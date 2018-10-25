Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 pts, IT stocks outperform; Maruti hits 52-week low

Market Update:

Benchmark indices continued to trade lower, but were off day's low. The Sensex was down 265.94 points at 33,768.02 and the Nifty declined 78.60 points to 10,146.20.

About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was the biggest loser among Nifty50 stocks, falling 8 percent. Bharti Airtel was down 5.5 percent ahead of September quarter earnings.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T were down 1-2 percent whereas TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, IOC, ONGC and ITC were gainers.