you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 01, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty cut losses to trade flat; midcaps outperform

Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.

highlights

  • Nov 01, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Order Win: NCC has received four new orders totalling to Rs 1,345.78 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of October, 2018. 

    Out of this, two orders totalling to Rs 560.02 crore pertain to buildings division, one order of Rs 753.81 crore pertains to mining division and the fourth order of Rs 31.95 crore pertains to water and environment division.

  • Nov 01, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session, pressured by signs of rising supply and by growing concerns that demand may weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown, reported Reuters.

  • Nov 01, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Marico Q2: Net profit at Rs 218.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,836.8 crore  

  • Nov 01, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the indices trading flat. 

    The Sensex is up 19.93 points or 0.06% at 34461.98, and the Nifty up 2.70 points or 0.03% at 10389.30. The market breadth is positive as 1536 shares advanced, against a decline of 893 shares, while 1229 shares were unchanged.

  • Nov 01, 02:26 PM (IST)

    MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA AUTO SALES | The company reported total auto sales at 58,416 units, which grew 14 percent as compared to 51,160 units in the previous year. 

  • Nov 01, 02:11 PM (IST)

    MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK | Mumbai-based Prabhat Dairy plans to expand its goodness centres, which were launched in May, as it ventures on a retail expansion drive to more than double its annual revenue.

    The centres sell products such as lassi, masala chaas and milk shakes.

    The company, which has over 40,000 distributors in Maharashtra, plans to hand-pick franchisees that have the requisite real estate and willingness to invest Rs 4 lakh in the business, Joint Managing Director Vivek Nirmal told Moneycontrol. 

    Prabhat Dairy is keen on expanding its goodness zones as it wants to increase its retail reach and targets a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years from Rs 400 crore at present.

  • Nov 01, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Bajaj Electricals Q2 result: The company's net profit up 79.6 percent at Rs 34.1 crore, revenue up 70.9 percent at Rs 1,598.4 crore.

  • Nov 01, 01:17 PM (IST)

    AUTO SALES | Here is a look at auto sales data for October by Atul Auto

  • Nov 01, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Gold update Gold prices were up by 0.11 percent to Rs 31,784 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend.

    At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 31,784 per ten grams, in a business turnover of 154 lots.

  • Nov 01, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Cera Sanitary Q2 result: The company's net profit was up 3.2 percent at Rs 28.1 crore against Rs 27.3 crore, revenue was up 11.9 percent at Rs 331 crore against Rs 296 crore, YoY.

  • Nov 01, 12:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 01, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Nov 01, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap. 

  • Nov 01, 12:12 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Godrej Properties has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.6 crore for the September quarter against Rs 0.2 crore year on year. Its revenue grew 26 percent at Rs 393.2 crore against Rs 313 crore year on year.

  • Nov 01, 12:03 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Selan Exploration has reported a flat net profit of Rs 14 crore against Rs 14.2 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue has fallen 9 percent t Rs 25 crore against Rs 26.9 crore in the June quarter. 

  • Nov 01, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Sensex down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,350-mark. 

    The Sensex is down 105.55 points or 0.31% at 34336.50, and the Nifty down 36.80 points or 0.35% at 10349.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,440 shares advanced, against a decline of 768 shares, while 1,449 shares were unchanged.

    Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.  

  • Nov 01, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched Nourkrin in Russia: The company announced the launch of Nourkrin in Russia. Nourkrin is a globally renowned, clinically-proven proteoglycan replacement formula, for addressing one of the key underlying causes of hair loss in males and females.

  • Nov 01, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices erased all morning gains as Nifty is trading below 10,400 mark.

    At 11:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 62.64 points or 0.18% at 34379.41, while Nifty down 26.30 points or 0.25% at 10360.30. About 1417 shares have advanced, 682 shares declined, and 1557 shares are unchanged. 

  • Nov 01, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Top losers on Sensex and Nifty:

  • Nov 01, 10:51 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | ​Ashok Leyland's total October auto sales rose 17 percent at 15,149 units against 12,944 in October 2017.

    M&HCV sales were up 7% at 9,797 units versus 9,140 units. LCV sales rose 41 percent at 5,352 units versus 3,804 units, YoY.

  • Nov 01, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Dabur India slipped 3 percent intraday Thursday  after company reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.

  • Nov 01, 10:33 AM (IST)

    ALERT | The Indian rupee is trading around 73.87 per US dollar. 

  • Nov 01, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Here is a look at October sales chart for Maruti Suzuki. 

  • Nov 01, 10:17 AM (IST)

    Buzzing stock: Shares of Container Corporation are trading higher by a percent as investors reacted positively to its September quarter performance.

    The company reported a 46.80 percent its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

    It had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

