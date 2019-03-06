Market Live: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty around 11,050; Wipro, ITC in focus

Market Update: Sensex is up 152.16 points or 0.42 percent at 36594.70, and the Nifty up 51.60 points or 0.47 percent at 11039.10.

All broad market indices are trading in the green. Nifty Midcap is up 0.8 percent and Nifty Smallcap is up 1% intraday. About 1,609 shares have advanced, 647 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.