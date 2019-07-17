Closing Bell: Nifty gains for 3rd day but fails to hold 11,700; Midcap index underperforms

Market Closing:

Benchmark indices continued to gain for third consecutive session with the Nifty reclaiming 11,700 level intraday, driven by banks, FMCG and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex was up 84.60 points at 39,215.64 and the Nifty50 rose 24.90 points to 11,687.50 while Nifty Bank gained 165 points.

But the market breadth was in favour of bears as about 1,350 shares declined against 1,099 advancing shares on the BSE.