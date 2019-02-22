Market Live: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade in narrow range; metal stocks gain

Live now
Feb 22, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zero observations for Dr Reddy's Laboratories:
Rupee Update:
GMR to develop new airport:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
ING Mauritius to sell stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank:
SGX Nifty Update:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains: The audit of company's formulations Shrevepmi plant, Louisiana, USA, by the USFDA, has been completed with zero observations.
Undertone for prices of spices bearish; technical bounce back possible: Anand Rathi
After a significant fall, a technical bounce cannot be ruled out, but the undertone for the spice complex remains bearish amid the peak arrival period ahead.
Prabhat Dairy board approves scheme of amalgamation between arm Cheese Land Agro & Co
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher at 71.16 per dollar versus previous close 71.25
EU debates how and when to start trade talks with Donald Trump
The United States and Europe ended a stand-off of several months last July, when Trump agreed to hold off on car tariffs while the two sides looked to improve trade ties.
Deutsche Bank on Titan Company: Research house maintained buy rating on stock with a target at Rs 1,200 per share. Share gains are largely from the wedding segment, while new wedding collection is contributing 32-33% in revenue terms, it added.
General insurance sector stocks attractive; ICICI Lombard a buy: Investec
Equity investment in general insurance sector is attractive from a portfolio perspective given massive under penetration in India, global financial services firm Investec said.
GMR to develop new airport: Shares of GMR Infrastructure gained 2 percent intraday Friday after company signed concession agreement to develop a new international airport at Greece.
GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure along with Greek partner TERNA Group has signed the concession agreement to develop a new international airport of Heraklion at Crete, Greece.
Buzzing: Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rose 5.5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company signed a MoU with SAAB Technologies.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAAB Technologies with an intent to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defence related work, including Gripen fighter aircraft.
Here's a guide on how to choose the right debt fund for your portfolio
There are 338 debt funds in the Rs 24-trillion (Rs 24 lakh crore) Indian mutual funds industry. Another 843 of these are fixed maturity plans (FMP). There are 16 different categories of debt funds.
Bharat Electronics gains 2%: Shares rose as much as 2 percent in early trade after signing an MoU with Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics.
"The MoU aims at leveraging the individual design and manufacturing capabilities of BEL and JSR to develop weapons and light weight cruise missiles," BEL said in a statement.
Citi on BHEL: Research house maintained neutral call and cut target to Rs 70 from Rs 84 per share. It revises EPS estimates downwards by 8-13% over FY19-21.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias on Friday with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 36.45 points at 35861.90, while Nifty was down 15.10 points at 10774.80. About 400 shares have advanced, 347 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, HUL, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, HDFC Bank are the top gainers in the morning, while losers is Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Rupee Opnes: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.25 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.25.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trade with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.31 points or 0.12% at 35,941.66, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 10,788.50.
Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2 percent and Jet Airways is up 1 percent.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,794-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
ING Mauritius to sell stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank: ING Group is looking to sell around 1.20 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank worth over Rs 2,800 crore via block deal, according to a report by The Economic Times. ING Mauritius Investments held about 3 percent stake, or 5,84,53,476 shares, in Kotak Mahindra Bank as of December 31, 2018, shows BSE data.
Wall Street ends lower: Weak economic reports pressured US stocks on Thursday after the market's recent run of gains, and a drop in healthcare shares added to the bearish momentum.
Gabriel India | Allahabad Bank | Bank of Baroda | Tata Steel | Kaveri Seed and BEL are stocks which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19.50 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,794-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 142.09 points or 0.40 percent to end at 35,898.35 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54.40 points or 0.51 percent to close at 10,789.90, forming a bullish candle for second day.
Asian markets trade lower: Shares in Asia were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States.
