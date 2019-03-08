Market Live: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade lower; metal stocks under pressure

Live now
Mar 08, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Crude Update:
L&T wins order:
KNR Constructions win orders:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
JUST IN | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health acquisition transaction over concerns on financial performance, quoting Sources, reports CNBC-TV18.
Jhunjhunwala was in talks to hold 35% in Star Health with investment of Rs 2,250-2,500 crore.
Time to look at beaten-down quality stocks; Kotak Securities lists 6 investment ideas
Among the large-caps investors can focus on select stocks from sectors like banks, select pharmaceuticals, IT services, metals & mining, and oil & gas, said the report.
Buzzing: Shares of Zensar Technologies gained 4 percent after company selected as IT transformation partner by US company.
The company has been selected by Vyaire Medical as their IT transformation partner to deliver a combination of IT Infrastructure operations and Cloud transformation, application maintenance and application development initiatives.
Five financial hacks that every woman in her 30s needs to know
Difficulty in managing money along with a high-pressure working environment, fast-paced social life is what the "Superwoman" in their 30s clearly faces.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Friday amid growing investor jitters over the global economy, after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned overnight of continued weakness and as fresh data showed Chinese exports and imports slumped last month.
Buzzing: Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained 2 percent after company entered into a stalking-horse asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of Aceto Corporation’s Rising Pharmaceuticals and Rising subsidiaries through its joint venture partner Shore Suven Pharma, Inc.
JUST IN | L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won a significant order from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
Happy Women's Day 2019 | Check out these 10 women who broke barriers to create history
Whether successful or not, glorified or mortified, these brave women held onto their horses, fought the shackles bound upon them and emerged winners.
KNR Constructions gains 6%: KNR Constructions rose 6 percent in the early trade on Friday after company bagged order worth Rs 1,055 crore.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the indices on the last day of the truncated week with Nifty below 11,050 level.
The Sensex is down 6.09 points at 36719.33, while Nifty is down 14 points at 11044.20. About 560 shares have advanced, 404 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are M&M, ITC, HUL, Jet Airways, DHFL, Ashok Leyland and Bharti Infratel.
Among the sectors, auto, bank, metal and IT are trading lower, while FMCG, infra and pharma are witnessing some buying.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 17 paise at 70.17 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex is up 14.39 points at 36739.81, and the Nifty down 19.20 points at 11039.
Jet Airways and Tata Motors are trading lower in the pre-opening trade.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 89.32 points at 36,725.42 while the Nifty 50 gained 5.20 points at 11,058.20 and formed a small bearish candle resembling a 'Hanging Man' kind of formation on the daily charts.
Asian markets slip: Asian stocks were headed for harm on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy.
JLR global sales decline 4.1% in February
China continues to impact overall performance despite strong sales growth in North America and UK markets, according to a company filing to the BSE.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 35 points or 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,052.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street's main indexes fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, after Europe's central bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered banks a new round of cheap loans, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth.
ECB cuts growth, inflation forecasts
ECB President Mario Draghi said that, unusually, the central bank had not changed its assessment that risks were balanced to the downside despite the policy changes.
