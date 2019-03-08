Market Live: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade lower; metal stocks under pressure

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the indices on the last day of the truncated week with Nifty below 11,050 level.

The Sensex is down 6.09 points at 36719.33, while Nifty is down 14 points at 11044.20. About 560 shares have advanced, 404 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.

Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are M&M, ITC, HUL, Jet Airways, DHFL, Ashok Leyland and Bharti Infratel.

Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal and IT are trading lower, while FMCG, infra and pharma are witnessing some buying.