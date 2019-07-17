Closing Bell: Nifty gains for 3rd day but fails to hold 11,700; Midcap index underperforms

Live now
Home First Finance mulls Rs 1,500-crore IPO:
Benchmark indices continued to gain for third consecutive session with the Nifty reclaiming 11,700 level intraday, driven by banks, FMCG and IT stocks.
The BSE Sensex was up 84.60 points at 39,215.64 and the Nifty50 rose 24.90 points to 11,687.50 while Nifty Bank gained 165 points.
But the market breadth was in favour of bears as about 1,350 shares declined against 1,099 advancing shares on the BSE.
Agro Tech Foods said Arijit Datta, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company has tendered his resignation.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance said Vishal Mahadevia resigned as Non-executive, Independent Director of the company.
Home First Finance mulls Rs 1,500-crore IPO - here's all you need to know
Housing finance firm Home First Finance Company (HFFC) is mulling worth Rs 1,500-crore initial public offer, reports suggest.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the Mumbai-based private lender plans to offload some existing investor stake and also raise primary capital via its initial public offering (IPO). The sales procedure would be carried out by Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities. Read more
D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; YES Bank down 6%, VIX jumps
852 stocks advanced and 885 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1107 stocks advanced, 1311 declined and 156 remained unchanged.
Benchmark indices were trading in the positive, with Sensex up over 100 points, while Nifty was near 11,700 levels.
Sensex was up 110.05 points or 0.28 percent at 39,241.09, and the Nifty was up 28.40 points or 0.24 percent at 11,691. About 1062 shares have advanced, 1246 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Kotak Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing, HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers, while Yes Bank, ONGC and Eicher Motors were the top losers.
On the sectoral front, all but auto and pharma stocks were trading in the red. FMCG stocks were the top gainers, up 0.78 percent on Nifty.
Brokerages initiate coverage on these 10 stocks in July, expect 17-46% returns
Despite the hangover induced by the Union Budget, various brokerages initiated coverage on these 10 stocks in July and projected 17-46 percent return in near to mid-term
Results On July 18
HDFC Securities Upgraded Federal Bank to buy with a target price at Rs 117 after Q1 Earnings
"Inconsistent performance across parameters (spanning asset quality and C-I) capped valuations for Federal Bank over several quarters. We sense increasing stability over the last two quarters. Despite factoring higher slippages and provisions towards stressed exposures, bank can deliver earnings CAGR of around 28 percent led by operating leverage and better core performance, especially asset quality. To be sure, bank has stumbled in the past but several corrective initiatives are probably paying off, finally," the brokerage said.
'Q1 results likely to be uninspiring; value emerging in the auto sector'
Banking is a bright spot, but most other sectors are likely to witness challenges.
Interim Dividend
Menon Bearings said Board of Directors declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20 of Rs 1.25 per share of face value Re 1 each.
NMDC's Production & Sales of Iron Ore (provisional data) for June
Yes Bank fell nearly 9 percent from day's high of Rs 108.40 intraday on caution ahead of June quarter earnings due later today.
Six companies planning to hit IPO market by mid-August: Report
Only eight companies have taken the IPO route in the first half of 2019, as against 24 in the same period last year. In 2017, 36 companies had raised Rs 67,200 crore through IPOs.
Jalan Committee's report on economic capital framework has been finalised, reports CNBC-TV18 quouting unnamed sources.
Jalan Panel's report on economic capital framework is unlikely to be unanimous, there are differences on Jalan Panel's economic capital framework report.
Jalan Panel report on economic capital framework will be submitted to RBI in 10-15 days, sources said.
Menon Bearings Falls 1% after Earnings
Company's Q1 profit fell 34.2 percent to Rs 4.7 crore and revenue slipped 11.3 percent to Rs 40.6 crore YoY.
Sectoral Trend is Mixed
Wipro Q1 preview: IT services dollar revenue may decline, Q2 guidance to be 0.5-2.5%
Software services provider Wipro is likely to report a moderate drop in IT services' dollar revenue for the June quarter, which could be due to divestment of its Workday business, but is expected to be within the company's given guidance range.
Tata Steel, SAIL and JSW Steel fell over a percent as global brokerage Citi maintained bearish call on price & leverage concerns.
ADAG Stocks Rally
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital gained 5-6 percent.
Earnings
Dhanlaxmi Bank said its Q1 profit stood at Rs 19.8 crore against loss of Rs 45 crore in same period last fiscal. Net interest income grew by 11 percent to Rs 90.1 crore versus Rs 81.1 crore YoY.
Oil Prices Gain
Oil prices rose after steep falls in the previous session, although US crude trailed gains for international benchmark Brent following data showing US crude inventories fell less than expected.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up by 0.19 percent at $57.73, having fallen 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $64.62. They ended down 3.2 percent in the previous session. Source: Reuters.
ISMA said sugar season on October 1, 2019 will begin with record 14.5 million tonne.
India sugar sector will need government support & subsidies to tide over surplus, it added.
MCX Shares Rally 8%
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 8 percent intraday after reporting steady growth in June quarter earnings, driven by revenue and operating income.
The commodity exchange said its consolidated net profit increased by 496 percent to Rs 43.70 crore and revenue from operations jumped 9 percent to Rs 79.45 crore compared to year-ago.
Company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 23.80 crore in June quarter 2018.
Global brokerage house PhillipCapital downgraded its rating on Titan Company to neutral from buy and also cut price target to Rs 1,165 from Rs 1,200 earlier, citing weak jewellery demand in near term.
"We expect near-term jewellery demand to remain weak due to spike in gold prices, poor macroeconomic environment and hike in custom duty. September quarter will be the worst quarter for the entire jewellery industry," the investment firm said.
The brokerage cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 13-16 percent to account for subdued demand.
Edelweiss Financial Services Under Pressure
Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services fell as much as 5 percent intraday after reports emerged that the company is planning to offload some stake in its wealth business.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the company is in advanced talks with US-based Kora Management to sell 20 percent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for a consideration of about Rs 2,000 crore.
“Edelweiss will raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling this stake and it will help in meeting debt obligations during this quarter,” a person familiar with the matter told the daily.
Yes Bank Q1 profit may fall sharply on muted loan growth, weak asset quality
Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) is expected to see a steep decline and net interest income growth could be in single-digit with pressure on margin in Q1
Media Index Outperforms