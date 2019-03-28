Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 11,500; Nifty Midcap tests 18K

Market Opens: It is good start for the Indian indices on Thursday with Nifty above 11,450 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 36.12 points or 0.09% at 38169, and the Nifty up 10.50 points or 0.09% at 11455.50. About 510 shares have advanced, 281 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

Zee Ent, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, HPCL, BPCL, IOC, GAIL, Eicher Motors are among major gainers, while losers are Tata Motors, ONGC, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Cipla, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

Except metal, auto and pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gain.