Market Live: Sensex, Nifty cut losses to trade flat; midcaps outperform

MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK | Mumbai-based Prabhat Dairy plans to expand its goodness centres, which were launched in May, as it ventures on a retail expansion drive to more than double its annual revenue.

The centres sell products such as lassi, masala chaas and milk shakes.

The company, which has over 40,000 distributors in Maharashtra, plans to hand-pick franchisees that have the requisite real estate and willingness to invest Rs 4 lakh in the business, Joint Managing Director Vivek Nirmal told Moneycontrol.

Prabhat Dairy is keen on expanding its goodness zones as it wants to increase its retail reach and targets a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years from Rs 400 crore at present.