Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 10,900; Bharti Airtel slips 3%

Feb 05, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Buzzing: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers slipped 8 percent despite company posted 5.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit at Rs 218.9 crore against Rs 207.3 crore in a year ago period. Citi has maintained sell call on the stock and cut target to Rs 139 from Rs 185 per share.
Gold Update: Gold prices on Tuesday held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar and as investor appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake of strong US economic data.
Buzzing: Shares of Bharti AIrtel are down over 4 percent as investors turned cautious of a ratings downgrade. Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded the company to junk rating, BloombergQuint reported, based on concerns that cash flow could continue to be under pressure.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices are trading flat with Nifty holding above 10,900 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 27.16 points at 36609.90, while Nifty is up 13.40 points at 10925.70. About 336 shares have advanced, 455 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
JSW STeel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, are trading lower, while gainers include Dr Reddy's, Hero Moto, Eicher, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahinrda and Yes Bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 71.70 per dollar versus previous close 71.80.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are flat in the pre-opening trading with Nifty trading around 10,900 level.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 2.40 points at 36585.14, while Nifty is up 10.70 points at 10923.00.
Bharti Airtel is down 3 percent, while Mishara Dhatu, Tech Mahindra, Titagarh Wagons are trading higher in pre-opening session.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street gained on Monday, with all three major indexes closing near session highs as sustained optimism on the prospects for US-China trade relations propelled technology shares.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a gain of 18.50 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,966.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade higher: Recent US data and the Federal Reserve's dovish turn kept lifting Asian stocks early on Tuesday, while the dollar held the upper hand against its rivals.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.