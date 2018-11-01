Market Live: Sensex, Nifty cut losses to trade flat; midcaps outperform

Live now
Nov 01, 2018
L&T up 5%
Escorts October sales
Order Win: NCC has received four new orders totalling to Rs 1,345.78 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of October, 2018.
Out of this, two orders totalling to Rs 560.02 crore pertain to buildings division, one order of Rs 753.81 crore pertains to mining division and the fourth order of Rs 31.95 crore pertains to water and environment division.
Tata Motors: Domestic business shines, JLR hits a speed breaker
In the near future, JLR is expected to continue to face challenges in various economies, including uncertainty in UK and Europe and change in import duty in China.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session, pressured by signs of rising supply and by growing concerns that demand may weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown, reported Reuters.
HDFC Q2 profit jumps 25% to Rs 2,467 cr on stake sale in AMC
Housing Development Finance Corporation earned profit of Rs 1,000 crore on sale of stake in HDFC AMC in quarter ended September 2018.
Marico Q2: Net profit at Rs 218.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,836.8 crore
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the indices trading flat.
The Sensex is up 19.93 points or 0.06% at 34461.98, and the Nifty up 2.70 points or 0.03% at 10389.30. The market breadth is positive as 1536 shares advanced, against a decline of 893 shares, while 1229 shares were unchanged.
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA AUTO SALES | The company reported total auto sales at 58,416 units, which grew 14 percent as compared to 51,160 units in the previous year.
MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK | Mumbai-based Prabhat Dairy plans to expand its goodness centres, which were launched in May, as it ventures on a retail expansion drive to more than double its annual revenue.
The centres sell products such as lassi, masala chaas and milk shakes.
The company, which has over 40,000 distributors in Maharashtra, plans to hand-pick franchisees that have the requisite real estate and willingness to invest Rs 4 lakh in the business, Joint Managing Director Vivek Nirmal told Moneycontrol.
Prabhat Dairy is keen on expanding its goodness zones as it wants to increase its retail reach and targets a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years from Rs 400 crore at present.
Top 15 stocks up 50-244% in Samvat 2074 so far; do you own any?
In Samvat 2074, indices climbed to all-time highs as Sensex touched 38,989.65 on August 29, while Nifty hit 11,760.20 on August 28
Bajaj Electricals Q2 result: The company's net profit up 79.6 percent at Rs 34.1 crore, revenue up 70.9 percent at Rs 1,598.4 crore.
AUTO SALES | Here is a look at auto sales data for October by Atul Auto
Gold update Gold prices were up by 0.11 percent to Rs 31,784 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 31,784 per ten grams, in a business turnover of 154 lots.
United Spirits jumps 8% as Morgan Stanley upgrades rating after Q2 earnings
The research house also raised its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 650 per share earlier on signs of volume growth acceleration
Cera Sanitary Q2 result: The company's net profit was up 3.2 percent at Rs 28.1 crore against Rs 27.3 crore, revenue was up 11.9 percent at Rs 331 crore against Rs 296 crore, YoY.
Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
RESULTS | Godrej Properties has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.6 crore for the September quarter against Rs 0.2 crore year on year. Its revenue grew 26 percent at Rs 393.2 crore against Rs 313 crore year on year.
RESULTS | Selan Exploration has reported a flat net profit of Rs 14 crore against Rs 14.2 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue has fallen 9 percent t Rs 25 crore against Rs 26.9 crore in the June quarter.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Sensex down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,350-mark.
The Sensex is down 105.55 points or 0.31% at 34336.50, and the Nifty down 36.80 points or 0.35% at 10349.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,440 shares advanced, against a decline of 768 shares, while 1,449 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.
Delta Corp, Tata Elxsi among top 5 Muhurat Trading picks: Dipan Mehta
I feel that select small and mid-cap stocks will continue to deliver earnings growth and as and when macro and political uncertainties are resolved, PE multiples for these segments will again expand, says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched Nourkrin in Russia: The company announced the launch of Nourkrin in Russia. Nourkrin is a globally renowned, clinically-proven proteoglycan replacement formula, for addressing one of the key underlying causes of hair loss in males and females.
Market Update: The benchmark indices erased all morning gains as Nifty is trading below 10,400 mark.
At 11:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 62.64 points or 0.18% at 34379.41, while Nifty down 26.30 points or 0.25% at 10360.30. About 1417 shares have advanced, 682 shares declined, and 1557 shares are unchanged.
Top losers on Sensex and Nifty:
JUST IN | Ashok Leyland's total October auto sales rose 17 percent at 15,149 units against 12,944 in October 2017.
M&HCV sales were up 7% at 9,797 units versus 9,140 units. LCV sales rose 41 percent at 5,352 units versus 3,804 units, YoY.
Buzzing: Shares of Dabur India slipped 3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.
ALERT | The Indian rupee is trading around 73.87 per US dollar.
Here is a look at October sales chart for Maruti Suzuki.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Container Corporation are trading higher by a percent as investors reacted positively to its September quarter performance.
The company reported a 46.80 percent its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
It had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.
Brokerages cut Tata Motors' target price, maintain views
Macquarie has maintained its outperform rating on Tata Motors, while CLSA has retained its sell rating