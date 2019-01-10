Market Live: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade lower; Bandhan Bank gains 3%

RUPEE OUTLOOK

“The rupee is expected to come under pressure as crude oil prices are rising once again in the international market. Further, now focus would shift to India's macroeconomic data. CPI is expected to remain benign. Hence, there is a chance of interest rate cut by the RBI. But political risk is rising for the market. The Budget is expected to be populist after the BJP's debacle in state elections last month. This might put pressure on the fiscal arithmetic. Globally tension has eased somewhat between US and China...but it is early to say anything. There is a sell-off in the global market which may have impact on the Indian market as well. So, overall the rupee is expected to be driven by global factors and the upcoming political factors in the domestic market. In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade in 69.50 to 72 band,” Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said in a statement.