders, it added.
A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty must hold above 11,600 for rally to extend towards 11,750
The index has to now hold above 11,600 levels for the rally to extend towards 11720 and then 11750 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 11,550, feel experts.
KNR Constructions Likely to Open Higher
Company received orders worth of Rs 847.34 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company.
DCB Bank in focus after Q1 Earnings
DCB reported a dismal set of results with a profit miss, mainly due to a further deceleration in credit growth/NIMs and subdued fees, said Emkay which maintained sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170, mainly due to deteriorating asset quality, weak liability profile and expensive valuations for a sub-optimal RoA of 1 percent.
GNPA ratio increased 12bps QoQ to around 2 percent, mainly due to stress in corporate agri portfolio. Credit growth decelerated further to 13 percent YoY from 30 percent a year ago and 16 percent in FY19, mainly as a result of the bank's conscious stance on the corporate front and a moderation in the SME/retail book.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market gained momentum after rangebound trade in the last few sessions to close higher for the second straight day on July 16 driven by banking & financials, auto, healthcare and energy stocks.
NTPC Commissions First Unit of Nabinagar Plant
State-owned power producer NTPC said it has commissioned the first unit of 660MW capacity under Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project. With the addition of this project, the total installed capacity of the company has reached 55,786MW, it added.
Cipla gets tentative approval from USFDA for cancer drug, Gefitinib.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Axis Bank with target at Rs 775 and stop loss at Rs 754 and Bata India with target at Rs 1380 and stop loss at Rs 1349.
Dilip Buildcon In Focus
The project four laning of Mahulia-Baharagora-JH/WB boarder section of NH-33 in Jharkhand under NHDP Phase -III on EPC mode has been provisionally completed, Dilip Buildcon said, adding the Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on July 16 and has declared the project fit for entry into operation as on July 05.
Asia Shares Slip
Asian shares drifted lower after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street, while the dollar got a lift from robust US retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound.
Oil prices also took a spill on hints US tensions with Iran could be easing and as data showed stockpiles fell by less than expected last week.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent, China Shanghai Composite 0.25 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.5 percent. South Korea's Kospi slipped 1 percent. Source: Reuters.
Market Headstart: SGX Nifty indicates a weak opening; 3 stocks which could give 7-13% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 11.5 points or 0.1 percent.
Dilip Buildcon Bags Order
Dilip Buildcon's joint venture - Shaanxi Road & Bridge Group Co. Ltd. has received EPC project for construction of extra-dosed bridge across Sharavathi Backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli of NH-369E in the state of Karnataka.
Wall Street Slips
US stocks edged lower as quarterly results from banks added to concerns about lower interest rates dampening their profits, while comments from US President Donald Trump on trade also dragged down Wall Street's major indexes.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interest income, pointing to rising deposit costs. Those results followed Citigroup Inc's results on Monday, in which the bank reported a drop in its net interest margin.
Stocks also moved lower after Trump said there was a long way to go with China on trade and threatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points to 27,335.63, the S&P 500 lost 10.26 points to 3,004.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points to 8,222.80. Source: Reuters.
