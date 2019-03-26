Market Live: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty inches towards 11,400; Jet Airways rallies 7%

Jet Airways on Buyers' Radar

Jet Airways shares continued to see buying interest, rising another 9 percent in morning after lenders took control of company's board and Naresh Goyal stepped down as Chairman.

Jet Airways founders Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25. With this, Naresh Goyal ceases to be Chairman.

Apart from the Goyals, one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, Kevin Knight has also stepped down from the board, Jet Airways said in its BSE filing after its board meeting. Two nominee directors representing lenders have been inducted into the board.