Market Live: Sensex gains strength, Nifty reclaims 11,900; IT index top gainer, metals shine

Jul 02, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Cox & Kings falls 5%:
Hero Motocorp June sales:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian markets choppy:
SGX Nifty Update:
ONGC gained 2 percent after company and Indian Oil joined hands to reduce carbon emission and enhance oil recovery.
Benchmark indices extended gains with the Sensex rising 116.40 points to 39,802.90 and the Nifty50 climbing 41.40 points to 11,907.
Cox & Kings is locked at 5% lower circuit after default rating for commercial paper.
Bharat Heavy Electricals said Competent Authority has approved the appointment of Dr Nalin Shinghal as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company for a period of 5 years.
Buzzing Stocks
Tourism Finance Corporation is locked at 20 percent lower circuit. Balkrishna Industries lost 4 percent while Firstsource Solutions gained 2 percent.
Benchmark indices rebounded in afternoon with the Sensex rising 89.67 points to 39,776.17 and the Nifty50 climbing 27.80 points to 11,893.40 but the market breadth remained in favour of declines.
About 1,247 shares declined against 1,029 advancing shares on the BSE.
Hexaware launched automated cloud transformation platform 'Cloud EDMA' for Microsoft Azure.
Jindal Steel and Power has denied the charges by CBI against the company and its promoters in Urtan Coal Block case. Terming the CBI chargeshgeet faulty, the company in an exchnage filing said, "JSPL reiterates that our Company has done no wrong and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the course of the judicial process/trial, vindicating our stand."
Sensex stocks at this hour
Swelect Energy Systems is locked at 20 percent upper circuit as board of directors will consider issue of bonus shares next week.
Ansal Housing said company appointed Neha Ansal as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
European stocks trade higher again after US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China have already begun. Britain's FTSE rose 0.3 percent.
Sintex Industries defaulted on interest payment of Rs 3.3 crore on non-convertible debentures.
Pharma Index Falls 1%
ARSS Infrastructure Projects said joint venture company receives a work order of Rs 195.42 crore for track linking, S & T and OHE from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.
IOL Chemicals said CARE upgraded the credit rating for banking facilities to A- with stable outlook from BBB+ with stable outlook.
PNC Infratech said CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of subsidiary, PNC Chitradurga Highways Private Limited at 'A-' with stable outlook.
Persistent Systems completed acquisition of Youperience GmbH, Germany and Youperience Ltd, UK.
Collateral free loans among top 5 expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman: Elara Capital
While the government will continue to provide recapitalisation fund of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore each year through the Budget, for which it will use RBI's surplus reserve transfer, Elara Capital analysts said
Strides Pharma Science said US health regulator USFDA classified company's Puducherry facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI). Stock down 4 percent.
Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 412 crore.
Benchmark indices extended losses amid caution ahead of Union Budget scheduled to be presented later this week.
The BSE Sensex fell 157.55 points to 39,528.95 and the Nifty50 declined 40.10 points to 11,825.50.
Thomas Cook India said it reinforced its digital evolution strategy with 'TeeCee'- first of its kind AI powered chatbot in a 2 phased launch.
Cox & Kings said CARE revised credit rating to AA with stable outlook from BB for privately placed listed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore.
Yes Bank shares plunged nearly 7 percent intraday after a media report indicated that Mumbai-based borrower defaulted on interest payment to private sector lender.
NTPC said it appointed Shri Anurag Agarwal, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power as Government Nominee Director on the board of the company.
Alembic Pharma Climbs 6%
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares rallied nearly 6 percent intraday as the US health regulator approved Febuxostat tablets that lower uric acid levels.
Febuxostat tablets are xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor indicated for the chronic management of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout who have an inadequate response to a maximally titrated dose of allopurinol, who are intolerant to allopurinol, or for whom treatment with allopurinol is not advisable.
Historical data suggests bulls dominate July; will 2019 be a repeat?
Apart from US-China trade talks, forthcoming Budget along with various measures that could be part of 100-day agenda of Modi 2.0 is the most eagerly awaited events ahead, suggest experts
Benchmark indices traded marginally lower amid volatility as traders turned cautious ahead of Union Budget later this week.
The BSE Sensex fell 44.24 points to 39,642.26 and the Nifty50 slipped 13.90 points to 11,851.70.