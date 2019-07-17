Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in opening; Yes Bank, Wipro, IOC top gainers

Market Outlook

Indian markets are expected to open weak on the back of renewed concerns over US-Sino trade tensions. Going ahead, market participants are expected to keenly watch Q1 earnings traction and global news flows, ICICI Direct said.

Domestic markets ended positive on July 16 ahead of key Q1 corporate earnings. US markets ended marginally lower following renewed uncertainty over US-China trade talks.

Technically, the brokerage said upsides look limited as on weekly expiry maximum Call OI at 11700 strike that may act as hurdle on upsides.The highest Put base is at 11,300 strike with almost 23 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 12,000 strike with 32 lakh shares.