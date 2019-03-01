Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty holds 10,850; Bharti Airtel down 3%

Management Interview

Rakesh Sharma, ED at Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the product mix has altered favourably during the month.

"January & February saw 45 percent revenue contribution from premium motorcycles. We are focussing on expanding the premium motorcycle category," he said in an interview.

He believes April-May will see a better exchange realisation.

"Margin will be impacted positively if premium portfolio expands and will be aided by positive forex impact April onwards," he said, adding quantum of discounts have come down.