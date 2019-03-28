App
Mar 28, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 11,500; Nifty Midcap tests 18K

Except metal and pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading positive led by IT, PSU bank, auto, FMCG, infra and energy.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Infosys said it will acquire 75 percent stake in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25 percent of the shareholding.

  • Mar 28, 11:38 AM (IST)

    M&M raises prices: Mahindra & Mahindra has said it is going to raise the prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles, effective April 1.The prices will increase by 0.5-2.7 percent, resulting in an increase of Rs 5,000-Rs 73,000, across its models.

  • Mar 28, 11:20 AM (IST)

    All sectoral indices are trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank are trading more than 1% up. 

  • Mar 28, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited has signed a multi‐year agreement with Benetton India to provide Contract and Express Logistics services.  

    As per the agreement, FSC will manage Benetton India’s supply chain requirements from a large built‐to‐suit, multi‐customer distribution centre in North India. This will cater to its pan India requirements, including reverse logistics. 

  • Mar 28, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda in an exchange filing said the central government will infuse Rs 5,042 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares. 

  • Mar 28, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Just In | Lenders have invoked 15.6 percent of promoters' pledged shares of Reliance Communication between March 25-27, the co mpany said in a BSE filing.

  • Mar 28, 10:15 AM (IST)

    L&T bags order: The Construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore.

  • Mar 28, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Alert: Nifty Midcap 100 index touched 18,000 - major contributors

  • Mar 28, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Technically some sideways not ruled out in Nifty. Strong support at 11,350, while resistance at 11,581, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

    The Nifty Bank unfolded strong as expected and saw some selling pressure near our resistance and has closed in the green. Technically stiff resistance exists at 30,324 and crucial support at 29,600.

  • Mar 28, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Unichem Laboratories gains 3%: Shares of Unichem Laboratories rallied 3 percent after company received final approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Eli Lilly’s Cialis.

  • Mar 28, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Tata Global Beverage: Board announced re-appointment of Ajoy Kumar Misra as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of 1 year.

  • Mar 28, 09:27 AM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is good start for the Indian indices on Thursday with Nifty above 11,450 level.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 36.12 points or 0.09% at 38169, and the Nifty up 10.50 points or 0.09% at 11455.50. About 510 shares have advanced, 281 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged. 

    Zee Ent, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, HPCL, BPCL, IOC, GAIL, Eicher Motors are among major gainers, while losers are Tata Motors, ONGC, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Cipla, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

    Except metal, auto and pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gain.

  • Mar 28, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by  24 paise at 69.11 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.87.

  • Mar 28, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade on Thursday.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.14 points or 0.17% at 38199.02, and the Nifty up 13.50 points or 0.12% at 11458.50.

    Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

  • Mar 28, 08:56 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade lower: Asian share markets were painted red on Thursday as recession concerns sent bond yields spiralling lower across the globe, overwhelming central bank efforts to calm frayed nerves.

  • Mar 28, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in US stocks.

  • Mar 28, 08:14 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends lower: US stocks eased on Wednesday as Treasury bond yields fell again and a prolonged inversion in the yield curve fanned fears of a US economic slowdown.

  • Mar 28, 07:55 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 22 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,424-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Mar 28, 07:45 AM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

